Magmatic Systems - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126050707, 9780080959917

Magmatic Systems, Volume 57

1st Edition

Editors: Michael Ryan
Series Editors: James Holton Renata Dmowska
eBook ISBN: 9780080959917
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th July 1994
Page Count: 401
Table of Contents

P. Olson, Mechanics of Flood Basalt Magmatism. T.T. Gribb, S. Zhang, and R.F. Cooper, Melt Migration and Related Attenuation in Equilibrated Partial Melts. D.L. Kohlstedt and P.N. Chopra, Influence of Basaltic Melt on the Creep of Polycrystalline Olivine under Hydrous Conditions. D.W. Sparks and E.M. Parmentier, The Generation and Migration of Partial Melt beneath Oceanic Spreading Centers. A. Nicolas, F. Boudier, and B. Ildefonse, Dike Patterns in Diapirs beneath Oceanic Ridges: The Oman Ophiolite. M.P. Ryan, Neutral-Buoyancy Controlled Magma Transport and Storage in Mid-ocean Ridge Magma Reservoirs and Their Sheeted-Dike Complex: A Summary of Basic Relationships. J.P. Morgan, A. Harding, J. Orcutt, G. Kent, and Y.J. Chen, An Observational and Theoretical Synthesis of Magma Chamber Geometry and Crustal Genesis along a Mid-ocean Spreading Center. A. Hasegawa and D. Zhao, Deep Structure of Island Arc Magmatic Regions as Inferred from Seismic Observations. J.H. Davies, Lateral Water Transport across a Dynamic Mantle Wedge: A Model for Subduction Zone Magmatism. M. Heimpel and P. Olson, Buoyancy-Driven Fracture and Magma Transport through the Lithosphere: Models and Experiments. A. Takada, Accumulation of Magma in Space and Time by Crack Interaction. H. Sato and M.P. Ryan, Generalized Upper Mantle Thermal Structure of the Western United States and Its Relationship to Seismic Attenuation, Heat Flow, Partial Melt, and Magma Ascent and Emplacement. G.W. Bergantz and R. Dawes, Aspects of Magma Generation and Ascent in Continental Lithosphere. C.R. Carrigan, Two-Component Magma Transport and the Origin of Composite Intrusions and Lava Flows. J.A. Whitehead and P. Kelemen, Fluid and Thermal Dissolution Instabilities in Magmatic Systems. Author Index. Geographic Index. SubjectIndex.

Description

With its integrated and cohesive coverage of the current research, Magmatic Systems skillfully explores the physical processes, mechanics, and dynamics of volcanism. The text utilizes a synthesized perspective--theoretical, experimental, and observational--to address the powerful regulatory mechanisms controlling the movement of melts and cooling, with emphasis on mantle plumes, mid-ocean ridges, and intraplate magmatism. Further coverage of subduction zone magmatism includes: Fluid mechanics of mixed magma migration Internal structure of active systems Grain-scale melt flow Rheology of partial melts Numerical simulation of porous media melt migration Nonlinear (chaotic and fractal) processes in magma transport In all, Magmatic Systems will prove invaluable reading to those in search of an interdisciplinary perspective on this active topic.

Key Features

@introbul:Key Features @bul:* Fluid mechanics of magma migration from surface region to eruption site

  • Internal structure of active magmatic systems
  • Grain-scale melt flow in mantle plumes and beneath mid-ocean ridges
  • Physics of magmatic systems and magma dynamics

Readership

Researchers in volcanology, igneous petrology, tectonophysics, seismology, geodesy, and planetology.

Details

No. of pages:
401
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1994
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080959917

Reviews

@qu:Magmatic Systems is written for the professional and would serve well as the foundation for a graduate seminar in petrology. It is well edited, well illustrated and has a useful index....One of the strengths of this book isits multidisciplinary approach. The authors freely bring in results from materials science and applied mathematics, making many predictions that can be tested against the rock record. @source:--AMERICAN SCIENTIST @qu:This volume is very nicely compiled andpresented. The figures are clear and the text is readable. Notation and variables are conveniently summarized...all university libraries should have a copy. @source:--PAGEOPH

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Michael Ryan Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

U.S. Geological Survey

About the Series Editors

James Holton Series Editor

James R. Holton was Professor of Atmospheric Sciences at the University of Washington until his death in 2004. A member of the National Academies of Science, during his career he was awarded every major honor available in the atmospheric sciences including AGU’s Revelle Medal.

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington, Seattle, WA, USA

Renata Dmowska Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA

