This unique book, the first published on the subject, provides an introduction to the theory of macrotransport processes, a comprehensive effective-medium theory of transport phenomena in heterogeneous systems. The text begins with a relatively simple approach to the basic theory before turning to a more formal theoretical treatment which is extended in scope in each successive chapter. Many detailed examples, as well as questions appearing at the end of each chapter, are included to demonstrate the practical implementation of the theory.

Macrotransport Processes is aimed at an audience already familiar with conventional theories of transport phenomena. This audience especially includes graduate students in chemical, mechanical, and civil engineering departments, as well as applied mathematicians, biomechanicists, and soil physics, particularly those with interests in problems of flow and dispersion in porous media.