Macrotransport Processes - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750693325, 9780080510590

Macrotransport Processes

1st Edition

Editors: Howard Brenner
Authors: Howard Brenner
eBook ISBN: 9780080510590
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750693325
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 22nd October 2013
Page Count: 744
Description

This unique book, the first published on the subject, provides an introduction to the theory of macrotransport processes, a comprehensive effective-medium theory of transport phenomena in heterogeneous systems. The text begins with a relatively simple approach to the basic theory before turning to a more formal theoretical treatment which is extended in scope in each successive chapter. Many detailed examples, as well as questions appearing at the end of each chapter, are included to demonstrate the practical implementation of the theory.

Macrotransport Processes is aimed at an audience already familiar with conventional theories of transport phenomena. This audience especially includes graduate students in chemical, mechanical, and civil engineering departments, as well as applied mathematicians, biomechanicists, and soil physics, particularly those with interests in problems of flow and dispersion in porous media.

Table of Contents

Introduction to Macrotransport processes; Unidirectional dispersion of a nonreactive solute; Dispersion of nonreactive solutes in continuous media; Dispersion of nonreactive solutes in discontinuous media; Surface and interfacial transport process; Time periodic process; Direct hydrodynamic coupling; Chemically reactive systems; Examples of dispersion analyses for spatially periodic systems; Energy dispersion; Momentum dispersion; Derivation of the Smoluchowski equation via macrotransport theory; The langevin approach to macrotransport processes.

Details

No. of pages:
744
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9780080510590
Hardcover ISBN:
9780750693325

About the Editor

Howard Brenner

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

About the Author

Howard Brenner

Affiliations and Expertise

Massachusetts Institute of Technology

