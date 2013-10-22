Macrotransport Processes
1st Edition
Description
This unique book, the first published on the subject, provides an introduction to the theory of macrotransport processes, a comprehensive effective-medium theory of transport phenomena in heterogeneous systems. The text begins with a relatively simple approach to the basic theory before turning to a more formal theoretical treatment which is extended in scope in each successive chapter. Many detailed examples, as well as questions appearing at the end of each chapter, are included to demonstrate the practical implementation of the theory.
Macrotransport Processes is aimed at an audience already familiar with conventional theories of transport phenomena. This audience especially includes graduate students in chemical, mechanical, and civil engineering departments, as well as applied mathematicians, biomechanicists, and soil physics, particularly those with interests in problems of flow and dispersion in porous media.
Table of Contents
Introduction to Macrotransport processes; Unidirectional dispersion of a nonreactive solute; Dispersion of nonreactive solutes in continuous media; Dispersion of nonreactive solutes in discontinuous media; Surface and interfacial transport process; Time periodic process; Direct hydrodynamic coupling; Chemically reactive systems; Examples of dispersion analyses for spatially periodic systems; Energy dispersion; Momentum dispersion; Derivation of the Smoluchowski equation via macrotransport theory; The langevin approach to macrotransport processes.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 744
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1993
- Published:
- 22nd October 2013
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510590
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780750693325
About the Editor
Howard Brenner
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology
About the Author
Howard Brenner
Affiliations and Expertise
Massachusetts Institute of Technology