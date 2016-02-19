Macroeconomic Impacts of Energy Shocks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444702470, 9781483295459

Macroeconomic Impacts of Energy Shocks, Volume 163

1st Edition

Editors: H.G. Huntington B.G. Hickman J. Sweeney
eBook ISBN: 9781483295459
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st June 1987
Page Count: 347
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
72.95
43.99
101.77
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Macroeconomic Impacts of Energy Shocks: A Summary of the Key Results (EMF 7 Working Group Report). Macroeconomic Impacts of Energy Shocks and Policy Responses: A Structural Comparison of Fourteen Models (B.G. Hickman). Macroeconomic Models and Energy Policy Issues (H.G. Huntington, J.E. Eschbach). EMF 7 Study Design (B.G. Hickman, H.G. Huntington). Appendix: A Comparison of Macroeconomic Model Structures (J.A. Salinas, J.P. Weyant).

Description

Large-scale macroeconomic models have been used extensively to analyze a wide range of important economic issues. They were originally developed to study the economy's response to monetary and fiscal policies. During the 1970s these models were expanded and revised to track the inflationary processes and to incorporate key energy variables so that they could be used to examine the impacts of energy price shocks.

This study compares the responses of 14 prominent macroeconomic models to supply-side shocks in the form of sudden energy price increases or decreases and to policies for lessening the impacts of price jumps. Four energy price shocks were examined: oil price increases of 50 and 20 percent, an oil price reduction of 20 percent, and an 80 percent increase in domestic natural gas prices. Five policy responses were considered for offsetting the GNP impacts of the larger oil price increase: monetary accommodation, an income tax rate reduction, an increase in the investment tax credit for equipment, a reduction in the employer's payroll tax rate, and an oil stockpile release.

The study was conducted by a working group comprised of about 40 modelers and potential model users from universities, business, and government. As in previous EMF studies, the group pursued two broad goals. Firstly, they sought to understand the models themselves by identifying important similarities as well as structural differences. Secondly, they sought to use the models to sharpen their understanding of energy shocks and of the related policy issues. Their conclusions appear as the first chapter in this volume, the remaining chapters providing more technical treatment of the key structural differences among the participating models as well as their use for evaluating energy policies.

This volume is addressed particularly to those interested in the energy shock issue, as well as to those with a broader interest in macroeconomic models and policies.

Details

No. of pages:
347
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1987
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483295459

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H.G. Huntington Editor

B.G. Hickman Editor

J. Sweeney Editor

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.