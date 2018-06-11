Macleod's Clinical Examination
14th Edition
Description
This classic textbook aims to assist clinicians develop the consultation skills required to elicit a clear history, and the practical skills needed to detect clinical signs of disease. Where possible, the physical basis of clinical signs is explained to aid understanding. Formulation of a differential diagnosis from the information gained is introduced, and the logical initial investigations are included for each system.
Key Features
- The first part of the book addresses the general principles of good interaction with patients, from the basics of taking a history and examining, to the use of pattern recognition to identify spot diagnoses.
- The second part documents the relevant history, examination and investigations for all the major body systems.
- The third part illustrates the application of these skills to specific clinical situations.
- The final part covers preparation for assessments of clinical skills and the use of these skills in everyday practice.
- The book has accompanying videos demonstrating many of the key clinical examination routines as set out in the book.
Table of Contents
Section 1: Principles of clinical history and examination
- Managing clinical encounters with patients
- General aspects of history taking
- The value of initial observations
Section 2: System based examination
- The cardiovascular system
- The respiratory system
- The gastrointestinal system
- The nervous system
- The visual system
- The ear, nose & throat
- The endocrine system
- The reproductive system
- The renal system
- The musculoskeletal system
- The skin, hair and nails
Section 3: Applying history and examination skills in specific situations
- Babies and Children
- Patients with mental illness and learning disability
- The frail elderly
- Examining the deteriorating patient
- History and examination towards the end of life
Section 4: Putting History and Examination skills to Use
- Preparing for assessments of clinical skills
- Preparing for practice
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th June 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069932
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069925
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702069918
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702069901
About the Editor
J. Alastair Innes
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician, Respiratory Unit, Western General Hospital, Edinburgh; Honorary Reader in Respiratory Medicine, University of Edinburgh, UK.
Anna Dover
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant in Diabetes, Endocrinology and General Medicine, Edinburgh Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK.
Karen Fairhurst
Affiliations and Expertise
General Practice Principal, Mackenzie Medical Centre, Edinburgh; Clinical Senior Lecturer, Centre for Population Health Sciences, University of Edinburgh, UK.