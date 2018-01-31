Macleod's Clinical Diagnosis
2nd Edition
Description
Macleod’s Clinical Diagnosis demonstrates how to apply the core clinical skills learned from the companion textbook Macleod’s Clinical Examination to maximum advantage. Charting the course from routine work-up to diagnosis, this book presents a modern and realistic approach to clinical assessment and explains how to integrate information obtained from the history, examination, bedside tests and specialised investigations.
- The first section Principles of clinical assessment examines different approaches to diagnosis, reviews the fundamental elements necessary for accurate patient assessment, provides a helpful template for a ‘routine workup’ and describes how to adapt the assessment to fit the clinical context.
- The second core section of the book Assessment of common presenting problems contains a series of ‘diagnostic guides’ that lead the reader, step-by-step through the major presenting problems in medicine and surgery, explaining how to recognise red flag features, eliminate life-threatening conditons and generate a logical differential diagnosis.
This book has been praised as an invaluable resource for senior medical students and junior doctors as they attempt to make the difficult transition from mastering basic clinical skills to assessing patients in the real world of clinical medicine.
Key Features
- A unique book allowing a reader to apply the skills of clinical examination in the formulation of a differential diagnosis and placing a patient’s symptoms in context.
- Takes a problem-based approach to diagnostic reasoning, reflecting both modern medical and current educational practices.
- Builds on the clinical skills outlined in the companion Macleod’s Clinical Examination textbook.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles of clinical assessment
What’s in a diagnosis?
Assessing patients: a practical guide
The diagnostic process
Part 2 Assessment of common presenting problems
Abdominal pain
Breast lump
Chest pain
Coma and altered consciousness
Confusion: delirium and dementia
Diarrhoea
Dizziness
Dysphagia
Dyspnoea
Fatigue
Fever
GI haemorrhage haemorrhage: haematemesis and rectal bleeding
Haematuria
Haemoptysis
Headache
Jaundice
Joint swelling
Leg swelling
Limb weakness
Low back pain
Mobility problems: falls and immobility
Nausea and vomiting
Palpitation
Rash: acute generalised skin eruption
Red eye
Scrotal swelling
Shock
Transient loss of consciousness: syncope and seizures
Urinary incontinence
Vaginal bleeding
Weight loss
Details
- No. of pages:
- 328
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 31st January 2018
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702069642
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702069635
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069628
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702069611
About the Author
Alan Japp
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK
Colin Robertson
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor of Accident and Emergency Medicine and Surgery, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
Rohana Wright
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician, St. John's Hospital, Livingston and Edinburgh Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes, Edinburgh, UK.
Matthew Reed
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant and NRS Career Researcher Clinician in Emergency Medicine, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Reader, University of Edinburgh, UK.
Andrew Robson
Affiliations and Expertise
Specialist Registrar in General Surgery, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK