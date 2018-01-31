Macleod's Clinical Diagnosis - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780702069611, 9780702069642

Macleod's Clinical Diagnosis

2nd Edition

Authors: Alan Japp Colin Robertson Rohana Wright Matthew Reed Andrew Robson
eBook ISBN: 9780702069642
eBook ISBN: 9780702069635
Paperback ISBN: 9780702069628
Paperback ISBN: 9780702069611
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 31st January 2018
Page Count: 328
Description

Macleod’s Clinical Diagnosis demonstrates how to apply the core clinical skills learned from the companion textbook Macleod’s Clinical Examination to maximum advantage. Charting the course from routine work-up to diagnosis, this book presents a modern and realistic approach to clinical assessment and explains how to integrate information obtained from the history, examination, bedside tests and specialised investigations.

  • The first section Principles of clinical assessment examines different approaches to diagnosis, reviews the fundamental elements necessary for accurate patient assessment, provides a helpful template for a ‘routine workup’ and describes how to adapt the assessment to fit the clinical context.

  • The second core section of the book Assessment of common presenting problems contains a series of ‘diagnostic guides’ that lead the reader, step-by-step through the major presenting problems in medicine and surgery, explaining how to recognise red flag features, eliminate life-threatening conditons and generate a logical differential diagnosis.

This book has been praised as an invaluable resource for senior medical students and junior doctors as they attempt to make the difficult transition from mastering basic clinical skills to assessing patients in the real world of clinical medicine.

Key Features

  • A unique book allowing a reader to apply the skills of clinical examination in the formulation of a differential diagnosis and placing a patient’s symptoms in context.

  • Takes a problem-based approach to diagnostic reasoning, reflecting both modern medical and current educational practices.

  • Builds on the clinical skills outlined in the companion Macleod’s Clinical Examination textbook.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Principles of clinical assessment

What’s in a diagnosis?

Assessing patients: a practical guide

The diagnostic process

Part 2 Assessment of common presenting problems

Abdominal pain

Breast lump

Chest pain

Coma and altered consciousness

Confusion: delirium and dementia

Diarrhoea

Dizziness

Dysphagia

Dyspnoea

Fatigue

Fever

GI haemorrhage haemorrhage: haematemesis and rectal bleeding

Haematuria

Haemoptysis

Headache

Jaundice

Joint swelling

Leg swelling

Limb weakness

Low back pain

Mobility problems: falls and immobility

Nausea and vomiting

Palpitation

Rash: acute generalised skin eruption

Red eye

Scrotal swelling

Shock

Transient loss of consciousness: syncope and seizures

Urinary incontinence

Vaginal bleeding

Weight loss

Details

No. of pages:
328
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780702069642
eBook ISBN:
9780702069635
Paperback ISBN:
9780702069628
Paperback ISBN:
9780702069611

About the Author

Alan Japp

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK

Colin Robertson

Affiliations and Expertise

Honorary Professor of Accident and Emergency Medicine and Surgery, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

Rohana Wright

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant Physician, St. John's Hospital, Livingston and Edinburgh Centre for Endocrinology and Diabetes, Edinburgh, UK.

Matthew Reed

Affiliations and Expertise

Consultant and NRS Career Researcher Clinician in Emergency Medicine, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Reader, University of Edinburgh, UK.

Andrew Robson

Affiliations and Expertise

Specialist Registrar in General Surgery, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

