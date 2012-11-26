Macleod's Clinical Diagnosis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780702035432, 9780702056680

Macleod's Clinical Diagnosis

1st Edition

Authors: Alan Japp Colin Robertson
eBook ISBN: 9780702056680
Paperback ISBN: 9780702035449
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 26th November 2012
Page Count: 290
2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Medicine!

Macleod’s Clinical Diagnosis is an innovative new book complementing its companion sister textbook, the internationally-respected Macleod’s Clinical Examination. It is a practical manual of clinical assessment that describes how common presenting problems are evaluated and diagnosed in modern clinical practice. This book will be an invaluable resource for senior medical students and junior doctors as they attempt to make the difficult transition from mastering basic clinical skills to assessing patients in the real world of clinical medicine.

The format of the book is as follows:

  • Part 1: The principles of clinical assessment: in addition to defining the scope and remit of the book this initial group of chapters invites readers to reconsider the overall aims of clinical assessment, the contribution that each element of the assessment can make to these aims and how the approach must be adapted to fit the clinical context. It also touches on diagnostic theory and explains some different approaches to diagnosis.

  • Part 2: How to assess common presenting problems: this section forms the core of the book and consists of a series of ‘diagnostic guides’ covering the major presenting problems in medicine and surgery; these provide the reader with a system for how to use the tools of history-taking, physical examination and routine tests to arrive at a logical differential diagnosis. The guides also cover some limited ‘post-diagnosis information’ in the form of severity/prognostic indicators.

  • A unique book allowing a reader to apply the skills of clinical examination in the formulation of a differential diagnosis and placing a patient’s symptoms in context.

  • Takes a problem-based approach to diagnostic reasoning, reflecting both modern medical and current educational practices.

  • Builds on the clinical skills outlined in the companion Macleod’s Clinical Examination textbook.

Part 1 Principles of clinical assessment

What’s in a diagnosis?

Assessing patients: a practical guide

The diagnostic process

Part 2 Assessment of common presenting problems

Abdominal pain

Breast lump

Chest pain

Coma and altered consciousness

Confusion: delirium and dementia

Diarrhoea

Dizziness

Dysphagia (difficulty swallowing)

Dyspnoea

Fatigue

Fever

GI haemorrhage: haematemesis and rectal bleeding

Haematuria

Haemoptysis

Headache

Jaundice

Joint swelling

Leg swelling

Limb weakness

Low back pain

Mobility problems: falls and ‘off legs’

Palpitation

Rash: acute generalised skin eruption

Scrotal swelling

Shock

Transient loss of consciousness: syncope and seizures

Index

No. of pages:
290
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Churchill Livingstone 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Churchill Livingstone
eBook ISBN:
9780702056680
Paperback ISBN:
9780702035449

Alan Japp

Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK

Colin Robertson

Honorary Professor of Accident and Emergency Medicine and Surgery, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK

