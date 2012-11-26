Macleod's Clinical Diagnosis
1st Edition
Description
2013 BMA Medical Book Awards Highly Commended in Medicine!
Macleod’s Clinical Diagnosis is an innovative new book complementing its companion sister textbook, the internationally-respected Macleod’s Clinical Examination. It is a practical manual of clinical assessment that describes how common presenting problems are evaluated and diagnosed in modern clinical practice. This book will be an invaluable resource for senior medical students and junior doctors as they attempt to make the difficult transition from mastering basic clinical skills to assessing patients in the real world of clinical medicine.
The format of the book is as follows:
- Part 1: The principles of clinical assessment: in addition to defining the scope and remit of the book this initial group of chapters invites readers to reconsider the overall aims of clinical assessment, the contribution that each element of the assessment can make to these aims and how the approach must be adapted to fit the clinical context. It also touches on diagnostic theory and explains some different approaches to diagnosis.
- Part 2: How to assess common presenting problems: this section forms the core of the book and consists of a series of ‘diagnostic guides’ covering the major presenting problems in medicine and surgery; these provide the reader with a system for how to use the tools of history-taking, physical examination and routine tests to arrive at a logical differential diagnosis. The guides also cover some limited ‘post-diagnosis information’ in the form of severity/prognostic indicators.
Key Features
- A unique book allowing a reader to apply the skills of clinical examination in the formulation of a differential diagnosis and placing a patient’s symptoms in context.
- Takes a problem-based approach to diagnostic reasoning, reflecting both modern medical and current educational practices.
- Builds on the clinical skills outlined in the companion Macleod’s Clinical Examination textbook.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Principles of clinical assessment
What’s in a diagnosis?
Assessing patients: a practical guide
The diagnostic process
Part 2 Assessment of common presenting problems
Abdominal pain
Breast lump
Chest pain
Coma and altered consciousness
Confusion: delirium and dementia
Diarrhoea
Dizziness
Dysphagia (difficulty swallowing)
Dyspnoea
Fatigue
Fever
GI haemorrhage: haematemesis and rectal bleeding
Haematuria
Haemoptysis
Headache
Jaundice
Joint swelling
Leg swelling
Limb weakness
Low back pain
Mobility problems: falls and ‘off legs’
Palpitation
Rash: acute generalised skin eruption
Scrotal swelling
Shock
Transient loss of consciousness: syncope and seizures
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 290
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 26th November 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702056680
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702035449
About the Author
Alan Japp
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Cardiologist, Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh; Honorary Clinical Senior Lecturer, University of Edinburgh, UK
Colin Robertson
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Professor of Accident and Emergency Medicine and Surgery, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK