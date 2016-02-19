Machine Tool Structures, Volume 1 deals with fundamental theories and calculation methods for machine tool structures. Experimental investigations into stiffness are discussed, along with the application of the results to the design of machine tool structures. Topics covered range from static and dynamic stiffness to chatter in metal cutting, stability in machine tools, and deformations of machine tool structures. This volume is divided into three sections and opens with a discussion on stiffness specifications and the effect of stiffness on the behavior of the machine under forced vibration conditions. The following chapters explore the stability of the machine structure against chatter; methods of stability analysis; tests and principles of dampers; chatter during grinding operations; and stresses and deformations of closed box structures subjected to bending and shear. Calculation methods for determining stiffness constants of a structure's individual parts, as well as methods for determining the resulting stiffnesses, modal shapes, and their parameters, are also described. The final chapter presents systematic procedures for the analysis of machine tool structures. This book is intended for university students, research workers, and designers.

Table of Contents



Preface

Section 1

Chapter 1. General Specification of the Problems

References

Chapter 2. Static and Dynamic Stiffness

2.1. Criteria For Requirements on Stiffness

2.2. Some Basic Concepts and Notations

2.3. Criterion 1—Deformations of the Frame Caused by Weight Forces

2.4. Criterion 2—Deformations of the Structure Caused by Cutting Forces

2.5. Criterion 3—Forced Vibrations

References

Section 2 Stability Against Chatter

Chapter 1. General Features of Chatter

1.1. the Basic Pattern of Chatter in Metal Cutting

1.2. Principles of Self-Excitation of Vibrations in Metal Cutting

1.3. Influence of Various Conditions on Chatter

Chapter 2. The Theory of Chatter and Stability Analysis

2.1. Natural and Forced Vibrations of Various Systems

2.2. Basic Theory of Self-Excited Vibration in Metal Cutting

2.3. Further Aspects of the Theory

Chapter 3. Procedure in the Investigation of the Stability of Machine Tools

3.1. Individual Steps in the Procedure—Directional Factors

3.2. Cutting Tests

3.3. Measurement of Dynamic Data by Excitation Tests

3.4. Evaluation of the Tests

Chapter 4. Examples of the Analysis of the Stability of Machine Tools

4.1. Horizontal Knee-Type Milling Machines

4.2. Vertical Knee-Type Milling Machines

4.3. Center Lathes

4.4. Horizontal Milling and Boring Machine

4.5. Vertical Lathes

Chapter 5. Damping and Dampers

5.1. Idealization of Damping

5.2. Damping in Machine Tools

5.3. Types of Energy Absorbers

5.4. Optimizing of Absolute Dampers

5.5. Examples of the Use of Dampers

5.6. Conclusion

Chapter 6. Chatter in Grinding

6.1. Results of Experimental Research

6.2. Theoretical Solution

6.3. Interpretation of the Results of the Theory

List of Symbols

References

Section 3

Chapter 1. Static Deformations of Machine Tool Structures

Introduction

1.1. Deformations of Machine Tool Structures

1.2. Basic Equations for Thin-Walled Box Structures

1.3. Stresses and Deformations of Closed Box Structures Subjected To Bending and Shear

1.4. Stresses and Deformations Produced by a Twisting Moment

1.5. Deformations and Stresses of Thin-Walled Structures with Open Sections

1.6. The Displacements of an Arbitrary Point in Box Structures With Closed Or Open Section

1.7. Deformations of Structures with Compliant Partitions

1.8. Box Structures without Partitions

1.9. Box Structures with Flexurally Rigid Walls

1.10. Local Deformations and Stresses in Thin-Walled Box Structures

1.11. Correction Coefficients for Stiffness of Thin-Walled Beams Weakened by Apertures

1.12. Thin-Walled Box Shells with Varying Section

1.13. Thin-Walled Structures on Elastic Foundations

1.14. Deformation of Isotropic and Orthotropic Rectangular Plates

1.15. Deformations of the Elastic Semi-Space Loaded on a Part of Its Surface by the Pressure p(x, y)

1.16. Deformations of the Bed of a Machine Tool

1.17. Preliminary Check of the Stiffness of a Lathe Bed

1.18. Deformations of the Bed of a Horizontal Boring Machine Produced by the Weight of the Workpiece

1.19. Local Deformations of the Bed

1.20. Static Stiffness of the Column of the Horizontal Boring and Milling Machine

Appendix

List of Symbols

References

Chapter 2. Structural Analysis

2.1. Introduction

2.2. Static Analysis

2.3. Dynamic Analysis

2.4. Application to a Piano-Milling Machine Structure

Appendix

References

