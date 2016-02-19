Machine Learning Proceedings 1994

Machine Learning: Proceedings of the Eleventh International Conference covers the papers presented at the Eleventh International Conference on Machine Learning (ML94), held at New Brunswick, New Jersey on July 10-13, 1994. The book focuses on the processes, methodologies, and approaches involved in machine learning, including inductive logic programming, neural networks, and decision trees.

The selection first offers information on learning recursive relations with randomly selected small training sets; improving accuracy of incorrect domain theories; and using sampling and queries to extract rules from trained neural networks. The text then takes a look at boosting and other machine learning algorithms; an incremental learning approach for completable planning; and learning disjunctive concepts by means of genetic algorithms.

The publication ponders on rule induction for semantic query optimization; irrelevant features and the subset selection problem; and an efficient subsumption algorithm for inductive logic programming. The book also examines Bayesian inductive logic programming; a statistical approach to decision tree modeling; and an improved algorithm for incremental induction of decision trees.

The selection is a dependable source of data for researchers interested in machine learning.