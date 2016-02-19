Machine Learning Proceedings 1993

Machine Learning: Proceedings of the Tenth International Conference covers the papers presented at the Tenth International Conference on Machine Learning, held at Amherst, Massachusetts in June 27-29, 1993. The book focuses on the advancements of techniques, practices, approaches, and methodologies in machine learning.

The selection first offers information on automatic algorithm/model class selection, using decision trees to improve case-based learning, GALOIS, and multitask learning. Discussions focus on multitask connectionist learning in more detail; multitask decision trees; an algorithm for the incremental determination of the concept lattice; and empirical evaluation of GALOIS as a learning system. The text then examines the use of qualitative models to guide inductive learning; automation of path analysis for building causal models from data; and construction of hidden variables in Bayesian networks via conceptual clustering.

The book ponders on synthesis of abstraction hierarchies for constraint satisfaction by clustering approximately equivalent objects; efficient domain-independent experimentation; learning search control knowledge for deep space network scheduling; and learning procedures from interactive natural language instructions.

The selection is a dependable reference for researchers wanting to explore the field of machine learning.