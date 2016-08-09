Machine Learning and Medical Imaging
1st Edition
Description
Machine Learning and Medical Imaging presents state-of- the-art machine learning methods in medical image analysis. It first summarizes cutting-edge machine learning algorithms in medical imaging, including not only classical probabilistic modeling and learning methods, but also recent breakthroughs in deep learning, sparse representation/coding, and big data hashing. In the second part leading research groups around the world present a wide spectrum of machine learning methods with application to different medical imaging modalities, clinical domains, and organs.
The biomedical imaging modalities include ultrasound, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), computed tomography (CT), histology, and microscopy images. The targeted organs span the lung, liver, brain, and prostate, while there is also a treatment of examining genetic associations. Machine Learning and Medical Imaging is an ideal reference for medical imaging researchers, industry scientists and engineers, advanced undergraduate and graduate students, and clinicians.
Key Features
- Demonstrates the application of cutting-edge machine learning techniques to medical imaging problems
- Covers an array of medical imaging applications including computer assisted diagnosis, image guided radiation therapy, landmark detection, imaging genomics, and brain connectomics
- Features self-contained chapters with a thorough literature review
- Assesses the development of future machine learning techniques and the further application of existing techniques
Readership
Computer scientists, electronic and biomedical engineers researching in medical imaging, undergraduate and graduate students
Table of Contents
- Editor Biographies
- Preface
- Acknowledgments
- Part 1: Cutting-Edge Machine Learning Techniques in Medical Imaging
- Chapter 1: Functional connectivity parcellation of the human brain
- Abstract
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Approaches to Connectivity-Based Brain Parcellation
- 1.3 Mixture Model
- 1.4 Markov Random Field Model
- 1.5 Summary
- Chapter 2: Kernel machine regression in neuroimaging genetics
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Mathematical Foundations
- 2.3 Applications
- 2.4 Conclusion and Future Directions
- Appendix A Reproducing Kernel Hilbert Spaces
- Appendix B Restricted Maximum Likelihood Estimation
- Chapter 3: Deep learning of brain images and its application to multiple sclerosis
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Overview of Deep Learning in Neuroimaging
- 3.3 Focus on Deep Learning in Multiple Sclerosis
- 3.4 Future Research Needs
- Chapter 4: Machine learning and its application in microscopic image analysis
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Detection
- 4.3 Segmentation
- 4.4 Summary
- Chapter 5: Sparse models for imaging genetics
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Basic Sparse Models
- 5.3 Structured Sparse Models
- 5.4 Optimization Methods
- 5.5 Screening
- 5.6 Conclusions
- Chapter 6: Dictionary learning for medical image denoising, reconstruction, and segmentation
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Sparse Coding and Dictionary Learning
- 6.3 Patch-Based Dictionary Sparse Coding
- 6.4 Application of Dictionary Learning in Medical Imaging
- 6.5 Future Directions
- 6.6 Conclusion
- Glossary
- Chapter 7: Advanced sparsity techniques in magnetic resonance imaging
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Standard Sparsity in CS-MRI
- 7.3 Group Sparsity in Multicontrast MRI
- 7.4 Tree Sparsity in Accelerated MRI
- 7.5 Forest Sparsity in Multichannel CS-MRI
- 7.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 8: Hashing-based large-scale medical image retrieval for computer-aided diagnosis
- Abstract
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Related Work
- 8.3 Supervised Hashing for Large-Scale Retrieval
- 8.4 Results
- 8.5 Discussion and Future Work
- Part 2: Successful Applications in Medical Imaging
- Chapter 9: Multitemplate-based multiview learning for Alzheimer’s disease diagnosis
- Abstract
- 9.1 Background
- 9.2 Multiview Feature Representation With MR Imaging
- 9.3 Multiview Learning Methods for AD Diagnosis
- 9.4 Experiments
- 9.5 Summary
- Chapter 10: Machine learning as a means toward precision diagnostics and prognostics
- Abstract
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Dimensionality Reduction
- 10.3 Model Interpretation: From Classification to Statistical Significance Maps
- 10.4 Heterogeneity
- 10.5 Applications
- 10.6 Conclusion
- Chapter 11: Learning and predicting respiratory motion from 4D CT lung images
- Abstract
- Acknowledgment
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 3D/4D CT Lung Image Processing
- 11.3 Extracting and Estimating Motion Patterns From 4D CT
- 11.4 An Example for Image-Guided Intervention
- 11.5 Concluding Remarks
- Chapter 12: Learning pathological deviations from a normal pattern of myocardial motion: Added value for CRT studies?
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Features Extraction: Statistical Distance from Normal Motion
- 12.3 Manifold Learning: Characterizing Pathological Deviations from Normality
- 12.4 Back to the Clinical Application: Understanding CRT-Induced Changes
- 12.5 Discussion/Future Work
- Chapter 13: From point to surface: Hierarchical parsing of human anatomy in medical images using machine learning technologies
- Abstract
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Literature Review
- 13.3 Anatomy Landmark Detection
- 13.4 Detection of Anatomical Boxes
- 13.5 Coarse Organ Segmentation
- 13.6 Precise Organ Segmentation
- 13.7 Conclusion
- Chapter 14: Machine learning in brain imaging genomics
- Abstract
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Mining Imaging Genomic Associations Via Regression or Correlation Analysis
- 14.3 Mining Higher Level Imaging Genomic Associations Via Set-Based Analysis
- 14.4 Discussion
- Chapter 15: Holistic atlases of functional networks and interactions (HAFNI)
- Abstract
- Acknowledgments
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 HAFNI for Functional Brain Network Identification
- 15.3 HAFNI Applications
- 15.4 HAFNI-Based New Methods
- 15.5 Future Directions of HAFNI Applications
- Chapter 16: Neuronal network architecture and temporal lobe epilepsy: A connectome-based and machine learning study
- Abstract
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Treatment Outcome Prediction of Patients With TLE
- 16.3 Naming Impairment Performance of Patients With TLE
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 512
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2016
- Published:
- 9th August 2016
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128041147
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780128040768
About the Editor
Guorong Wu
Guorong Wu is an Assistant Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Research Imaging Center (BRIC) in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Dr. Wu received his PhD degree from the Department of Computer Science in Shanghai Jiao Tong University in 2007. After graduation, he worked for Pixelworks and joined University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 2009. Dr. Wu’s research aims to develop computational tools for biomedical imaging analysis and computer assisted diagnosis. He is interested in medical image processing, machine learning and pattern recognition. He has published more than 100 papers in the international journals and conferences. Dr. Wu is actively in the development of medical image processing software to facilitate the scientific research on neuroscience and radiology therapy.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor of Radiology and Biomedical Research Imaging Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, USA
Dinggang Shen
Dinggang Shen is a Professor of Radiology, Biomedical Research Imaging Center (BRIC), Computer Science, and Biomedical Engineering in the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill (UNC-CH). He is currently directing the Center for Image Informatics and Analysis, the Image Display, Enhancement, and Analysis (IDEA) Lab in the Department of Radiology, and also the medical image analysis core in the BRIC. He was a tenure-track assistant professor in the University of Pennsylvanian (UPenn), and a faculty member in the Johns Hopkins University. Dr. Shen’s research interests include medical image analysis, computer vision, and pattern recognition. He has published more than 700 papers in the international journals and conference proceedings. He serves as an editorial board member for six international journals. He has served in the Board of Directors, The Medical Image Computing and Computer Assisted Intervention (MICCAI) Society, in 2012-2015.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Department of Radiology and BRIC, UNC-Chapel Hill, USA
Mert Sabuncu
Mert Sabuncu is an Assistant Professor in Electrical and Computer Engineering, with a secondary appointment in Biomedical Engineering, Cornell University. His research interests are in biomedical data analysis, in particular imaging data, and with an application emphasis on neuroscience and neurology. He uses tools from signal/image processing, probabilistic modeling, statistical inference, computer vision, computational geometry, graph theory, and machine learning to develop algorithms that allow learning from large-scale biomedical data.
Affiliations and Expertise
Assistant Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering, Secondary Appointment in Biomedical Engineering, Cornell University