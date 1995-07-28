Lyapunov Matrix Equation in System Stability and Control, Volume 195

The Lyapunov and Riccati equations are two of the fundamental equations of control and system theory, having special relevance for system identification, optimization, boundary value problems, power systems, signal processing, and communications.

The Lyapunov Matrix Equation in System Stability and Control covers mathematical developments and applications while providing quick and easy references for solutions to engineering and mathematical problems. Examples of real-world systems are given throughout the text in order to demonstrate the effectiveness of the presented methods and algorithms.

The book will appeal to practicing engineers, theoreticians, applied mathematicians, and graduate students who seek a comprehensive view of the main results of the Lyapunov matrix equation.