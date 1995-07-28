Lyapunov Matrix Equation in System Stability and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122733703, 9780080535678

Lyapunov Matrix Equation in System Stability and Control, Volume 195

1st Edition

Authors: Zoran Gajic Muhammad Tahir Qureshi
eBook ISBN: 9780080535678
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th July 1995
Page Count: 255
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
48.95
41.61
63.95
54.36
63.95
54.36
38.99
33.14
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

(Chapter Headings): Introduction. Continuous Algebraic Lyapunov Equation. Discrete Algebraic Lyapunov Equation. Differential and Difference Lyapunov Equation. Algebraic Lyapunov Equations with Small Parameters. Stability Robustness and Sensitivity of Lyapunov Equation. Iterative Methods and Parallel Algorithms. Lyapunov Iterations. Concluding Remarks. Appendix. Index.

Description

The Lyapunov and Riccati equations are two of the fundamental equations of control and system theory, having special relevance for system identification, optimization, boundary value problems, power systems, signal processing, and communications.

The Lyapunov Matrix Equation in System Stability and Control covers mathematical developments and applications while providing quick and easy references for solutions to engineering and mathematical problems. Examples of real-world systems are given throughout the text in order to demonstrate the effectiveness of the presented methods and algorithms.

The book will appeal to practicing engineers, theoreticians, applied mathematicians, and graduate students who seek a comprehensive view of the main results of the Lyapunov matrix equation.

Key Features

Presents techniques for solving and analyzing the algebraic, differential, and difference Lyapunov matrix equations of continuous-time and discrete-time systems

Offers summaries and references at the end of each chapter

Contains examples of the use of the equation to solve real-world problems

Provides quick and easy references for the solutions to engineering and mathematical problems using the Lyapunov equation

Readership

Electrical, mechanical, and chemical engineers; applied mathematicians; graduate students.

Details

No. of pages:
255
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1995
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780080535678

Reviews

@qu:This book may be a valuable reference for a wide readership including applied mathematicians, engineers, computer scientists, and graduate students who seek a comprehensive view of the main results on the Lyapunov matrix equation. @source:--MATHEMATICAL REVIEWS

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Zoran Gajic Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Rutgers University

Muhammad Tahir Qureshi Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Water and Power Development Authority

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.