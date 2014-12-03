Lung Transplantation, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 25-1

Lung Transplantation is covered in detail in this important issue of the Thoracic Surgery Clinics. Articles include: Candidacy for Lung Transplant and Lung Allocation; ECMO as Bridge to Lung Transplant; Single Versus Double Lung Transplant: Do Guidelines Exist?; Extending the Donor Pool: Donation After Cardiac Death; Extending the Donor Pool: Rehabilitation of Poor Organs; Bronchial Artery Revascularization; Anastomotic Airway Complications Following Lung Transplantation: Implications and Interventions; Pleural Space Complications Associated with Lung Transplantation; Reflux and Allograft Dysfunction, Is there a Connection?; Artificial Lungs: Are We There Yet?; and more.