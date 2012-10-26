Lung Function Tests Made Easy
1st Edition
Table of Contents
- Respiratory structure and function
- Mechanics of breathing
- Spirometry
- Pitfalls in spirometry
- Lung volume measurements
- Diffusion, gas exchange and blood gas measurements
- Basics of exercise and respiratory muscle testing
- Preoperative evaluation
Description
Lung function testing has evolved over the years from a tool purely used for research and is now a commonly utilised form of clinical investigation. This new book is clear, concise and easy to read, providing both the essential scientific information as well as focusing on the practical aspects of lung function testing. The book is designed so that different chapters can be read as stand-alone sections, but cross-referencing to the other chapters completes the picture for the interested reader.
Key Features
- The book begins with an outline of lung structure and anatomy, and then proceeds to basic functional considerations before discussing the tests themselves.
- Particular attention is given to spirometry and lung volume measurements.
- The text covers the functional assessment of exercise capacity, respiratory muscle strength and concludes with preoperative evaluation and recommendations.
- The text emphasises practical problems, including controversies associated with lung function testing.
- Boxes emphasise important topics throughout the text.
- Highlighted questions can be used for short tutorials or problem-based learning
Details
- No. of pages:
- 208
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Churchill Livingstone 2013
- Published:
- 26th October 2012
- Imprint:
- Churchill Livingstone
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455753888
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780702058127
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780702035203
About the Authors
Robert Shiner Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Honorary Senior Lecturer, National Heart & Lung Institute, Imperial College London; Honorary Consultant Chest Physician, Hammersmith Hospital, Imperial College Healthcare NHS Trust, London, UK
Joerg Steier Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Consultant Physician, Lane Fox Respiratory Unit / Sleep Disorders Centre, St Thomas´ Hospital, London, UK