Lung Cancer, Part II: Surgery and Adjuvant Therapies, An Issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Volume 23-3

This issue of Thoracic Surgery Clinics, Guest Edited by Drs. Jean Deslauriers, F.G. Pearson, and Farid Shamji, is devoted to surgery and chemotherapy for lung cancer. This issue was written as a tribute to Dr. Robert J. Ginsberg, and will include articles on: Contemporary results of surgical resection of NSCLC after induction therapy; Prediction of operative morbidity and mortality before operation; Limited resection for small diameter tumors; Management of tumors involving the chest wall, including Pancoast tumors and tumors invading the spine; Role of surgery in patients with clinical N2 disease; Reconstruction of the bronchus and pulmonary artery; Current status of systematic lymph node dissection versus lymph node sampling; Intraoperative nodal staging: Role of sentinel node technology; Stereotactic body radiation therapy (SBRT) in early stage tumors; Palliative resection; Adjuvant chemotherapy after pulmonary resection for lung cancer; Targeted therapy and new anti-cancer drugs in advanced disease; Biologic approaches to drug selection and targeted therapies; Cost effective methods for follow-up after lung cancer surgery; Quality of life after pulmonary resection; and Principles of palliative care.