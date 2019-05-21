Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780323673358

Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

1st Edition

Authors: Zoher Ghogawala
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323673358
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 21st May 2019
Description

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Zoher Ghogawala, will focus on Lumbar Spondylolisthesis. This is one of four issues selected for the year by the series Consulting Editors, Drs. Russell R. Lonser and Daniel K. Resnick. Topics include, but are not limited to, Isthmic Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, High-grade Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, Degenerative Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, Minimally Invasive approaches for surgical treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis, Lateral approaches for the surgical treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis, Re-thinking surgical treatment for lumbar spondylolisthesis, Surgical versus Non-Surgical Treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis, Surgical Treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis in the elderly, Summary of Guidelines for the treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis, Cost-Effectiveness and Treatment of Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, Future studies and directions for the optimization of outcome for lumbar spondylolisthesis, and Artificial Intelligence and the treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis.

English
© Elsevier 2019
Elsevier
9780323673358

About the Authors

Zoher Ghogawala Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor,Tufts University School of Medicine; Charles A. Fager Chairman,Dept of Neurosurgery,Lahey Hospital & Medical Center, Burlington, Massachusetts

