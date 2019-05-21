Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, An Issue of Neurosurgery Clinics of North America, Volume 30-3

This issue of Neurosurgery Clinics, Guest Edited by Dr. Zoher Ghogawala, will focus on Lumbar Spondylolisthesis. This is one of four issues selected for the year by the series Consulting Editors, Drs. Russell R. Lonser and Daniel K. Resnick. Topics include, but are not limited to, Isthmic Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, High-grade Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, Degenerative Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, Minimally Invasive approaches for surgical treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis, Lateral approaches for the surgical treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis, Re-thinking surgical treatment for lumbar spondylolisthesis, Surgical versus Non-Surgical Treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis, Surgical Treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis in the elderly, Summary of Guidelines for the treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis, Cost-Effectiveness and Treatment of Lumbar Spondylolisthesis, Future studies and directions for the optimization of outcome for lumbar spondylolisthesis, and Artificial Intelligence and the treatment of lumbar spondylolisthesis.