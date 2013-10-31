LTE-Advanced
1st Edition
A Practical Systems Approach to Understanding 3GPP LTE Releases 10 and 11 Radio Access Technologies
Description
LTE-Advanced: A Practical Systems Approach to Understanding 3GPP LTE Releases 10 and 11 Radio Access Technologies is an in-depth, systematic and structured technical reference on 3GPP's LTE-Advanced (Releases 10 and 11), covering theory, technology and implementation, written by an author who has been involved in the inception and development of these technologies for over 20 years.
The book not only describes the operation of individual components, but also shows how they fit into the overall system and operate from a systems perspective. Uniquely, this book gives in-depth information on upper protocol layers, implementation and deployment issues, and services, making it suitable for engineers who are implementing the technology into future products and services.
Reflecting the author's 25 plus years of experience in signal processing and communication system design, this book is ideal for professional engineers, researchers, and graduate students working in cellular communication systems, radio air-interface technologies, cellular communications protocols, advanced radio access technologies for beyond 4G systems, and broadband cellular standards.
Key Features
- An end-to-end description of LTE/LTE-Advanced technologies using a top-down systems approach, providing an in-depth understanding of how the overall system works
- Detailed algorithmic descriptions of the individual components’ operation and inter-connection
- Strong emphasis on implementation and deployment scenarios, making this a very practical book
- An in-depth coverage of theoretical and practical aspects of LTE Releases 10 and 11
- Clear and concise descriptions of the underlying principles and theoretical concepts to provide a better understanding of the operation of the system’s components
- Covers all essential system functionalities, features, and their inter-connections based on a clear protocol structure, including detailed signal flow graphs and block diagrams
- Includes methodologies and results related to link-level and system-level evaluations of LTE-Advanced
- Provides understanding and insight into the advanced underlying technologies in LTE-Advanced up to and including Release 11: multi-antenna signal processing, OFDM, carrier aggregation, coordinated multi-point transmission and reception, eICIC, multi-radio coexistence, E-MBMS, positioning methods, real-time and non-real-time wireless multimedia applications
Readership
R&D engineers working in cellular communication systems, radio air-interface technologies, cellular telecommunication protocols, advanced radio access technologies for 4G/5G systems, or broadband cellular standards. Post graduate students and university researchers in mobile and wireless communications
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Abbreviations and Acronyms
Chapter 1. Introduction to LTE-Advanced
1.1 Background on IMT-Advanced standards development
1.2 Requirements for the IMT-Advanced systems
1.3 Introduction to 3GPP standards
1.4 Evolution of 3GPP standards
1.5 A perspective on the future trends in cellular networks
References
Chapter 2. Network Architecture
2.1 Overall network architecture
2.2 EPC architecture
2.3 Roaming architecture and interworking with other networks
2.4 E-UTRAN architecture
2.5 E-MBMS architecture
2.6 Positioning network architecture
2.7 Mobility management
2.8 Radio resource management
2.9 Quality of service/quality of experience
2.10 Security in E-UTRAN
2.11 Support of voice and messaging services in LTE/LTE-Advanced
2.12 LIPA, selected IP traffic offload, and IP flow mobility
2.13 Mobile IP
2.14 Network architecture evolution and small cells
References
Chapter 3. E-UTRAN and EPC Protocol Structure
3.1 EPS reference model and protocol structure
3.2 E-UTRAN and NAS protocols
3.3 LTE-Uu interface protocols
3.4 Support for relay nodes
3.5 Support for HeNB nodes
References
Chapter 4. System Operation and UE States
4.1 General UE behavior
4.2 UE initialization procedure (cell search and cell selection)
4.3 EPS connection and mobility management
4.4 UE states
4.5 Network attach procedures
4.6 Data call establishment procedures
4.7 Mobility procedures
4.8 Overview of IP packet processing procedures
References
Chapter 5. Radio Resource Control Functions
5.1 RRC states and state transitions
5.2 RRC connection management
5.3 RRC mobility management
5.4 Measurements and measurement reporting
5.5 RRC procedures
5.6 RRC timers and constants
5.7 RRC message structure
References
Chapter 6. Packet Data Convergence Protocol Functions
6.1 Ciphering and integrity protection functions
6.2 Header compression
6.3 Robust header compression
6.4 PDCP PDU packet formats
6.5 LTE security aspects
References
Chapter 7. Radio Link Control Functions
7.1 RLC architecture
7.2 RLC transfer modes
7.3 RLC ARQ procedure
7.4 RLC PDU packet formats
7.5 RLC variables, constants, and timers
References
Chapter 8. Medium Access Control Functions
8.1 MAC architecture and services
8.2 Logical and transport channel mapping
8.3 Downlink/uplink data transfer
8.4 DRX operation
8.5 MAC control elements
8.6 MAC PDU packet formats
8.7 MAC scheduling services
8.8 RNTI mapping
8.9 Random access procedure
References
Chapter 9. Downlink Physical Layer Functions
9.1 Overview of downlink physical layer processing
9.2 Characteristics of wireless channels
9.3 LTE/LTE-Advanced operating frequencies and band classes
9.4 Principles of OFDM
9.5 Multiple access schemes
9.6 Duplex modes
9.7 Frame structure
9.8 Resource structure, allocation, mapping
9.9 Time and frequency synchronization
9.10 Downlink reference signals and channel estimation
9.11 Channel coding and modulation
9.12 Downlink physical channel processing
9.13 Principles of multi-antenna transmission
9.14 LTE/LTE-Advanced downlink multi-antenna transmission schemes
9.15 PDSCH transmission modes
9.16 OFDM signal generation
9.17 Timing advance
9.18 Power control and link adaptation
References
Chapter 10. Uplink Physical Layer Functions
10.1 Overview of uplink physical layer processing
10.2 Principles of SC-FDMA
10.3 SC-FDMA and clustered SC-FDMA
10.4 Uplink frame structure
10.5 Physical resource structure and channel mapping
10.6 Uplink reference signals and channel estimation
10.7 Uplink physical channel processing
10.8 SC-FDMA signal generation
10.9 LTE/LTE-Advanced uplink multi-antenna transmission schemes
10.10 Uplink transmission modes
10.11 Uplink feedback in LTE/LTE-Advanced
10.12 Uplink transmitter and receiver chain
References
Chapter 11. Link-Level and System-Level Performance of LTE-Advanced
11.1 Definition of the performance metrics
11.2 Calculation of static and dynamic overhead
11.3 Traffic models
11.4 Link-to-system mapping (PHY abstraction)
11.5 IMT-Advanced test environments
11.6 Network layout for system-level simulations
11.7 IMT-Advanced evaluation methodology and baseline configurations
11.8 Link-level and system-level channel models
11.9 LTE-Advanced link-level and system-level performance
11.10 Miscellaneous evaluations
References
Chapter 12. Coordinated Multipoint Transmission and Reception (CoMP)
12.1 Interference cancellation in cellular networks
12.2 Distributed antenna systems
12.3 Theory of CoMP operation
12.4 CoMP architectures
12.5 Effects of X2 latency on CoMP performance
12.6 Performance of CoMP scenarios
References
Chapter 13. Carrier Aggregation
13.1 Principles of carrier aggregation
13.2 Deployment scenarios
13.3 Physical and MAC layer aspects of carrier aggregation
13.4 Protocol and signaling aspects of carrier aggregation
13.5 Radio resource management aspects of carrier aggregation
13.6 RF and implementation aspects of carrier aggregation
References
Chapter 14. Enhanced Inter-cell Interference Coordination and Multi-radio Coexistence
14.1 Intra-cell/inter-cell interference mitigation methods
14.2 Heterogeneous networks
14.3 Enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC)
14.4 Multi-radio coexistence and interference avoidance
References
Chapter 15. Positioning and Multimedia Broadcast/Multicast Services
15.1 Positioning and location-based services
15.2 Evolved multimedia broadcast/multicast service
References
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 1152
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2014
- Published:
- 31st October 2013
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124051782
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124051621
About the Author
Sassan Ahmadi
Dr. Sassan Ahmadi is the Director of 5G Wireless Systems and Standards with Xilinx Inc., and a Lecturer at Stanford University with over 30 years of experience in signal processing and communication system design as well as cellular systems standards development. Previously, he held senior positions at Apple, Intel and Nokia. He has authored two books on wireless communications, "LTE-Advanced, A Practical Systems Approach to Understanding 3GPP LTE Releases 10 and 11 Radio Access Technologies", Academic Press, 2013 and "Mobile WiMAX, A Systems Approach to Understanding IEEE 802.16m Radio Access Technology", Academic Press, 2010 and over 90 patents/patent applications on various aspects of 4G and 5G radio access networks. He is the co-author of six other books as well as and the author of more than 20 refereed journal and conference papers. For over two decades, he has been a technical contributor and leader in the development of the cellular standards including 5G NR, IMT-Advanced, and IEEE 802.16m standards in 3GPP, ITU-R, and IEEE. He has taught graduate courses at Stanford University since 2014 and University of California, San Diego between 2000 and 2003.
Affiliations and Expertise
Director of 5G Wireless Systems and Standards at Xilinx Inc. and Lecturer at Stanford University