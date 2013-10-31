LTE-Advanced - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124051621, 9780124051782

LTE-Advanced

1st Edition

A Practical Systems Approach to Understanding 3GPP LTE Releases 10 and 11 Radio Access Technologies

Authors: Sassan Ahmadi
eBook ISBN: 9780124051782
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124051621
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 31st October 2013
Page Count: 1152
Description

LTE-Advanced: A Practical Systems Approach to Understanding 3GPP LTE Releases 10 and 11 Radio Access Technologies is an in-depth, systematic and structured technical reference on 3GPP's LTE-Advanced (Releases 10 and 11), covering theory, technology and implementation, written by an author who has been involved in the inception and development of these technologies for over 20 years.

The book not only describes the operation of individual components, but also shows how they fit into the overall system and operate from a systems perspective. Uniquely, this book gives in-depth information on upper protocol layers, implementation and deployment issues, and services, making it suitable for engineers who are implementing the technology into future products and services.

Reflecting the author's 25 plus years of experience in signal processing and communication system design, this book is ideal for professional engineers, researchers, and graduate students working in cellular communication systems, radio air-interface technologies, cellular communications protocols, advanced radio access technologies for beyond 4G systems, and broadband cellular standards.

Key Features

  • An end-to-end description of LTE/LTE-Advanced technologies using a top-down systems approach, providing an in-depth understanding of how the overall system works
  • Detailed algorithmic descriptions of the individual components’ operation and inter-connection
  • Strong emphasis on implementation and deployment scenarios, making this a very practical book
  • An in-depth coverage of theoretical and practical aspects of LTE Releases 10 and 11
  • Clear and concise descriptions of the underlying principles and theoretical concepts to provide a better understanding of the operation of the system’s components
  • Covers all essential system functionalities, features, and their inter-connections based on a clear protocol structure, including detailed signal flow graphs and block diagrams
  • Includes methodologies and results related to link-level and system-level evaluations of LTE-Advanced
  • Provides understanding and insight into the advanced underlying technologies in LTE-Advanced up to and including Release 11: multi-antenna signal processing, OFDM, carrier aggregation, coordinated multi-point transmission and reception, eICIC, multi-radio coexistence, E-MBMS, positioning methods, real-time and non-real-time wireless multimedia applications

Readership

R&D engineers working in cellular communication systems, radio air-interface technologies, cellular telecommunication protocols, advanced radio access technologies for 4G/5G systems, or broadband cellular standards. Post graduate students and university researchers in mobile and wireless communications

Table of Contents

Preface

Acknowledgments

Abbreviations and Acronyms

Chapter 1. Introduction to LTE-Advanced

1.1 Background on IMT-Advanced standards development

1.2 Requirements for the IMT-Advanced systems

1.3 Introduction to 3GPP standards

1.4 Evolution of 3GPP standards

1.5 A perspective on the future trends in cellular networks

References

Chapter 2. Network Architecture

2.1 Overall network architecture

2.2 EPC architecture

2.3 Roaming architecture and interworking with other networks

2.4 E-UTRAN architecture

2.5 E-MBMS architecture

2.6 Positioning network architecture

2.7 Mobility management

2.8 Radio resource management

2.9 Quality of service/quality of experience

2.10 Security in E-UTRAN

2.11 Support of voice and messaging services in LTE/LTE-Advanced

2.12 LIPA, selected IP traffic offload, and IP flow mobility

2.13 Mobile IP

2.14 Network architecture evolution and small cells

References

Chapter 3. E-UTRAN and EPC Protocol Structure

3.1 EPS reference model and protocol structure

3.2 E-UTRAN and NAS protocols

3.3 LTE-Uu interface protocols

3.4 Support for relay nodes

3.5 Support for HeNB nodes

References

Chapter 4. System Operation and UE States

4.1 General UE behavior

4.2 UE initialization procedure (cell search and cell selection)

4.3 EPS connection and mobility management

4.4 UE states

4.5 Network attach procedures

4.6 Data call establishment procedures

4.7 Mobility procedures

4.8 Overview of IP packet processing procedures

References

Chapter 5. Radio Resource Control Functions

5.1 RRC states and state transitions

5.2 RRC connection management

5.3 RRC mobility management

5.4 Measurements and measurement reporting

5.5 RRC procedures

5.6 RRC timers and constants

5.7 RRC message structure

References

Chapter 6. Packet Data Convergence Protocol Functions

6.1 Ciphering and integrity protection functions

6.2 Header compression

6.3 Robust header compression

6.4 PDCP PDU packet formats

6.5 LTE security aspects

References

Chapter 7. Radio Link Control Functions

7.1 RLC architecture

7.2 RLC transfer modes

7.3 RLC ARQ procedure

7.4 RLC PDU packet formats

7.5 RLC variables, constants, and timers

References

Chapter 8. Medium Access Control Functions

8.1 MAC architecture and services

8.2 Logical and transport channel mapping

8.3 Downlink/uplink data transfer

8.4 DRX operation

8.5 MAC control elements

8.6 MAC PDU packet formats

8.7 MAC scheduling services

8.8 RNTI mapping

8.9 Random access procedure

References

Chapter 9. Downlink Physical Layer Functions

9.1 Overview of downlink physical layer processing

9.2 Characteristics of wireless channels

9.3 LTE/LTE-Advanced operating frequencies and band classes

9.4 Principles of OFDM

9.5 Multiple access schemes

9.6 Duplex modes

9.7 Frame structure

9.8 Resource structure, allocation, mapping

9.9 Time and frequency synchronization

9.10 Downlink reference signals and channel estimation

9.11 Channel coding and modulation

9.12 Downlink physical channel processing

9.13 Principles of multi-antenna transmission

9.14 LTE/LTE-Advanced downlink multi-antenna transmission schemes

9.15 PDSCH transmission modes

9.16 OFDM signal generation

9.17 Timing advance

9.18 Power control and link adaptation

References

Chapter 10. Uplink Physical Layer Functions

10.1 Overview of uplink physical layer processing

10.2 Principles of SC-FDMA

10.3 SC-FDMA and clustered SC-FDMA

10.4 Uplink frame structure

10.5 Physical resource structure and channel mapping

10.6 Uplink reference signals and channel estimation

10.7 Uplink physical channel processing

10.8 SC-FDMA signal generation

10.9 LTE/LTE-Advanced uplink multi-antenna transmission schemes

10.10 Uplink transmission modes

10.11 Uplink feedback in LTE/LTE-Advanced

10.12 Uplink transmitter and receiver chain

References

Chapter 11. Link-Level and System-Level Performance of LTE-Advanced

11.1 Definition of the performance metrics

11.2 Calculation of static and dynamic overhead

11.3 Traffic models

11.4 Link-to-system mapping (PHY abstraction)

11.5 IMT-Advanced test environments

11.6 Network layout for system-level simulations

11.7 IMT-Advanced evaluation methodology and baseline configurations

11.8 Link-level and system-level channel models

11.9 LTE-Advanced link-level and system-level performance

11.10 Miscellaneous evaluations

References

Chapter 12. Coordinated Multipoint Transmission and Reception (CoMP)

12.1 Interference cancellation in cellular networks

12.2 Distributed antenna systems

12.3 Theory of CoMP operation

12.4 CoMP architectures

12.5 Effects of X2 latency on CoMP performance

12.6 Performance of CoMP scenarios

References

Chapter 13. Carrier Aggregation

13.1 Principles of carrier aggregation

13.2 Deployment scenarios

13.3 Physical and MAC layer aspects of carrier aggregation

13.4 Protocol and signaling aspects of carrier aggregation

13.5 Radio resource management aspects of carrier aggregation

13.6 RF and implementation aspects of carrier aggregation

References

Chapter 14. Enhanced Inter-cell Interference Coordination and Multi-radio Coexistence

14.1 Intra-cell/inter-cell interference mitigation methods

14.2 Heterogeneous networks

14.3 Enhanced inter-cell interference coordination (eICIC)

14.4 Multi-radio coexistence and interference avoidance

References

Chapter 15. Positioning and Multimedia Broadcast/Multicast Services

15.1 Positioning and location-based services

15.2 Evolved multimedia broadcast/multicast service

References

Index

About the Author

Sassan Ahmadi

Sassan Ahmadi

Dr. Sassan Ahmadi is the Director of 5G Wireless Systems and Standards with Xilinx Inc., and a Lecturer at Stanford University with over 30 years of experience in signal processing and communication system design as well as cellular systems standards development. Previously, he held senior positions at Apple, Intel and Nokia. He has authored two books on wireless communications, "LTE-Advanced, A Practical Systems Approach to Understanding 3GPP LTE Releases 10 and 11 Radio Access Technologies", Academic Press, 2013 and "Mobile WiMAX, A Systems Approach to Understanding IEEE 802.16m Radio Access Technology", Academic Press, 2010 and over 90 patents/patent applications on various aspects of 4G and 5G radio access networks. He is the co-author of six other books as well as and the author of more than 20 refereed journal and conference papers. For over two decades, he has been a technical contributor and leader in the development of the cellular standards including 5G NR, IMT-Advanced, and IEEE 802.16m standards in 3GPP, ITU-R, and IEEE. He has taught graduate courses at Stanford University since 2014 and University of California, San Diego between 2000 and 2003.

