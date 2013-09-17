LPN to RN Transitions - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323101578, 9780323293112

LPN to RN Transitions

3rd Edition

Authors: Lora Claywell Lora Claywell
Description

LPN to RN Transitions, 3rd Edition makes it easy for to take the next step in your nursing career with all of the essential information you need to pursue your RN degree and practice as a registered nurse. This new edition includes practical information on classroom study habits, professional writing, knowledge and skills acquisition, and more. Plus, newly-revised chapters provide the latest information for one complete, indispensable resource to help you succeed in everything from the classroom to clinical practice!

Key Features

  • Clear, succinct coverage focuses your attention on the issues that an RN must address for a successful practice.
  • Critical thinking questions gives you practice applying the critical-thinking skills you will need on the job.
  • FYI boxes encourage you to think about how your day-to-day interactions will change as an RN.
  • Key terms at the beginning of each chapter help you master vocabulary words central to the topic discussed.
  • Learning objectives in each chapter touch on the broad range of topics that will be emphasized in the RN curriculum.

Table of Contents

Unit One: Success in the Classroom

1. Honoring Your Past, Planning Your Future

2. Managing Time and Designing Personal Success

3. Classroom Study Habits that Work

4. Reviewing Basic Math Review for Medication Calculations

5. Passing NCLEX® NEW!

Unit Two: The Profession and Discipline of Registered Nursing

6. Distinguishing the RN Role from the LPN/LVN Role

7. The Nurses, Ideas, and Forces that Define the Profession

8. Upholding Ethical and Legal Principles

9. Care and Safety Standards, Competence, and Nurse Accountability

Unit Three: The RN as Provider of Care

10. Using Nursing Theory to Guide Professional Practice

11. Providing Patient-Centered Care Through the Nursing Process

12. Critical and Diagnostic Thinking for Better Clinical Judgment

13. Practicing Evidence-Based Decision-making

14. Communicating with Patients and Coworkers

15. Teaching Patients and Their Families

Unit Four: The RN as Manager of Care

16. Leading, Delegating, and Collaborating

17. Promoting Healthful Living in the Primary Care Setting

18. Managing Patient Care in Secondary and Tertiary Settings

Unit Five:  Putting It All Together

19. Reflecting on Your Transition

 

Appendix A: Answers to Math Practice Problem

Appendix B: A Patient’s Bill of Rights

Appendix C: NANDA Nursing Diagnoses

Details

About the Author

Lora Claywell

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Academic Initiatives, Digital Med, Inc., St. Louis, MO

