Low Salinity and Engineered Water Injection for Sandstone and Carbonate Reservoirs
1st Edition
Low Salinity and Engineered Water Injection for Sandstone and Carbonate Reservoirs provides a first of its kind review of the low salinity and engineered water injection (LSWI/EWI) techniques for today’s more complex enhanced oil recovery methods. Reservoir engineers today are challenged in the design and physical mechanisms behind low salinity injection projects, and to date, the research is currently only located in numerous journal locations. This reference helps readers overcome these challenging issues with explanations on models, experiments, mechanism analysis, and field applications involved in low salinity and engineered water.
Covering significant laboratory, numerical, and field studies, lessons learned are also highlighted along with key areas for future research in this fast-growing area of the oil and gas industry. After an introduction to its techniques, the initial chapters review the main experimental findings and explore the mechanisms behind the impact of LSWI/EWI on oil recovery. The book then moves on to the critical area of modeling and simulation, discusses the geochemistry of LSWI/EWI processes, and applications of LSWI/EWI techniques in the field, including the authors’ own recommendations based on their extensive experience.
It is an essential reference for professional reservoir and field engineers, researchers and students working on LSWI/EWI and seeking to apply these methods for increased oil recovery.
- Teaches users how to understand the various mechanisms contributing to incremental oil recovery using low salinity and engineering water injection (LSWI/EWI) in sandstones and carbonates
- Balances guidance between designing laboratory experiments, to applying the LSWI/EWI techniques at both pilot-scale and full-field-scale for real-world operations
- Presents state-of-the-art approaches to simulation and modeling of LSWI/EWI
Reservoir engineers; production engineers; EOR specialists; field engineers; post-graduate petroleum engineering students
- Introduction about LSWI/EWI
2. Experimental Works on LSWI/EWI
3. Mechanisms behind LSWI/EWI Effect on Oil Recovery
4. Modeling of the LSWI/EWI Technique in Sandstones and Carbonates
5. Geochemistry of LSWI/EWI Processes
6. Other Applications of LSWI/EWI in Sandstones and Carbonates
7. Field Applications of LSWI/EWI
8. Comparison of LSWI/EWI Effect on Sandstone and Carbonate Rocks
9. Concluding Remarks
- No. of pages:
- 178
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Gulf Professional Publishing 2017
- Published:
- 18th June 2017
- Imprint:
- Gulf Professional Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128136058
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128136041
Emad Walid Al Shalabi
Dr. Emad Walid Al Shalabi is currently a research and teaching associate at Khalifa University of Science and Technology, Petroleum Institute in Abu Dhabi, UAE. He holds BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees, all in petroleum engineering. Obtaining his PhD from The University of Texas at Austin, Dr. Al Shalabi has authored and co-authored more than 40 scientific journal papers, conference proceedings, and delivered several presentations at international conferences. His research interests are focused on enhanced/improved-oil recovery techniques (EOR/IOR), reservoir engineering, asphaltene precipitation and modelling, tight unconventional resources, and reservoir simulation and modelling. He serves as a reviewer for reputable international journals, including the SPE Journal, the SPE Reservoir Engineering and Evaluation, and the Journal of petroleum science and engineering. Dr. Al Shalabi has been awarded a number of educational and research awards such as the International Well Control Forum (IWFC) certificate during his Bachelor Study (December 2008). He has been an SPE member since 2006.
Research and Teaching Associate, Petroleum Engineering Department, The Petroleum Institute, UAE
Kamy Sepehrnoori
Kamy Sepehrnoori is a Professor in the Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, USA, where he holds the W.A. (Monty) Moncrief Centennial Chair in Petroleum Engineering and is the Director of the Reservoir Simulation Joint Industry Project in the Center for Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering. He is a world-famous expert on computational methods, reservoir simulation and numerical solutions to partial differential equations. He holds BS, MS, and PhD degrees, all from the University of Texas at Austin, and to date he has authored two books and published more than 300 technical articles and reports.
Professor, Hildebrand Department of Petroleum and Geosystems Engineering, The University of Texas at Austin, USA