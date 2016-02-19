The Collected Works of Irving Langmuir, Volume 1: Low-Pressure Phenomena is a 16-chapter text that covers the early work of Irving Langmuir, beginning with his doctoral thesis written in 1906, focusing on the chemical and physical aspects of low-pressure phenomena. The first chapters deal with the dissociation of various gases produced by hot platinum wires and the convection and conduction of gases at high temperatures. The subsequent chapters consider the velocity of reactions in gases, the chemically active modification of hydrogen, and the dissociation of hydrogen into atoms. Considerable chapters are devoted to chemical reactions at very low pressures. The final chapters discuss the radiation as an important factor in chemical action and the mechanism of the catalytic action of platinum in the reactions between hydrogen and oxygen. This book is of value to physical chemists and physical chemistry researchers.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

Some of the Chemical Aspects of the Work of Langmuir

Some of the Physical Aspects of the Work of Langmuir

Mechanism of Chemical Reactions

Introduction to Volume 1

The Partial Recombination of Dissociated Gases during Cooling

The Dissociation of Water Vapor and Carbon Dioxide at High Temperatures

The Velocity of Reactions in Gases Moving Through Heated Vessels and the Effect of Convection and Diffusion

A Chemically Active Modification of Hydrogen

The Dissociation of Hydrogen into Atoms

Note On the Heat of Formation of Hydrogen From Hydrogen Atoms

The Dissociation of Hydrogen into Atoms I

The Dissociation of Hydrogen into Atoms. II. Calculation of the Degree of Dissociation and the Heat of Formation

Dissociation of Hydrogen into Atoms. III

Chemical Reactions at Very Low Pressures. I. The Clean-Up of Oxygen in a Tungsten Lamp

Chemical Reactions at Very Low Pressures. II. The Chemical Clean-Up of Nitrogen in a Tungsten Lamp

Chemical Reactions at Low Pressures. III

Chemical Reactions at Low Pressures. IV. The Clean-Up of Nitrogen by a Heated Molybdenum Filament

Radiation as a Factor in Chemical Action

Chemical Reactions on Surfaces

The Mechanism of the Catalytic Action of Platinum in the Reactions 2CO+O2 = 2CO2 and 2H2+O2 = 2H2O

Appendix I

Appendix II



