Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080212043, 9781483154411

Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products

1st Edition

Plenary Lectures Presented at the International Symposium on Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products, Jablonna, Warsaw, 12-16 July 1976

Editors: J. Wróbel
eBook ISBN: 9781483154411
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 80
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products contains plenary lectures presented at the International Symposium on Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products held at Jablonna, Warsaw on July 12-16, 1976. This book contains six papers separated as chapters. Topics include low molecular weight sulfur-containing compounds in nature; oxidation of some biologically active and related sulfur containing compounds; and the α-mercapto-α-amino acids and dehydro amino acids. This text also explores properties of sulfur containing nuphar alkaloids; new aspects of the chemistry of biotin and of some analogs; and the glucosinolates.

Table of Contents


Low Molecular Weight Sulphur-Containing Compounds in Nature: A Survey

Oxidation of Some Biologically Active and Related Sulfur Containing Compounds

α-Mercapto-α-Amino Acids and Dehydro Amino Acids. Syntheses, Relationships and Interconversions

Properties of Sulfur Containing Nuphar Alkaloids

New Aspects of the Chemistry of Biotin and of Some Analogs

Glucosinolates

Details

No. of pages:
80
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1977
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154411

About the Editor

J. Wróbel

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.