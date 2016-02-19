Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products
1st Edition
Plenary Lectures Presented at the International Symposium on Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products, Jablonna, Warsaw, 12-16 July 1976
Editors: J. Wróbel
eBook ISBN: 9781483154411
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 80
Description
Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products contains plenary lectures presented at the International Symposium on Low Molecular Weight Sulphur Containing Natural Products held at Jablonna, Warsaw on July 12-16, 1976. This book contains six papers separated as chapters. Topics include low molecular weight sulfur-containing compounds in nature; oxidation of some biologically active and related sulfur containing compounds; and the α-mercapto-α-amino acids and dehydro amino acids. This text also explores properties of sulfur containing nuphar alkaloids; new aspects of the chemistry of biotin and of some analogs; and the glucosinolates.
Table of Contents
Low Molecular Weight Sulphur-Containing Compounds in Nature: A Survey
Oxidation of Some Biologically Active and Related Sulfur Containing Compounds
α-Mercapto-α-Amino Acids and Dehydro Amino Acids. Syntheses, Relationships and Interconversions
Properties of Sulfur Containing Nuphar Alkaloids
New Aspects of the Chemistry of Biotin and of Some Analogs
Glucosinolates
About the Editor
J. Wróbel
