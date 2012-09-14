Low Back Pain, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455749362, 9781455747580

Low Back Pain, An Issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice, Volume 39-3

1st Edition

Authors: Eron Manusov
eBook ISBN: 9781455747580
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455749362
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 14th September 2012
Page Count: 240
Description

Low back pain is one of the most common problems and leading causes of disability. This issue of Primary Care Clinics in Office Practice focuses on the burden of low back pain from diagnosis to treatment options and prevention with topics that include: surgical intervention, disability and low back pain: evaluation and determination, complementary and alternative medicine treatments, and interventional and non-interventional treatment of low back pain.

About the Authors

Eron Manusov Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Florida State University

