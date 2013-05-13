Low-Abundance Proteome Discovery
Low-Abundance Proteome Discovery addresses the most critical challenge in biomarker discovery and progress: the identification of low-abundance proteins. The book describes an original strategy developed by the authors that permits the detection of protein species typically found in very low abundance and that may yield valuable clues to future discoveries. Known as combinatorial peptide ligand libraries, these new methodologies are one of the hottest topics related to the study of proteomics and have applications in medical diagnostics, food quality, and plant analysis. The book is written for university and industry scientists starting proteomic studies of complex matrices (e.g., biological fluids, biopsies, recalcitrant plant tissues, foodstuff, and beverage analysis), researchers doing wet chemistry, and graduate-level students in the areas of analytical and biochemistry, biology, and genetics.
Key Features
- Covers methodologies for enhancing the visibility of low-abundance proteins which, until now, has been the biggest challenge in biomarker progress
- Includes detailed protocols that address real-life needs in laboratory practice
- Addresses all applications, including human disease, food and beverage safety, and the discovery of new proteins/peptides of importance in nutraceutics
- Compiles the research and analytic protocols of the two scientists who are credited with the discovery of these landmark methodologies, also known as combinatorial peptide ligand libraries, for the identification of low-abundance proteins
Readership
Analytical chemists, biochemists, clinical chemists, biologists, including graduate-level students in these disciplines; genetic and biomedical researchers
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Preface
Biography
Pier Giorgio Righetti
Egisto Boschetti
Abbreviations
Trade Names
Antiphon
Chapter 1. Introducing Low-Abundance Species in Proteome Analysis
1.1 The Proteomic Arena
1.2 Low-Abundance Protein Definition and Their Tracking Interest
1.3 Categories of Low-Abundance Proteins
1.4 The Proposal for Low-Abundance Protein Access
1.5 References
Chapter 2. Chromatographic and Electrophoretic Prefractionation Tools in Proteome Analysis
2.1 Introduction
2.2 Prefractionation Tools in Proteome Analysis
2.3 Sample Prefractionation via Different Electrophoretic Techniques
2.4 Conclusions
2.5 References
Chapter 3. Current Low-Abundance Protein Access
3.1 General Situation
3.2 High-Abundance Protein Subtraction
3.3 Enrichment of Low-Abundance, Post-translationally Modified Protein Groups
3.4 Low-Abundance Protein Grouping by Common Interaction
3.5 Importance and Limits of Classical Affinity-Enrichment Methods
3.6 Integration of Low-Abundance Protein Access Methods
3.7 References
Chapter 4. Low-Abundance Protein Access by Combinatorial Peptide Libraries
4.1 Combinatorial Chemistry
4.2 Combinatorial Peptide Libraries
4.3 Preparation of Solid-phase Combinatorial Peptide Ligand Libraries
4.4 Use of Peptide Ligand Libraries as a Means of Reducing Protein Dynamic Range Concentration
4.5 Peptide Ligand Library Properties in Protein Capturing
4.6 Elution Mechanism Diversity and Complexity
4.7 Selection of Elution Processes as a Function of Analytical Methods
4.8 Towards a two-dimensional protein capture?
4.9 References
Chapter 5. Plant Proteomics and Food and Beverage Analysis via CPLL Capture
5.1 Introducing Global Protein Analysis in Food
5.2 Plant and Recalcitrant Tissues Proteomics
5.3 Food and Beverages Proteomics: Examples and Potential Applications
5.4 Conclusions
5.5 References
Chapter 6. Biomedical Involvements of Low-Abundance Proteins
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Biomarkers: Some Definitions and General Aspects
6.3 Biomarker Discovery: A Gloomy Landscape
6.4 Proteomics of Human Body Fluids
6.5 Beyond Human Biological Fluids
6.6 Red Blood Cell Proteomics
6.7 Tissue Proteomics
6.8 Low-Abundance Allergens Access
6.9 Conclusions
6.10 References
Chapter 7. Other Applications of Combinatorial Peptide Libraries
7.1 Screening for Affinity Ligand Selection
7.2 Polishing out Protein Impurities from Pure Biologicals
7.3 Interaction Studies
7.4 Present Trends and Future Prospects of Combinatorial Peptide Libraries
7.5 References
Chapter 8. Detailed Methodologies and Protocols
8.1 Preparation of Combinatorial Peptide Ligand Libraries
8.2 Chemical Modification of Combinatorial Peptides (e.g., Succinylation)
8.3 Preparation of Biological Extracts
8.5 Alternative Methods for Protein Precipitation
8.6 Beads Conditioning Prior to Use
8.7 General Method for Protein Capture in Physiological Conditions
8.8 Protein Sample Treatment at Low Ionic strength
8.9 Protein Sample Treatment at Different pHs
8.10 Protein extract treatment in the presence of lyotropic salts
8.11 Protein Sample Treatment in the Presence of Surfactants
8.12 Use of Two Complementary Peptide Libraries
8.13 Plant Protein Enrichment
8.14 Most Common Single-Elution Protocols
8.15 Absolute Elution Protocols
8.16 Fractionated (or Sequential) Elution Protocols
8.17 Mild Elution Methods for Functional Studies
8.17.2 Remarks and Recommendations
8.18 Displacement Elution
8.19 A Note of Caution on Elution Protocols
8.20 On-bead Digestion
8.21 Glycoprotein Enrichment
8.22 Identification of Peptide Ligands by the Bead-Blot Method
8.23 Determination of Binding Capacity by Frontal Analysis
8.24 Reusing Combinatorial Ligand Library Beads?
8.25 Monodimensional SDS-PAGE Prior to LC-MS/MS
8.26 Two-dimensional Electrophoresis after Peptide Library Enrichment
8.27 Immunoblot and Spot Identification
8.28 2D-DIGE Following Peptide Library Enrichment
8.29 References
Polyphony
Selected CPLL Bibliography
Relevant Chronological Publications on Combinatorial Peptide Ligand Libraries Applied to Proteomics Investigations
Index
About the Author
Egisto Boschetti
Affiliations and Expertise
Scientific Consultant, Paris, France
Pier Giorgio Righetti
Affiliations and Expertise
Miles Gloriosus Academy, Milano, Italy
Reviews
"The book was written by the inventors of and leading experts in the technology and provides a comprehensive overview of what has been achieved with this relatively new approach. The detailed description of important experimental parameters and the protocols provided in this book make it a unique resource for all practitioners in the field and all scientists interested in the technology."--Analytical & Bioanalytical Chemistry, February 2014
"Boschetti and Righetti introduce the new technique of combinatorial peptide ligand libraries for identifying low-abundance peptide fragments. The standard proteomics techniques of mass spectrometry, 2D electrophoresis and chromatography are deliberately given brief treatment only as prefractionation tools in favor of new methodologies."--Reference & Research Book News, October 2013