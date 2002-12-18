Lossless Compression Handbook
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Part I Theory: Information Theory behind Source Coding; Complexity Measures; Part II Compression Techniques: Universal Codes; Huffman Coding; Arithmetic Coding; Dictionary-Based Data Compression: An Algorithmic Perspective; Burrows-Wheeler Compression; Symbol-Ranking and ACB Compression; Part III Applications: Lossless Image Compression; Text Compression; Compression of Telemetry; Lossless Compression of Audio Data; Algorithms for Delta Compression and Remote File Synchronization; Compression of Unicode Files; Part IV Standards: JPEG-LS Lossless and Near Lossless Image Compression; The CCDS Losless Data Compression Recommendation for Space Applications; Lossless Bilevel Image Compression; JPEG2000: Highly Scalable Image Compression; PNG Losless Image Compression; Facsimile Compression; Part V Hardware: Hardware Implementation of Data Compression
Description
The 21 chapters in this handbook are written by the leading experts in the world on the theory, techniques, applications, and standards surrounding lossless compression. As with most applied technologies, the standards section is of particular importance to practicing design engineers. In order to create devices and communication systems that can communicate and be compatible with other systems and devices, standards must be followed.
Key Features
Clearly explains the process of compression and transmission of multimedia signals Invaluable resource for engineers dealing with image processing, signal processing, multimedia systems, wireless technology and more
Readership
All professional engineers and computer scientists dealing with compressed images, text, data, etc. for use in wireless and wired communication systems.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 454
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2003
- Published:
- 18th December 2002
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080510491
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780126208610
Reviews
Never before has the topic of lossless compression been so topical. That's why the recent publication of Lossless Compression Handbook, is so timely. It explains the process of compression and transmission of multimedia signals (images, text, audio and data) so that the decompressed or reconstructed data exactly match the original. Who is this book for? Engineers, scientists and other professionals who deal with image processing, signal processing, multimedia systems and wireless technology. It's for anyone who has a problem that requires compression. - EMedia, The Digital Studio Magazine, May 2003 This book will be of interest to every engineer or researcher who is working with coded data such as compressed images, text, or compressed data...Lossless Compression Handbook is a must read for all professionals who are working in the field of image coding such as JPEG 2000. Each chapter has numerous references that help the reader to explore more about topics of interest. Another interesting feature is that authors of individual chapters provide a note on how to go further on a particular topic at the end of the chapter. Pseudocode listing in most of the chapters enables quicker understanding and implements various algorithms discussed. Overall, this book is a wonderful introduction and a handy reference to the topic of lossless compression. I recommend this book in the library of every working individual who is working in this area of lossless compression. - IEEE Circuits & Devices Magazine, Sept./Oct. 2004
About the Authors
Khalid Sayood Author
Khalid Sayood received his BS and MS in Electrical Engineering from the University of Rochester in 1977 and 1979, respectively, and his Ph.D. in Electrical Engineering from Texas A&M University in 1982. In 1982, he joined the University of Nebraska, where he is the Heins Professor of Engineering. His research interests include data compression, joint source channel coding, and bioinformatics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering, University of Nebraska, Lincoln, Nebraska, USA