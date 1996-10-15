Long-Term Studies of Vertebrate Communities
1st Edition
Description
This unique book synthesizes the ongoing long-term community ecology studies of fish, amphibians, reptiles, birds, and mammals. The studies have been conducted from deserts to rainforests as well as in terrestrial, freshwater, and marine habitats and provide valuable insight that can be obtained only through persistent, diligent, and year-after-year investigation.
Long-Term Studies of Vertebrate Communities is ideal for faculty, researchers, graduate students, and undergraduates in vertebrate biology, ecology, and evolutionary biology, including ecology, natural history, and systematics.
Key Features
- Provides unique perspectives of community stability and variation
- Details the influence of natural and other perturbations on community structure
- Includes synopses by well-known authors
- Presents results from a broad range of vertebrate taxa
- Studies were conducted at different latitudes and in different habitats
Table of Contents
Introduction to Long-Term Community Ecological Studies. On the Structure and Dynamics of Temperature Reef Fish Assemblages: Are Resources Tracked? Long-Term Studies of Northern Temperature Freshwater Fish Communities. Structure and Dynamics of Reef Fish Communities: A Biogeographical Comparison. Dynamic Diversity in Fish Assemblages of Tropical Rivers. Structure and Dynamics of a Turtle Community Over Two Decades. Predation and Competition in Salamander Communities. Long-Term Changes in Lizard Assemblages in the Great Victoria Desert: Dynamic Habitat Mosaics in Response to Wildfires. Structure and Dynamics of an Amphibian Community: Evidence from a 16-Year Study of a Natural Pond. Role of the Sibling Species in the Dynamics of the Forest-Birds Communities in M'Passa (Northeastern Gabon). Bird Communities in the Central Rocky Mountains. Finch Communities in a Climatically Fluctuating Environment. Waterfowl Communities in the Northern Plains. Small Mammal Community Patterns in Old Fields: Distinguishing Site-Specific from Regional Processes. Long-Term Studies of Small-Mammal Communities from Disturbed Habitats in Eastern Australia. Organization, Diversity, And Long-Term Dynamics of a Neotropical Bat Community. Desert Rodents: Long-Term Responses to Natural Changes and Experimental Manipulations.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 597
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1996
- Published:
- 15th October 1996
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535623
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780121780753
About the Editor
Martin Cody
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Biology, University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Jeffrey Smallwood
Affiliations and Expertise
Dept. of Biology, University of California, Los Angeles, U.S.A.
Reviews
"I admire the enthusiasm, dedication, and persistence of these authors for their interest in the natural history of their systems." --AMERICAN ZOOLOGIST