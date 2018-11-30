Long-term Performance and Durability of Masonry Structures
1st Edition
Degradation Mechanisms, Health Monitoring and Service Life Design
Table of Contents
Part I: Durability and degradation mechanisms
1. Clay brick masonry structures
2. Concrete block structures
3. Stone masonry
4. Adobe masonry
5. Timber masonry
6. FRP-strengthened stone masonry
7. FRP-strengthened masonry
8. TRM-strengthened masonry
Part II: Health monitoring and testing
9. Dynamic monitoring and identification
10. Thermographic monitoring
11. Acoustic emission testing
12. Fiber sensor bragging systems
13. Probabilistic structural health monitoring
Part III: Long-term performance and service life design
14. Long-term performance and failure of masonry structures
15. Service life design of timber structures
16. Service life design of stone masonry structures
17. Probabilistic modeling of aging masonry
Description
Long-Term Performance and Durability of Masonry Structures: Degradation Mechanisms, Health Monitoring and Service Life Design focuses on the long-term performance of masonry and historical structures. The book covers a wide range of related topics, including degradation mechanisms in different masonry types, structural health monitoring techniques, and long-term performance and service life design approaches. Each chapter reflects recent findings and the state-of-the-art, providing practical guidelines. Key topics covered include the theoretical background, transport properties, testing and modeling, protective measures and standards and codes. The book's focus is on individual construction materials, the composite system and structural performance.
Key Features
- Covers all issues related to durability, including degradation mechanisms, testing and design, monitoring and service life design
- Focuses on different masonry construction types
- Presents a ‘one-stop’ reference for advanced postgraduate courses that focuses on the durability of masonry and historical constructions
Readership
Civil engineers, structural and materials scientists, architects and structural designers
Details
- No. of pages:
- 422
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2019
- Published:
- 30th November 2018
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081021118
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780081021101
Ratings and Reviews
About the Editors
Bahman Ghiassi Editor
Bahman Ghiassi is a lecturer (assistant professor) in the faculty of Engineering of the University of Nottingham. He is the author of more than 40 ISI peer-reviewed technical papers. He is on the editorial board of ASCE journal Composites for Construction and International Journal of Masonry Research and Innovation. He also serves as an active reviewer for several international scientific journals and on several international scientific committees (e.g. RILEM TC 250-CSM).
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Engineering, University of Nottingham, UK
Paulo Lourenco Editor
Paulo B. Lourenço is Full Professor of Structural Engineering, Co-head of the Institute for Sustainability and Innovation in Structural Engineering and head of the Masonry and Historical Constructions Division at the University of Minho. He is also the coordinator of the International Master’s on Structural Analysis of Historical Construction (SAHC). He is the editor of the International Journal of Architectural heritage, associate editor of several international journals, and author of more than 230 ISI peer-reviewed technical papers. He also serves on several international codes and standards committees (e.g. RILEM TC 250-CSM).
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Structural Engineering, Co-head of the Institute for Sustainability and Innovation in Structural Engineering and head of the Masonry and Historical Constructions Division, University of Minho