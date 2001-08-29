Long Term Durability of Structural Materials
1st Edition
Description
"Long Term Durability of Structural Materials" features proceedings of the workshop held at Berkeley, CA in October, 2000. It brought together engineers and scientists, who have received grants from the initiative NSF 98-42, to share their results on the study of long-term durability of materials and structures.
The major objective was to develop new methods for accelerated short-term laboratory or in-situ tests which allow accurate, reliable, predictions of the long-term performance of materials, machines and structures. To achieve this goal it was important to understand the fundamental nature of the deterioration and damage processes in materials and to develop innovative ways to model the behavior of these processes as they affect the life and long-term performance of components, machines and structures.
The researchers discussed their approach to include size effects in scaling up from laboratory specimens to actual structures. Accelerated testing and durability modeling techniques developed were validated by comparing their results with performance under actual operating conditions. The main mechanism of the deterioration discussed included environmental effects and/or exposure to loads, speeds and other operating conditions that are not fully anticipated in the original design. A broad range of deterioration damage, such as fatigue, overload, ultraviolet damage, corrosion, and wear was presented.
A broad range of materials of interest was also discussed, including the full spectrum of construction materials, metals, ceramics, polymers, composites, and coatings. Emphasis was placed on scale-dependence and history of fabrication on resulting mechanical behavior of materials.
Readership
For materials scientists, technologists and engineers, and civil and structural engineers.
Table of Contents
Introduction. Initiative on long term durability of materials and structures (J. Larsen-Basse, K.P. Chong).
Structures. Approaches to enhancing concrete bridge deck durability (V.C. Hi, J. Zhang). Long-term reliability of structural systems (S. Mahadevan et al.). Development of an intelligent structural damage assessment system: preliminary results (R.M.V. Pidaparti, M.J. Palakal) Accelerated testing and modeling of concrete durability subjected to coupled environmental and mechanical loading (Y. Xi et al.). Interface durability of construction materials externally reinforced with FRP composites (J.F. Davalos, P. Z. Qiao).
Corrosion. Experimental and theoretical study of reinforced concrete corrosion using impedance measurements (J. Zhang et al.). Corrosion and embrittlement of high-strength bridge wires (G. Vermaas et al.). Accelerated testing for concrete reinforcing bar corrosion protection systems (D. Darwin et al.). In-core leaching of chloride for prediction of corrosion of steel in concrete (A.A. Sagüés et al.).
Polymeric and Composite Materials. Enviro-mechanical durability of polymer composites (K. Verghese et al.). Long - term material characterization of a cured in place plastic (CIPP) sewer rehabilitation liner material (C. Vining et al.). Lifetime prediction of polyolefin geosynthetics utilizing acceleration tests based on temperature (Y.G. Hsuan, R.M. Koerner). Cyclic loading effects on durability of polymer systems (A.M. Vinogradov et al.). Analysis of physical and chemical deterioration of polymeric coatings for structural steel (Y.C. Jean et al.). Piezoelectric actuation of fatigue crack growth along polymer/metal interface (T. Du et al.).
Test Methods. Accelerated life prediction and testing of structural polymers under cyclic loading (H. Lu et al.). Accelerated durability testing of gas turbine coatings emphasizing oxide-metal interfaces (M.J. Stiger et al.). Electromechanical devices for microscale fatigue testing (K. Komvopoulos). Fracture and fatigue of piezoceramics under mechanical and electrical loads (C.T. Sun). Frequency effect on the fatigue life of a chopped fiber composite (B. Regez et al.). Accelerated testing for the durability of composite materials and structures (Y. Miyano et al.). A unified approach to predicting long term performance of asphalt-aggregate mixtures (Y.R. Kim et al.).
Appendix. Future research topics suggested at NSF workshop on long term durability, Berkeley, October 26-27, 2000. Author index. Keyword index.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 312
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier Science 2001
- Published:
- 29th August 2001
- Imprint:
- Elsevier Science
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080535593
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780080438900
About the Editor
P.J.M. Monteiro
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, CA 94720, USA
K.P. Chong
Affiliations and Expertise
National Science Foundation, 4201 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA 22230, USA
J. Larsen-Basse
K. Komvopoulos
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, Berkeley, CA 94720-1740, USA