Long Range Order in Solids - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780126077773, 9781483214245

Long Range Order in Solids

1st Edition

Solid State Physics

Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frederick Seitz David Turnbull
Authors: Robert M. White Theodore H. Geballe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214245
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 428
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Details

No. of pages:
428
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1979
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9781483214245

About the Editor

Henry Ehrenreich

Affiliations and Expertise

Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts

Frederick Seitz

Affiliations and Expertise

Department of Physics

David Turnbull

Affiliations and Expertise

General Electric Research Laboratory Schenectady, New York

About the Author

Robert M. White

Theodore H. Geballe

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.