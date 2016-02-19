Long Range Order in Solids
1st Edition
Solid State Physics
Editors: Henry Ehrenreich Frederick Seitz David Turnbull
Authors: Robert M. White Theodore H. Geballe
eBook ISBN: 9781483214245
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1984
Page Count: 428
Details
- No. of pages:
- 428
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1979
- Published:
- 28th January 1984
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214245
About the Editor
Henry Ehrenreich
Affiliations and Expertise
Division of Engineering and Applied Physics Harvard University, Cambridge, Massachusetts
Frederick Seitz
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Physics
David Turnbull
Affiliations and Expertise
General Electric Research Laboratory Schenectady, New York
About the Author
Robert M. White
Theodore H. Geballe
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.