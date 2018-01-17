Long Non-coding RNA
1st Edition
The Dark Side of the Genome
Description
The dark side of the genome represents vast domains of the genome that are not encoding for proteins – the basic bricks of cellular structure and metabolism. Up to 98% of the human genome is non-coding and produces so-called long non-coding RNA. Some of these non-coding RNA play fundamental roles in cellular identity, cell development and cancer progression. They are now widely studied in many organisms to understand their function.
This book reviews this expanding field of research and present the broad functional diversities of those molecules and their putative fundamental and therapeutic roles and develops the recent history of non-coding RNA, their very much debated classification and how they raise a formidable interest for developmental and tumorigenesis biology.
Using classical examples and an extensive bibliography, the book illustrates the most studied and attractive examples of these long non-coding RNA, how they interface with epigenetics, genome integrity and expression and what are the current models of their regulatory mechanisms.
Key Features
- This book offers a large review about the long non-coding RNA
- It presents the broad functional diversities of those molecules
- It presents pioneer works from the field
- Provides a comprehensive review of the field
- Presents fundamental and therapeutic interests
Readership
Universities library, RNA society, people interested in biology as well as bioinformatics and biochemistry.
Table of Contents
1. Non-coding RNA, Its History and Discovery Timeline
2. Definition and Families of Long Non-coding RNA
3. Biological Functions of Long Non-coding RNA
4. Non-coding RNA in Development
5. Long Non-coding RNA and Cancer
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
- Published:
- 17th January 2018
- Imprint:
- ISTE Press - Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780081023556
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781785482656
About the Author
Antonin Morillon
Antonin Morillon is a CNRS group leader at the Institut Curie, whose team is interested in non-coding RNA, epigenetics and genome fluidity. His main research focuses on the regulatory roles of non-coding RNA and their potential in cancer diagnosis and prognosis
Affiliations and Expertise
Institut Curie, France