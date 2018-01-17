Long Non-coding RNA - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781785482656, 9780081023556

Long Non-coding RNA

1st Edition

The Dark Side of the Genome

Authors: Antonin Morillon
eBook ISBN: 9780081023556
Hardcover ISBN: 9781785482656
Imprint: ISTE Press - Elsevier
Published Date: 17th January 2018
Page Count: 190
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
160.86
136.73
150.00
127.50
119.00
101.15
138.00
117.30
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST
119.00
101.15
138.00
117.30
150.00
127.50
209.94
178.45
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

The dark side of the genome represents vast domains of the genome that are not encoding for proteins – the basic bricks of cellular structure and metabolism. Up to 98% of the human genome is non-coding and produces so-called long non-coding RNA. Some of these non-coding RNA play fundamental roles in cellular identity, cell development and cancer progression. They are now widely studied in many organisms to understand their function.

This book reviews this expanding field of research and present the broad functional diversities of those molecules and their putative fundamental and therapeutic roles and develops the recent history of non-coding RNA, their very much debated classification and how they raise a formidable interest for developmental and tumorigenesis biology.

Using classical examples and an extensive bibliography, the book illustrates the most studied and attractive examples of these long non-coding RNA, how they interface with epigenetics, genome integrity and expression and what are the current models of their regulatory mechanisms.

Key Features

  • This book offers a large review about the long non-coding RNA
  • It presents the broad functional diversities of those molecules
  • It presents pioneer works from the field
  • Provides a comprehensive review of the field
  • Presents fundamental and therapeutic interests

Readership

Universities library, RNA society, people interested in biology as well as bioinformatics and biochemistry. 

Table of Contents

1. Non-coding RNA, Its History and Discovery Timeline
2. Definition and Families of Long Non-coding RNA
3. Biological Functions of Long Non-coding RNA
4. Non-coding RNA in Development
5. Long Non-coding RNA and Cancer

Details

No. of pages:
190
Language:
English
Copyright:
© ISTE Press - Elsevier 2018
Published:
Imprint:
ISTE Press - Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780081023556
Hardcover ISBN:
9781785482656

About the Author

Antonin Morillon

Antonin Morillon is a CNRS group leader at the Institut Curie, whose team is interested in non-coding RNA, epigenetics and genome fluidity. His main research focuses on the regulatory roles of non-coding RNA and their potential in cancer diagnosis and prognosis

Affiliations and Expertise

Institut Curie, France

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.