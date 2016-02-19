London Docklands
1st Edition
Urban Design in an Age of Deregulation
Authors: Brian Edwards
eBook ISBN: 9781483103709
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th October 1992
Page Count: 202
Description
London Docklands: Urban Design in an Age of Deregulation discusses the process and products of the first 10 years of the London Docklands. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that are organized into three parts.
The first part talks about the potentials of the London Docklands. The second part presents the area of studies, which are the Isle of Dogs, Surrey Docks, Wapping, and the Royal Docks. The last part deals with the observations and speculations.
The text will be a great source to urban planners, particularly those who are involved in projects that deal with cities that are in close proximity to large bodies of water.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Part One Realizing the Potential of London Docklands
1 The Evolution of Docklands as a Distinctive Place
2 Docklands: a Regenerated Place or the Landscape of Speculation?
3 Planning the New Infrastructure of London Docklands
4 The LDDC's Approach to Urban Design
Part Two The Area Studies
5 The Isle of Dogs
6 Surrey Docks
7 Wapping
8 The Royal Docks
Part Three Observations and Speculations
9 Docklands: Success or Failure?
10 The Future of Docklands
Appendix I Chronology of London Docklands
Appendix II Relevant Provisions of the Local Government Planning and Land Act 1980 and Action of LDDC
Appendix III Three Key Interviews
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 202
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 30th October 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483103709
About the Author
Brian Edwards
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor of Architecture, University of Huddersfield
Ratings and Reviews
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.