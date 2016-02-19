London Docklands - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750612982, 9781483103709

London Docklands

1st Edition

Urban Design in an Age of Deregulation

Authors: Brian Edwards
eBook ISBN: 9781483103709
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 30th October 1992
Page Count: 202
Description

London Docklands: Urban Design in an Age of Deregulation discusses the process and products of the first 10 years of the London Docklands. The book is comprised of 10 chapters that are organized into three parts.

The first part talks about the potentials of the London Docklands. The second part presents the area of studies, which are the Isle of Dogs, Surrey Docks, Wapping, and the Royal Docks. The last part deals with the observations and speculations.

The text will be a great source to urban planners, particularly those who are involved in projects that deal with cities that are in close proximity to large bodies of water.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Part One Realizing the Potential of London Docklands

1 The Evolution of Docklands as a Distinctive Place

2 Docklands: a Regenerated Place or the Landscape of Speculation?

3 Planning the New Infrastructure of London Docklands

4 The LDDC's Approach to Urban Design

Part Two The Area Studies

5 The Isle of Dogs

6 Surrey Docks

7 Wapping

8 The Royal Docks

Part Three Observations and Speculations

9 Docklands: Success or Failure?

10 The Future of Docklands

Appendix I Chronology of London Docklands

Appendix II Relevant Provisions of the Local Government Planning and Land Act 1980 and Action of LDDC

Appendix III Three Key Interviews

Bibliography

Index

About the Author

Brian Edwards

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Architecture, University of Huddersfield

