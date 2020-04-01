Logistics Transportation Systems
1st Edition
Description
Massive, recent trade expansion between North America, Europe, and the Asian Pacific Rim has resulted in the increased movement of goods through multimodal infrastructure. Logistics Transportation Systems: Interdisciplinary, Multimodal Analysis provides a comprehensive source for the key logistics concepts, and problem-solving techniques researchers and logistics professionals need for managing this continued expansion, expected to reach an estimated 25 billion tons in the US alone by 2045. Logistics Transportation Systems: Interdisciplinary, Multimodal Analysis fills a gap, compiling multiple topics on transportation logistics systems from both qualitative and quantitative perspectives, providing detailed examples of real-world logistics workflows. The book provides an ample understanding of logistics transportation systems, including basic concepts, in-depth modeling analysis, and network analysis for researchers and practitioners. The book also covers policy issues related to transportation logistics, such as security, rules and regulations, and military transport. Logistics Transportation Systems: Interdisciplinary, Multimodal Analysis intently breaks down the topics necessary to train the next generation of transportation logistics professionals. Case study examples provide a link between logistics research, and real-world logistics solutions.
Key Features
- Provides clear, real-world examples of logistics systems solutions for multiple transportation modes, including seaports, rail, barge, road, pipeline, and airports
- Covers wide range of business aspects of logistics, including customer service, and cost, rate, and decision analysis
- Each chapter features key-term definitions, concept overviews, discussions, and analytical problem solving
Readership
Academic researchers and graduate students in transportation modeling, supply chains, planning and systems. Transportation practitioners involved in planning, feasibility studies, consultation and policy for transportation systems, logistics, or infrastructure. Transportation public officials such as city managers, policy directors
Table of Contents
- Logistics Transportation Fundamentals
2. Transportation Costs Analysis
3. Transportation Networks Analysis
4. Transportation Infrastructure & Equipment
5. Transportation Rules and Regulations
6. Intermodal Transportation System
7. Modeling Logistics Transportation Problems
8. Modeling Assignment and Transhipment Problems
9. Logistics Customer Service
10. Transportation Rates Analysis
11. Transportation Decisions Analysis
12. Transportation Security and Military Logistics
Details
- No. of pages:
- 344
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2020
- Published:
- 1st April 2020
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128159743
About the Author
MD Sarder
MD Sarder is a professor and chair of engineering technologies at Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio, United States. Prior to that, he was an associate professor, and assistant director for the Center for Logistics, Trade and Transportation at the University of Southern Mississippi, Hattiesburg, Mississippi. His research interests include logistics transportation, supply chain management, intermodal facility analysis, warehousing need assessment, designing reverse logistics, and transportation modeling. He has been awarded more than $2.5M funding from various agencies, including the NSF and U.S. Department of Transportation. He is active in professional organizations, including TRB, IISE and ASEE, and has served as the President of Lean Division, founding president of Logistics & Supply Chain Division, and Assistant Senior Vice President of Technical Operations of IISE. He has also authored two books (on Design Knowledge for VDM Verlag), several book chapters, and many journal articles.
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor and chair of Engineering Technologies, Bowling Green State University, Bowling Green, Ohio, USA