Logistics Operations and Management
1st Edition
Concepts and Models
Description
This book provides a comprehensive overview of how to strategically manage the movement and storage of products or materials from any point in the manufacturing process to customer fulfillment. Topics covered include important tools for strategic decision making, transport, packaging, warehousing, retailing, customer services and future trends.
Key Features
- An introduction to logistics
- Provides practical applications
- Discusses trends and new strategies in major parts of the logistic industry
Readership
Researchers, professionals and students in logistics and supply chain management and operation management
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
1. Overview
1.1. History
1.2. Definition of Logistics
1.3. Evolution of Logistics Over Time
1.4. Other Logistical Books
1.5. The Focus of This Book
1.6. Organization
1.7. Audiences
2. Physical Flows
2.1. The Transportation System
2.2. Physical Nature of the Product
2.3. Channels of Distribution
2.4. Warehousing and Storage
3. Logistics Strategic Decisions
3.1. Strategy
3.2. Strategic Planning
3.3. Logistics
3.4. Logistics Decisions
3.5. Logistics Planning
3.6. Logistics Strategic Decisions
3.7. Tools of Strategic Decision Making
3.8. Logistics Strategic Flexibility
3.9. Summary
4. Logistics Philosophies
4.1. Lean Logistics
4.2. Agile Logistics
5. Logistics Parties
5.1. Third-Party Logistics: An Overview
5.2. New Generations of Logistics Parties
5.3. 3PLs: Theories and Conceptualizations
5.4. Concluding Remarks
6. Logistics Future Trends
6.1. Main Influencing Issues
6.2. Future Trends in Some Logistics Sectors
6.3. Future Trends in Technical Reports
7. Transportation
7.1. Basic Aspects in Transportation Systems
7.2. Classification of Transportation Problems
7.3. Case Study: An Application of Cost Analyses for Different Transportation Modes in Turkey
8. The Vehicle-Routing Problem
8.1. Definitions and Applications
8.2. Basic VRP Variants
8.3. Solution Techniques for Basic VRP Variants
8.4. Other Variants of VRP
8.5. Case Studies
9. Packaging and Material Handling
9.1. Material Handling
9.2. Packaging
9.3. Case Study
10. Storage, Warehousing, and Inventory Management
10.1. The Reasons for Storage Inventory
10.2. The Role of Distribution Centers and Warehouses in Logistics
10.3. Warehouse Location
10.4. Warehouse Design
10.5. Types of Warehouses
10.6. Warehouse Components
10.7. Warehouse Tasks and Activities
10.8. Inventory Management
10.9. Virtual Warehouses
11. Customer Service
11.1. Customer-Service Definition
11.2. What Is Behind the Growing Importance of Customer Service?
11.3. Customer-Service Elements
11.4. Order-Cycle Time
11.5. Developing a Policy for Customer Service
11.6. Measuring Customer-Service Performance
12. Logistics System
12.1. The Importance of Information in Logistics
12.2. Logistic Information System
12.3. Logistics Information and Communication Technology
12.4. Conclusion
13. Reverse Logistics
13.1. The Literature on RL
13.2. Review of Various Aspects of RL
13.3. Information Technology for RL [3]
13.4. RL and Vehicle Routing [30]
13.5. Quantitative Models for RL [8]
13.6. Classification of Product Recovery Networks [9]
14. Retail Logistics
14.1. Overview
14.2. Typology
14.3. Techniques
14.4. Future Trends
14.5. Case Study
15. Humanitarian Logistics Planning in Disaster Relief Operations
15.1. Introduction
15.2. Disasters
15.3. Disaster Management System Cycle
15.4. Humanitarian Logistics
15.5. Humanitarian Logistics Problems
15.6. Coordination of Humanitarian Logistics Systems
15.7. Performance Measurement of Humanitarian Logistics Systems
15.8. Case Studies and Learned Lessons
15.9. Conclusion
16. Freight-Transportation Externalities
16.1. Introduction
16.2. Freight-Transportation Trends and Costs
16.3. Over-the-Road Freight-Transportation Externalities
16.4. Policies to Reduce Externalities
16.5. Conclusion
17. Robust Optimization of Uncertain Logistics Networks
17.1. A Literature Review on RO
17.2. Optimization Under Uncertainty
17.3. RO of Logistics Networks
17.4. Challenges of RO
18. Integration in Logistics Planning and Optimization
18.1. Logistics Planning and Optimization Problem
18.2. Significance of Integrated LP
18.3. Issues in Integrated LP
18.4. An Integrated LP Model
18.5. Optimization Tools and Techniques
18.6. A Case Study
19. Optimization in Natural Gas Network Planning
19.1. Introduction
19.2. Natural Gas Network Problems
19.3. Survey on Application of Optimization
19.4. Case Studies
19.5. Conclusions and Directions for Further Research
20. Risk Management in Gas Networks
20.1. Structure of Gas Networks
20.2. The Vulnerabilities and Risks of Gas Networks
20.3. How to Manage Risks in Gas Networks?
21. Modeling the Energy Freight-Transportation Network
21.1. Introduction
21.2. Energy Freight-Transportation Network
21.3. Case Studies
21.4. Conclusions and Directions for Further Research
Details
- No. of pages:
- 486
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2011
- Published:
- 25th May 2011
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780123852038
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780123852021
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323165204
About the Editor
Reza Farahani
Affiliations and Expertise
National University of Singapore, Singapore
Shabnam Rezapour
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Technology and Institute for Trade Studies & Research, Tehran, Iran
Laleh Kardar
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute for Trade Studies and Research and University of Technology, Tehran, Iran