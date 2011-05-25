Logistics Operations and Management - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123852021, 9780123852038

Logistics Operations and Management

1st Edition

Concepts and Models

Editors: Reza Farahani Shabnam Rezapour Laleh Kardar
eBook ISBN: 9780123852038
Hardcover ISBN: 9780123852021
Paperback ISBN: 9780323165204
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 25th May 2011
Page Count: 486
Description

This book provides a comprehensive overview of how to strategically manage the movement and storage of products or materials from any point in the manufacturing process to customer fulfillment. Topics covered include important tools for strategic decision making, transport, packaging, warehousing, retailing, customer services and future trends.

Key Features

  • An introduction to logistics
  • Provides practical applications
  • Discusses trends and new strategies in major parts of the logistic industry

Readership

Researchers, professionals and students in logistics and supply chain management and operation management

Table of Contents

List of Contributors

1. Overview

1.1. History

1.2. Definition of Logistics

1.3. Evolution of Logistics Over Time

1.4. Other Logistical Books

1.5. The Focus of This Book

1.6. Organization

1.7. Audiences

2. Physical Flows

2.1. The Transportation System

2.2. Physical Nature of the Product

2.3. Channels of Distribution

2.4. Warehousing and Storage

3. Logistics Strategic Decisions

3.1. Strategy

3.2. Strategic Planning

3.3. Logistics

3.4. Logistics Decisions

3.5. Logistics Planning

3.6. Logistics Strategic Decisions

3.7. Tools of Strategic Decision Making

3.8. Logistics Strategic Flexibility

3.9. Summary

4. Logistics Philosophies

4.1. Lean Logistics

4.2. Agile Logistics

5. Logistics Parties

5.1. Third-Party Logistics: An Overview

5.2. New Generations of Logistics Parties

5.3. 3PLs: Theories and Conceptualizations

5.4. Concluding Remarks

6. Logistics Future Trends

6.1. Main Influencing Issues

6.2. Future Trends in Some Logistics Sectors

6.3. Future Trends in Technical Reports

7. Transportation

7.1. Basic Aspects in Transportation Systems

7.2. Classification of Transportation Problems

7.3. Case Study: An Application of Cost Analyses for Different Transportation Modes in Turkey

8. The Vehicle-Routing Problem

8.1. Definitions and Applications

8.2. Basic VRP Variants

8.3. Solution Techniques for Basic VRP Variants

8.4. Other Variants of VRP

8.5. Case Studies

9. Packaging and Material Handling

9.1. Material Handling

9.2. Packaging

9.3. Case Study

10. Storage, Warehousing, and Inventory Management

10.1. The Reasons for Storage Inventory

10.2. The Role of Distribution Centers and Warehouses in Logistics

10.3. Warehouse Location

10.4. Warehouse Design

10.5. Types of Warehouses

10.6. Warehouse Components

10.7. Warehouse Tasks and Activities

10.8. Inventory Management

10.9. Virtual Warehouses

11. Customer Service

11.1. Customer-Service Definition

11.2. What Is Behind the Growing Importance of Customer Service?

11.3. Customer-Service Elements

11.4. Order-Cycle Time

11.5. Developing a Policy for Customer Service

11.6. Measuring Customer-Service Performance

12. Logistics System

12.1. The Importance of Information in Logistics

12.2. Logistic Information System

12.3. Logistics Information and Communication Technology

12.4. Conclusion

13. Reverse Logistics

13.1. The Literature on RL

13.2. Review of Various Aspects of RL

13.3. Information Technology for RL [3]

13.4. RL and Vehicle Routing [30]

13.5. Quantitative Models for RL [8]

13.6. Classification of Product Recovery Networks [9]

14. Retail Logistics

14.1. Overview

14.2. Typology

14.3. Techniques

14.4. Future Trends

14.5. Case Study

15. Humanitarian Logistics Planning in Disaster Relief Operations

15.1. Introduction

15.2. Disasters

15.3. Disaster Management System Cycle

15.4. Humanitarian Logistics

15.5. Humanitarian Logistics Problems

15.6. Coordination of Humanitarian Logistics Systems

15.7. Performance Measurement of Humanitarian Logistics Systems

15.8. Case Studies and Learned Lessons

15.9. Conclusion

16. Freight-Transportation Externalities

16.1. Introduction

16.2. Freight-Transportation Trends and Costs

16.3. Over-the-Road Freight-Transportation Externalities

16.4. Policies to Reduce Externalities

16.5. Conclusion

17. Robust Optimization of Uncertain Logistics Networks

17.1. A Literature Review on RO

17.2. Optimization Under Uncertainty

17.3. RO of Logistics Networks

17.4. Challenges of RO

18. Integration in Logistics Planning and Optimization

18.1. Logistics Planning and Optimization Problem

18.2. Significance of Integrated LP

18.3. Issues in Integrated LP

18.4. An Integrated LP Model

18.5. Optimization Tools and Techniques

18.6. A Case Study

19. Optimization in Natural Gas Network Planning

19.1. Introduction

19.2. Natural Gas Network Problems

19.3. Survey on Application of Optimization

19.4. Case Studies

19.5. Conclusions and Directions for Further Research

20. Risk Management in Gas Networks

20.1. Structure of Gas Networks

20.2. The Vulnerabilities and Risks of Gas Networks

20.3. How to Manage Risks in Gas Networks?

21. Modeling the Energy Freight-Transportation Network

21.1. Introduction

21.2. Energy Freight-Transportation Network

21.3. Case Studies

21.4. Conclusions and Directions for Further Research

About the Editor

Reza Farahani

Affiliations and Expertise

National University of Singapore, Singapore

Shabnam Rezapour

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Technology and Institute for Trade Studies & Research, Tehran, Iran

Laleh Kardar

Affiliations and Expertise

Institute for Trade Studies and Research and University of Technology, Tehran, Iran

