Logistics of Production and Inventory - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444874726, 9780080933726

Logistics of Production and Inventory, Volume 4

1st Edition

Series Editors: S.C. Graves A.H.G. Rinnooy Kan P.H. Zipkin
eBook ISBN: 9780080933726
Hardcover ISBN: 9780444874726
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 27th May 1993
Page Count: 774
Description

The essays collected in this volume present a broad survey of the state of the art in logistics systems research as viewed by a distinguished group of scholars. The book shows that logistics remains an active, vibrant subject of inquiry. There are several reasons for this continued development. Firstly, logistic systems are extremely complex with many inherent technical problems and fundamentally new approaches to the subject are frequently arising. Secondly, the practical world of logistics has changed markedly over the past few decades, posing significant new challenges to researchers. This volume focuses mainly on the key developments in the last decade, which has witnessed an astonishing leap in our understanding of what logistics is all about.

Details

No. of pages:
774
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1993
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080933726
Hardcover ISBN:
9780444874726

About the Series Editors

S.C. Graves Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

massachusetts institute of technology

A.H.G. Rinnooy Kan Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Erasmus University, Rotterdam, The Netherlands

P.H. Zipkin Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Columbia University

