Logistical Excellence
1st Edition
It's Not Business As Usual
Description
Benefit from the practices of the best logistics managers
One of the nation's top authorities on logistics management presents a focused interpretation of research findings to help managers improve logistical competency within their organizations. Zeroing in on the best practices of successful logistic managers - and well supported by statistical evidence this handbook provides a sequential model as well as extensive coverage of Electronic Data Interchange in the logistics process. You'll find out why logistics must play an increasingly critical role in overall corporate strategy in the coming years, and why its managers must learn to better manage change. Special emphasis is placed on the development of strategic alliances to increase corporate speed and quality. Throughout the eight chapters, an action-oriented case dialogue facilitates interest and ease of reading.
Readership
Logistic Managers
Table of Contents
Preface
Chapter 1. The Setting
Looking Back across The 1980s
Managing in the 1990s
What Does it All Mean?
Why Change? The Trials and Tribulations of Charlie Change!
Notes
Chapter 2. Change is Everywhere
Trend 1: The Focus is on Customer Satisfaction
Trend 2: Globalization and International Competition
Trend 3: Market Concentration in the United States
Trend 4: The Computer Revolution's Effects are Everywhere
Trend 5: Many Organizations are Flatter than before: Tasks and Functions are also Being Reorganized
Trend 6: Supplier-Customer Strategic Alliances are Being Formed: Are Corporations Becoming Hollow?
Trend 7: The Knowledge Era and the Value of Innovativeness
Trend 8: Strategy in the Competitive Environment: Implementation Has Strategic Value
Summary
Notes
Chapter 3. Logistics: 1990s Style
Leading-Edge Attributes
Building Leading-Edge Status
Change Management Model
The Change Model: Conclusion (Chapter Eight—The Day after Success)
Notes
Chapter 4. Assessment
Assessment Objective
Assessment Process
Next Steps
Notes
Chapter 5. Moving the Mountain
Overcoming a Lack of Customer Focus
Collecting the Right Information: What Information Has Strategic Value
Organizing and Distributing Information
Revamping the Structure of the Organization and of Work Tasks
Clarity in Strategy and Mission
Challenging the "Accepted" Ways of Doing Things
Summary
Notes
Chapter 6. The Keys to Success
Linkages among Formalization, Performance Measurement, and Technology
Improving Logistical Flexibility
Summary
Notes
Chapter 7. Developing Strategic Alliances
Business Alliances
A New Mind-Set
The Role of Electronic Data Interchange
Strategic Linkage
Risks associated with Strategic Alliances
Summary
Notes
Chapter 8. The Day after Success
Proposition 1: The Basic Demand for Logistical Services Will Expand
Proposition 2: Environmental and Infrastructure Constraints Will Become Increasingly Restrictive
Proposition 3: Human Resources Will Be a Critical Concern
Proposition 4: Logistical Competency Will Increasingly Be Viewed as a Strategic Resource
Proposition 5: Logistics Arrangements Will Become More Relational
Proposition 6: Technology Will Continue to Reshape Conventional Logistics Processes and Channels
Proposition 7: Management Emphasis Will Focus on Process Accountability
Proposition 8: Logistics Organizations Will Become Increasingly Transparent
Postscript
Appendix A. Logistics-Related Sources
Appendix B. Statistical Tools
Appendix C. Statistical Analysis
Description of the Sampling Process
Description of the Sample
Description of the Scales
Description of Statistical Methodology and Summary of Major Results
List of Tables
Appendix D. Examples of Strategic Linkage
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 260
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Digital Press 1992
- Published:
- 30th November 1991
- Imprint:
- Digital Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483292472