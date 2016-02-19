Logical Foundations of Artificial Intelligence
1st Edition
Description
Intended both as a text for advanced undergraduates and graduate students, and as a key reference work for AI researchers and developers, Logical Foundations of Artificial Intelligence is a lucid, rigorous, and comprehensive account of the fundamentals of artificial intelligence from the standpoint of logic.
The first section of the book introduces the logicist approach to AI--discussing the representation of declarative knowledge and featuring an introduction to the process of conceptualization, the syntax and semantics of predicate calculus, and the basics of other declarative representations such as frames and semantic nets. This section also provides a simple but powerful inference procedure, resolution, and shows how it can be used in a reasoning system.
The next several chapters discuss nonmonotonic reasoning, induction, and reasoning under uncertainty, broadening the logical approach to deal with the inadequacies of strict logical deduction. The third section introduces modal operators that facilitate representing and reasoning about knowledge. This section also develops the process of writing predicate calculus sentences to the metalevel--to permit sentences about sentences and about reasoning processes. The final three chapters discuss the representation of knowledge about states and actions, planning, and intelligent system architecture.
End-of-chapter bibliographic and historical comments provide background and point to other works of interest and research. Each chapter also contains numerous student exercises (with solutions provided in an appendix) to reinforce concepts and challenge the learner. A bibliography and index complete this comprehensive work.
Table of Contents
by Michael R. Genesreth and Nils J. Nilsson
- Typographical Conventions
1 Introduction
- 1.1 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
2 Declarative Knowledge
- 2.1 Conceptualization
2.2 Predicate Calculus
2.3 Semantics
2.4 Blocks World Example
2.5 Circuits Example
2.6 Algebraic Examples
2.7 List Examples
2.8 Natural-Language Examples
2.9 Specialized Languages
2.10 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
3 Inference
- 3.1 Derivability
3.2 Inference Procedures
3.3 Logical Implication
3.4 Provability
3.5 Proving Provability
3.6 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
4 Resolution
- 4.1 Clausal Form
4.2 Unification
4.3 Resolution Principle
4.4 Resolution
4.5 Unsatisfiability
4.6 True-or-False Questions
4.7 Fill-in-the-Blank Questions
4.8 Circuits Example
4.9 Mathematics Example
4.10 Soundness and Completeness
4.11 Resolution and Equality
4.12 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
5 Resolution Strategies
- 5.1 Deletion Strategies
5.2 Unit Resolution
5.3 Input Resolution
5.4 Linear Resolution
5.5 Set of Support Resolution
5.6 Ordered Resolution
5.7 Directed Resolution
5.8 Sequential Constraint Satisfaction
5.9 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
6 Nonmonotonic Reasoning
- 6.1 The Closed-World Assumption
6.2 Predicate Completion
6.3 Taxonomic Hierarchies and Default Reasoning
6.4 Circumscription
6.5 More General Forms of Circumscription
6.6 Default Theories
6.7 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
7 Induction
- 7.1 Induction
7.2 Concept Formation
7.3 Experiment Generation
7.4 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
8 Reasoning with Uncertain Beliefs
- 8.1 Probabilities of Sentences
8.2 Using Bayes' Rule in Uncertain Reasoning
8.3 Uncertain Reasoning in Expert Systems
8.4 Probabilistic Logic
8.5 Probabilistic Entailment
8.6 Computations Appropriate for Small Matrices
8.7 Dealing with Large Matrices
8.8 Probabilities Conditioned on Specific Information
8.9 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
9 Knowledge and Belief
- 9.1 Preliminaries
9.2 Sentential Logics of Belief
9.3 Proof Methods
9.4 Nested Beliefs
9.5 Quantifying-In
9.6 Proof Methods for Quantified Beliefs
9.7 Knowing What Something Is
9.8 Possible-Worlds Logics
9.9 Properties of Knowledge
9.10 Properties of Belief
9.11 Group Knowledge
9.12 Equality, Quantification, and Knowledge
9.13 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
10 Metaknowledge and Metareasoning
- 10.1 Metalanguage
10.2 Clausal Form
10.3 Resolution Principle
10.4 Inference Procedures
10.5 Derivability and Belief
10.6 Metalevel Reasoning
10.7 Bilevel Reasoning
10.8 Reflection
10.9 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
11 State and Change
- 11.1 States
11.2 Actions
11.3 The Frame Problem
11.4 Action Ordering
11.5 Conditionality
11.6 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
12 Planning
- 12.1 Initial State
12.2 Goals
12.3 Actions
12.4 Plans
12.5 Green's Method
12.6 Action Blocks
12.7 Conditional Plans
12.8 Planning Direction
12.9 Unachievability Pruning
12.10 State Alignment
12.11 Frame-Axiom Suppression
12.12 Goal Regression
12.13 State Differences
12.14 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
13 Intelligent-Agent Architecture
- 13.1 Tropistic Agents
13.2 Hysteretic Agents
13.3 Knowledge-Level Agents
13.4 Stepped Knowledge-Level Agents
13.5 Fidelity
13.6 Deliberate Agents
13.7 Bibliographical and Historical Remarks
Exercises
Answers to Exercises
- A.1 Introduction
A.2 Declarative Knowledge
A.3 Inference
A.4 Resolution
A.5 Resolution Strategies
A.6 Nonmonotonic Reasoning
A.7 Induction
A.8 Reasoning with Uncertain Beliefs
A.9 Knowledge and Belief
A.10 Metaknowledge and Metareasoning
A.11 State and Change
A.12 Planning
A.13 Intelligent-Agent Architecture
Index
About the Author
Michael Genesereth
Nils Nilsson
Nils J. Nilsson's long and rich research career has contributed much to AI. He has written many books, including the classic Principles of Artificial Intelligence. Dr. Nilsson is Kumagai Professor of Engineering, Emeritus, at Stanford University. He has served on the editorial boards of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning and as an Area Editor for the Journal of the Association for Computing Machinery. Former Chairman of the Department of Computer Science at Stanford, and former Director of the SRI Artificial Intelligence Center, he is also a past president and Fellow of the American Association for Artificial Intelligence.
Stanford University