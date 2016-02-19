Logical Design for Computers and Control - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408702348, 9781483101118

Logical Design for Computers and Control

1st Edition

Authors: K. N. Dodd
eBook ISBN: 9781483101118
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 1st January 1972
Page Count: 140
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
24.95
21.21
31.95
27.16
19.99
16.99
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Logical Design for Computers and Control Logical Design for Computers and Control gives an introduction to the concepts and principles, applications, and advancements in the field of control logic. The text covers topics such as logic elements; high and low logic; kinds of flip-flops; binary counting and arithmetic; and Boolean algebra, Boolean laws, and De Morgan's theorem. Also covered are topics such as electrostatics and atomic theory; the integrated circuit and simple control systems; the conversion of analog to digital systems; and computer applications and control. The book is recommended for engineering students who are in need of an introductory material to control logic and its applications on computers.

Table of Contents


Contents

1 Two State Logic

2 Flip-Flops

3 Binary Counting

4 Binary Arithmetic

5 Boolean Algebra

6 Electronic Fundamentals

7 Integrated Circuits

8 Simple Control Systems

9 Analogue to Digital Conversion

10 Computers

11 Control Applications

Index


Details

No. of pages:
140
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1972
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483101118

About the Author

K. N. Dodd

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.