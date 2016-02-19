Logic Design
1st Edition
A Review Of Theory And Practice
Description
Logic Design: A Review of Theory and Practice describes computer design focusing on the theoretical and practical relationships of sequential machines. This book reviews the major technologies that make the computer, particularly the switching circuit design involving vacuum tubes, discrete transistors, and integrated circuits. The switching theory associated in the logic design of sequential machine models and synthesis techniques lead to understanding of constraints due to stray delays, input change restrictions, and memory element operation. This text also describes the logic design processes including the use of flow charts, design languages, simulations, and system timing. Three aspects needed prior to the design phase that should be considered by the programmer are data flow, the micro-operations (and their sequencing), and the timing (machine cycle or logic). The significance between theoretical and mathematical models can then be determined through fault detection, masking, digital simulation, and test generation. This book can be beneficial for computer engineering instructors and advanced students in computer science.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Chapter 1 Switching Circuit Technology and Related Timing
A. Relay Technology
B. Vacuum Tube Technology
C. Discrete Transistor Technology
D. Monolithic Integrated Circuit Technology
E. Review of Technology Developments
References
Chapter 2 Theoretical Models and Synthesis Procedures
A. Early Methods of Relay Design
B. Early Techniques for Electronic Elements
C. The Classical Models
D. The Later Models
E. The Differential Mode Model
F. Flow Table Transformations
G. Minimization Problems
H. Delays, Hazards, and Constraints on Input Changes
I. Classifications
J. Sequential Network Interconnections
K. A Summary of the Basic Theoretical Developments
References
Chapter 3 Logic Design Practices
A. Methods of Design
B. System Timing
C. A Summary of Current Design Practice
References
Chapter 4 Interrelationships
A. Technology and Logic Design
B. Technology and Switching Theory
C. Logic Design and Programming
D. Logic Design and Switching Theory
E. Theory Versus Practice
F. Role of Theory
G. Summary and Conclusions
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 190
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1974
- Published:
- 28th January 1974
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323160452