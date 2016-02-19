Logic Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124365506, 9780323160452

Logic Design

1st Edition

A Review Of Theory And Practice

Authors: Glen G. Jr. Langdon
eBook ISBN: 9780323160452
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1974
Page Count: 190
Description

Logic Design: A Review of Theory and Practice describes computer design focusing on the theoretical and practical relationships of sequential machines. This book reviews the major technologies that make the computer, particularly the switching circuit design involving vacuum tubes, discrete transistors, and integrated circuits. The switching theory associated in the logic design of sequential machine models and synthesis techniques lead to understanding of constraints due to stray delays, input change restrictions, and memory element operation. This text also describes the logic design processes including the use of flow charts, design languages, simulations, and system timing. Three aspects needed prior to the design phase that should be considered by the programmer are data flow, the micro-operations (and their sequencing), and the timing (machine cycle or logic). The significance between theoretical and mathematical models can then be determined through fault detection, masking, digital simulation, and test generation. This book can be beneficial for computer engineering instructors and advanced students in computer science.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Chapter 1 Switching Circuit Technology and Related Timing

A. Relay Technology

B. Vacuum Tube Technology

C. Discrete Transistor Technology

D. Monolithic Integrated Circuit Technology

E. Review of Technology Developments

References

Chapter 2 Theoretical Models and Synthesis Procedures

A. Early Methods of Relay Design

B. Early Techniques for Electronic Elements

C. The Classical Models

D. The Later Models

E. The Differential Mode Model

F. Flow Table Transformations

G. Minimization Problems

H. Delays, Hazards, and Constraints on Input Changes

I. Classifications

J. Sequential Network Interconnections

K. A Summary of the Basic Theoretical Developments

References

Chapter 3 Logic Design Practices

A. Methods of Design

B. System Timing

C. A Summary of Current Design Practice

References

Chapter 4 Interrelationships

A. Technology and Logic Design

B. Technology and Switching Theory

C. Logic Design and Programming

D. Logic Design and Switching Theory

E. Theory Versus Practice

F. Role of Theory

G. Summary and Conclusions

References

Author Index

Subject Index

About the Author

Glen G. Jr. Langdon

Ratings and Reviews

