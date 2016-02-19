Logic Design for Array-Based Circuits - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780127466606, 9780323140010

Logic Design for Array-Based Circuits

1st Edition

A Structured Design Methodology

Authors: D. White
eBook ISBN: 9780323140010
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 1992
Page Count: 342
Description

This book will show you how to approach the design covering everything from the circuit specification to the final design acceptance, including what support you can expect, sizing, timing analysis, power and packaging, various simulations, design verification, and design submission.

Readership

Book for Engineers.

Table of Contents

Tables. Figures. Preface. Overview Introduction. Introduction. Structured Design Methodology. Sizing the Design. Appendix A Case Study: Sizing a Design. Design Optimization. Timing Analysis for arrays. External Set-up and Hold Times. Power Considerations. Simulation. Faults and Fault Detection. Design Submission.

Details

No. of pages:
342
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Academic Press 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Academic Press
eBook ISBN:
9780323140010

About the Author

D. White

Affiliations and Expertise

Applied MicroCircuits Corporation, San Diego, Ca

