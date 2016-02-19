Logic Design for Array-Based Circuits
1st Edition
A Structured Design Methodology
Authors: D. White
eBook ISBN: 9780323140010
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 22nd May 1992
Page Count: 342
Description
This book will show you how to approach the design covering everything from the circuit specification to the final design acceptance, including what support you can expect, sizing, timing analysis, power and packaging, various simulations, design verification, and design submission.
Table of Contents
Tables. Figures. Preface. Overview Introduction. Introduction. Structured Design Methodology. Sizing the Design. Appendix A Case Study: Sizing a Design. Design Optimization. Timing Analysis for arrays. External Set-up and Hold Times. Power Considerations. Simulation. Faults and Fault Detection. Design Submission.
About the Author
D. White
Affiliations and Expertise
Applied MicroCircuits Corporation, San Diego, Ca
