Logan Turner's Diseases of the Nose, Throat and Ear
6th Edition
Logan Turner's Diseases of the Nose, Throat, and Ear, Sixth Edition elaborates the treatment of malignant disease of the larynx and ear. This book covers relevant topics, including sulfa drugs and antibiotics, peroral endoscopy, and affections of the paranasal sinuses. Organized into 43 chapters, this edition begins with an overview of the functions of the larynx that vary in significance, including protection of the lungs, phonation, fixation of the chest, and a channel for respiration. This text then explores the various processes of examination of the cavities of the nose. Other chapters consider the deformity called saddle nose, which consists in a sinking-in of the dorsum of the nose. This book discusses as well the examination of chronic catarrh of the middle ear. The final chapter deals with the congenital defects of the labyrinth, which are responsible for the condition known as sporadic congenital deaf-mutism. This book is a valuable resource for clinicians.
Table of Contents
Section I. —Diseases of the Nose
Chapter I Anatomy
The External Nose
he Nasal Cavity
The Nasopharynx
The Paranasal Sinuses
Chapter II Methods of Examination. Physiology, Symptoms, and General Treatment
The Use of Reflected Light
Anterior Rhinoscopy
Median Rhinoscopy
The Nasopharyngoscope
Posterior Rhinoscopy
Digital Palpation of the Nasopharynx
Physiology of the Nose
Symptoms of Nasal Disease
General Notes on Treatment and on Local Anæsthesia
General Hygiene
Chapter III The External Nose, Nasal Orifices, and Septum
Injuries to the Nose
Hæmatoma and Abscess of the Septum
Depressed Nasal Bridge
Congenital Atresia of the Choanæ
Dermatitis and Furunculosis of the Nasal Vestibule
Deviations and Spurs of the Septum
Perforation of the Septum
Chapter IV Inflammatory Diseases
Acute Rhinitis
Chronic Rhinitis
Chapter V Nasal Polypus
Chapter VI New Growths
Chapter VII Chronic Infective Diseases
Syphilis
Tuberculosis
Lupus Vulgaris
Ulcerative Granuloma
Rhinoscleroma
Leishmaniasis
Chapter VIII Epistaxis, Foreign Bodies, and Parasites
Epistaxis
Foreign Bodies
Rhinoliths
Fungi and Parasites in the Nose
Maggots in the Nose (Myiasis or Peenash)
Chapter IX Allergy and Allied Conditions
Nasal Allergy
Asthma and the Nose
Allergy and Nasal Operations
Cerebrospinal Rhinorrhœa
Section II—Affections of the Paranasal Sinuses
Chapter X Introduction. Pathology. Acute Inflammation of the Sinuses
Introduction
Inflammatory Affections of the Paranasal Sinuses
Acute Inflammation
Chapter XI Chronic Catarrh and Suppuration in the Paranasal Sinuses: Symptomatology and Diagnosis
Symptomatology
Diagnosis of Chronic Suppuration in the Anterior Group of Sinuses
Diagnosis of Chronic Suppuration in the Posterior Group of Sinuses
Chapter XII Treatment of Chronic Suppuration in the Paranasal Sinuses
Nasal Sinusitis in Children
Chapter XIII Complications of Suppuration in the Paranasal Sinuses. Other Affections of the Sinuses
Orbital and Ocular Complications of Sinus Disease
Osteomyelitis
Intracranial Complications
Other Affections of the Sinuses
Injury to the Sinuses
Oro-Antral Fistula
Mucocele of the Paranasal Sinuses
Dental (Periodontal) Cysts in Connection with the Maxillary Sinus
Naso-Antral (Choanal) Polypi
Simple Chronic Hyperplasia of the Maxilla
Tuberculosis of the Sinuses
Malignant Disease of the Nasal Sinuses
Section III.—The Pharynx and Nasopharynx
Chapter XIV Anatomy
The Tonsils
The Lymphoid Tissues of the Pharynx and Waldeyer's Ring
The Function of the Tonsils
Chapter XV Method of Examination
Chapter XVI Acute Inflammations of the Pharynx
Acute Simple Pharyngitis
Acute Septic Pharyngitis
Acute Membranous Pharyngitis
Diphtheria
Herpes
Acute Pharyngitis with Ulceration
Acute Pharyngitis in Blood Disorders
Fungous Infections in the Throat
Retropharyngeal Abscess
Chapter XVII Chronic Inflammations of the Pharynx
Chronic Pharyngitis
Chapter XVIII Chronic Infective Conditions of the Pharynx
Syphilis
Tuberculosis
Lupus
Scleroma and Leprosy
Chronic Hyperplasia of the Mucous Membrane
Chapter XIX Affections of the Tonsils
Acute Tonsillitis
Abscesses of the Tonsils
Chronic Tonsillitis
Tuberculosis of the Tonsil
Calculus of the Tonsil (Tonsillolith)
Bone and Cartilage in the Tonsil Region
Chapter XX The Operation of Tonsillectomy
Chapter XXI Other Affections of the Pharynx, Including Tumors and Neuroses
Keratosis
Foreign Bodies in the Pharynx
Hæmorrhage from the Pharynx
Hypertrophy of the Lingual Tonsil
Tumors
Neuroses
Chapter XXII Diseases of the Nasopharynx
Acute Inflammation
Chronic Nasopharyngitis
Adenoids
Fibromucous Polypus of the Nasopharynx, or Naso-Antral (Choanal) Polypus
Nasopharyngeal Fibroma
Simple Tumors
Malignant Tumors
Section IV.—The Larynx
Chapter XXIII Anatomy
Physiology of the Larynx
Vocal Disabilities of Singers
Chapter XXIV Examination. Symptomatology. General Therapeutics
Indirect Laryngoscopy
Symptomatology
General Therapeutics
Chapter XXV Acute Inflammations of the Larynx
Simple Acute Laryngitis
Acute Septic Laryngitis
Acute Œdema of the Larynx
Acute Laryngotracheo-Bronchitis
Diphtheritic Laryngitis or Croup
Chapter XXVI Chronic Inflammations of the Larynx
Chronic Laryngitis
Atrophic Laryngitis, or Laryngitis Sicca
Pachydermia Laryngis
Contact Ulcer of the Larynx
Vocal Nodules
Keratosis of the Larynx
Perichondritis of the Larynx
Fixation of the Crico-Arytenoid Joint
Chapter XXVII Chronic Infective Conditions of the Larynx
Tuberculosis
Syphilis
Leprosy and Scleroma
Chapter XXVIII Nervous Affections of the Larynx
Neuroses of Sensation
Spasmodic Affections
Motor Paralysis
Chapter XXIX Tumors and Injuries of the Larynx
Innocent Tumors
Malignant Tumors
Operations upon the Larynx
Laryngostomy
Tracheostomy
Laryngofissure
Laryngectomy
Injuries of the Larynx
Chapter XXX Various Conditions of the Larynx
Congenital Membranes of the Larynx
Laryngocele
Stenosis of the Larynx
Boulay's Method of Injecting the Superior Laryngeal Nerve for the Production of Temporary or Prolonged Anæsthesia of the Larynx
Section V.—Peroral Endoscopy
Chapter XXXI Direct Laryngoscopy, Tracheoscopy, Bronchoscopy, and Œsophagoscopy
Endoscopic Instruments
Anatomy
Bronchography
Preparation for Endoscopic Examination
Anæsthesia for Endoscopy
Direct Examination of the Air-Passages
Direct Examination of the Œsophagus
Chapter XXXII Foreign Bodies in the Air- and Food-Passages
The Air-Passages
The Œsophagus
Section VI.—Diseases of the Ear
Chapter XXXIII Anatomy
The External Ear
The Middle Ear
The Internal Ear
The Eighth Nerve and Its Central Connections
Chapter XXXIV Physiology and Functional Examination of the Ear
Physiology of the Auditory Apparatus
Functional Examination of the Auditory Apparatus
Physiology of the Vestibular Apparatus
Chapter XXXV Symptoms of Ear Disease: Otoscopic Examination: Local Therapeutics
Chapter XXXVI Diseases of the External Ear and Affections of the Drumhead
Congenital Malformation of the Auricle
Deformities and Diseases of the Auricle
The External Meatus
Tumors of the Meatus
Traumatic Rupture of the Tympanic Membrane
Otitic Barotrauma (Aero-Otitis Media)
Myringitis
Chapter XXXVII Acute Otitis Media and Mastoiditis
Acute Salpingitis
Acute Non-Suppurative Otitis Media
Acute Purulent Otitis Media
Varieties of Acute Purulent Otitis Media
Mastoiditis in Acute Otitis Media
Infection in the Apex of the Petrous Temporal Bone (Petrositis)
Osteomyelitis of the Temporal Bone
Pharyngeal Abscess
Chapter XXXVIII Chronic Purulent Otitis Media and Complications: Otalgia
Chronic Purulent Otitis Media
Cholesteatoma (Cholesteatosis)
Granulations and Polypi
Caries of the Ossicles
Mastoiditis in Chronic Purulent Otitis Media
Tympanoplasty
Otalgia
Syndromes Associated with the Ear
The Relation between Diseases of the Nose and Throat and of the Ear
Chapter XXXIX Facial Paralysis
Facial Paralysis as a Complication of Suppurative Otitis Media
Chapter XL The Labyrinthine and Intracranial Complications of Suppurative Otitis Media
Labyrinthitis
Intracranial Complications
Extradural Abscess
Leptomeningitis
Abscess of the Brain
Venous Infections
Multiple Intracranial Complications
Chapter XLI Mucoserous Catarrh of the Middle Ear, Chronic Adhesive Process, Otosclerosis, and Ménière's Disease
Mucoserous Catarrh of the Middle Ear
Chronic Adhesive Process
Otosclerosis
Ménière's Disease
Chapter XLII Tuberculous, Syphilitic, and Malignant Disease of the Ear
Treatment by Radiotherapy
Tumors of the Glomus Jugulare
Chapter XLIII The Labyrinth and Eighth Nerve
Congenital Defects
Traumatic Affections of the Auditory Nerve and Labyrinth
Inflammatory Affections of Labyrinth (Labyrinthitis)
Herpes Zoster Oticus
Deafness Due to Drugs
Arteriosclerotic or Senile Deafness (Presbyacusis)
Deafness Due to Mumps
Deafness Due to Vitamin Deficiencies
Nerve Deafness of Doubtful Origin
Tumors of the Eighth Nerve
Psychogenic Deafness
Tests for Simulated Deafness
Deafmutism
Aids to Hearing
Appendix of Formulæ
Formulæ for Use in Diseases of the Nose and Paranasal Sinuses, the Pharynx, the Larynx, and the Ear
Index
- No. of pages:
- 540
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1961
- Published:
- 1st January 1961
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483195599