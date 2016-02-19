Logan Turner's Diseases of the Nose, Throat and Ear

Table of Contents



Section I. —Diseases of the Nose

Chapter I Anatomy

The External Nose

he Nasal Cavity

The Nasopharynx

The Paranasal Sinuses

Chapter II Methods of Examination. Physiology, Symptoms, and General Treatment

The Use of Reflected Light

Anterior Rhinoscopy

Median Rhinoscopy

The Nasopharyngoscope

Posterior Rhinoscopy

Digital Palpation of the Nasopharynx

Physiology of the Nose

Symptoms of Nasal Disease

General Notes on Treatment and on Local Anæsthesia

General Hygiene

Chapter III The External Nose, Nasal Orifices, and Septum

Injuries to the Nose

Hæmatoma and Abscess of the Septum

Depressed Nasal Bridge

Congenital Atresia of the Choanæ

Dermatitis and Furunculosis of the Nasal Vestibule

Deviations and Spurs of the Septum

Perforation of the Septum

Chapter IV Inflammatory Diseases

Acute Rhinitis

Chronic Rhinitis

Chapter V Nasal Polypus

Chapter VI New Growths

Chapter VII Chronic Infective Diseases

Syphilis

Tuberculosis

Lupus Vulgaris

Ulcerative Granuloma

Rhinoscleroma

Leishmaniasis

Chapter VIII Epistaxis, Foreign Bodies, and Parasites

Epistaxis

Foreign Bodies

Rhinoliths

Fungi and Parasites in the Nose

Maggots in the Nose (Myiasis or Peenash)

Chapter IX Allergy and Allied Conditions

Nasal Allergy

Asthma and the Nose

Allergy and Nasal Operations

Cerebrospinal Rhinorrhœa

Section II—Affections of the Paranasal Sinuses

Chapter X Introduction. Pathology. Acute Inflammation of the Sinuses

Introduction

Inflammatory Affections of the Paranasal Sinuses

Acute Inflammation

Chapter XI Chronic Catarrh and Suppuration in the Paranasal Sinuses: Symptomatology and Diagnosis

Symptomatology

Diagnosis of Chronic Suppuration in the Anterior Group of Sinuses

Diagnosis of Chronic Suppuration in the Posterior Group of Sinuses

Chapter XII Treatment of Chronic Suppuration in the Paranasal Sinuses

Nasal Sinusitis in Children

Chapter XIII Complications of Suppuration in the Paranasal Sinuses. Other Affections of the Sinuses

Orbital and Ocular Complications of Sinus Disease

Osteomyelitis

Intracranial Complications

Other Affections of the Sinuses

Injury to the Sinuses

Oro-Antral Fistula

Mucocele of the Paranasal Sinuses

Dental (Periodontal) Cysts in Connection with the Maxillary Sinus

Naso-Antral (Choanal) Polypi

Simple Chronic Hyperplasia of the Maxilla

Tuberculosis of the Sinuses

Malignant Disease of the Nasal Sinuses

Section III.—The Pharynx and Nasopharynx

Chapter XIV Anatomy

The Tonsils

The Lymphoid Tissues of the Pharynx and Waldeyer's Ring

The Function of the Tonsils

Chapter XV Method of Examination

Chapter XVI Acute Inflammations of the Pharynx

Acute Simple Pharyngitis

Acute Septic Pharyngitis

Acute Membranous Pharyngitis

Diphtheria

Herpes

Acute Pharyngitis with Ulceration

Acute Pharyngitis in Blood Disorders

Fungous Infections in the Throat

Retropharyngeal Abscess

Chapter XVII Chronic Inflammations of the Pharynx

Chronic Pharyngitis

Chapter XVIII Chronic Infective Conditions of the Pharynx

Syphilis

Tuberculosis

Lupus

Scleroma and Leprosy

Chronic Hyperplasia of the Mucous Membrane

Chapter XIX Affections of the Tonsils

Acute Tonsillitis

Abscesses of the Tonsils

Chronic Tonsillitis

Tuberculosis of the Tonsil

Calculus of the Tonsil (Tonsillolith)

Bone and Cartilage in the Tonsil Region

Chapter XX The Operation of Tonsillectomy

Chapter XXI Other Affections of the Pharynx, Including Tumors and Neuroses

Keratosis

Foreign Bodies in the Pharynx

Hæmorrhage from the Pharynx

Hypertrophy of the Lingual Tonsil

Tumors

Neuroses

Chapter XXII Diseases of the Nasopharynx

Acute Inflammation

Chronic Nasopharyngitis

Adenoids

Fibromucous Polypus of the Nasopharynx, or Naso-Antral (Choanal) Polypus

Nasopharyngeal Fibroma

Simple Tumors

Malignant Tumors

Section IV.—The Larynx

Chapter XXIII Anatomy

Physiology of the Larynx

Vocal Disabilities of Singers

Chapter XXIV Examination. Symptomatology. General Therapeutics

Indirect Laryngoscopy

Symptomatology

General Therapeutics

Chapter XXV Acute Inflammations of the Larynx

Simple Acute Laryngitis

Acute Septic Laryngitis

Acute Œdema of the Larynx

Acute Laryngotracheo-Bronchitis

Diphtheritic Laryngitis or Croup

Chapter XXVI Chronic Inflammations of the Larynx

Chronic Laryngitis

Atrophic Laryngitis, or Laryngitis Sicca

Pachydermia Laryngis

Contact Ulcer of the Larynx

Vocal Nodules

Keratosis of the Larynx

Perichondritis of the Larynx

Fixation of the Crico-Arytenoid Joint

Chapter XXVII Chronic Infective Conditions of the Larynx

Tuberculosis

Syphilis

Leprosy and Scleroma

Chapter XXVIII Nervous Affections of the Larynx

Neuroses of Sensation

Spasmodic Affections

Motor Paralysis

Chapter XXIX Tumors and Injuries of the Larynx

Innocent Tumors

Malignant Tumors

Operations upon the Larynx

Laryngostomy

Tracheostomy

Laryngofissure

Laryngectomy

Injuries of the Larynx

Chapter XXX Various Conditions of the Larynx

Congenital Membranes of the Larynx

Laryngocele

Stenosis of the Larynx

Boulay's Method of Injecting the Superior Laryngeal Nerve for the Production of Temporary or Prolonged Anæsthesia of the Larynx

Section V.—Peroral Endoscopy

Chapter XXXI Direct Laryngoscopy, Tracheoscopy, Bronchoscopy, and Œsophagoscopy

Endoscopic Instruments

Anatomy

Bronchography

Preparation for Endoscopic Examination

Anæsthesia for Endoscopy

Direct Examination of the Air-Passages

Direct Examination of the Œsophagus

Chapter XXXII Foreign Bodies in the Air- and Food-Passages

The Air-Passages

The Œsophagus

Section VI.—Diseases of the Ear

Chapter XXXIII Anatomy

The External Ear

The Middle Ear

The Internal Ear

The Eighth Nerve and Its Central Connections

Chapter XXXIV Physiology and Functional Examination of the Ear

Physiology of the Auditory Apparatus

Functional Examination of the Auditory Apparatus

Physiology of the Vestibular Apparatus

Chapter XXXV Symptoms of Ear Disease: Otoscopic Examination: Local Therapeutics

Chapter XXXVI Diseases of the External Ear and Affections of the Drumhead

Congenital Malformation of the Auricle

Deformities and Diseases of the Auricle

The External Meatus

Tumors of the Meatus

Traumatic Rupture of the Tympanic Membrane

Otitic Barotrauma (Aero-Otitis Media)

Myringitis

Chapter XXXVII Acute Otitis Media and Mastoiditis

Acute Salpingitis

Acute Non-Suppurative Otitis Media

Acute Purulent Otitis Media

Varieties of Acute Purulent Otitis Media

Mastoiditis in Acute Otitis Media

Infection in the Apex of the Petrous Temporal Bone (Petrositis)

Osteomyelitis of the Temporal Bone

Pharyngeal Abscess

Chapter XXXVIII Chronic Purulent Otitis Media and Complications: Otalgia

Chronic Purulent Otitis Media

Cholesteatoma (Cholesteatosis)

Granulations and Polypi

Caries of the Ossicles

Mastoiditis in Chronic Purulent Otitis Media

Tympanoplasty

Otalgia

Syndromes Associated with the Ear

The Relation between Diseases of the Nose and Throat and of the Ear

Chapter XXXIX Facial Paralysis

Facial Paralysis as a Complication of Suppurative Otitis Media

Chapter XL The Labyrinthine and Intracranial Complications of Suppurative Otitis Media

Labyrinthitis

Intracranial Complications

Extradural Abscess

Leptomeningitis

Abscess of the Brain

Venous Infections

Multiple Intracranial Complications

Chapter XLI Mucoserous Catarrh of the Middle Ear, Chronic Adhesive Process, Otosclerosis, and Ménière's Disease

Mucoserous Catarrh of the Middle Ear

Chronic Adhesive Process

Otosclerosis

Ménière's Disease

Chapter XLII Tuberculous, Syphilitic, and Malignant Disease of the Ear

Treatment by Radiotherapy

Tumors of the Glomus Jugulare

Chapter XLIII The Labyrinth and Eighth Nerve

Congenital Defects

Traumatic Affections of the Auditory Nerve and Labyrinth

Inflammatory Affections of Labyrinth (Labyrinthitis)

Herpes Zoster Oticus

Deafness Due to Drugs

Arteriosclerotic or Senile Deafness (Presbyacusis)

Deafness Due to Mumps

Deafness Due to Vitamin Deficiencies

Nerve Deafness of Doubtful Origin

Tumors of the Eighth Nerve

Psychogenic Deafness

Tests for Simulated Deafness

Deafmutism

Aids to Hearing

Appendix of Formulæ

Formulæ for Use in Diseases of the Nose and Paranasal Sinuses, the Pharynx, the Larynx, and the Ear

Index