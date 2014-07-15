Lockhart and Wiseman’s Crop Husbandry Including Grassland
9th Edition
Table of Contents
Introduction
- Cropping
- Crop yields
- Crop inputs
- Crop mechanisation and storage
- Support and legislation
- Environmental issues
- Research
- Education
- Sources of further information and advice
Part I: Principles of crop production
1. Plants
- Abstract:
- 1.1 Introduction
- 1.2 Plant physiology
- 1.3 Plant groups
- 1.4 Structure of the seed
- 1.5 Plant structure
- 1.6 Plant requirements
- 1.7 Legumes and nitrogen fixation
- 1.8 The control of plant growth and development
- 1.9 Sources of further information and advice
2. Climate and weather
- Abstract:
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Solar radiation and rainfall
- 2.3 Air and soil temperature
- 2.4 Other aspects of climate and weather
- 2.5 Climate change
- 2.6 Sources of further information and advice
3. Soils and soil management
- Abstract:
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Soil formation
- 3.3 The physical make-up of soil and its effect on plant growth
- 3.4 Farm soils
- 3.5 Soil fertility and productivity
- 3.6 Sources of further information and advice
4. Fertilisers and manures
- Abstract:
- 4.1 Nutrients required by crops
- 4.2 Trace elements
- 4.3 Units of plant food
- 4.4 Straight fertilisers
- 4.5 Compound fertilisers
- 4.6 Application of fertilisers
- 4.7 Organic manures
- 4.8 Residual values of fertilisers and manures
- 4.9 Fertilisers and the environment
- 4.10 Sources of further information and advice
5. Weeds of farm crops
- Abstract:
- 5.1 The impact of weeds
- 5.2 Weed types and identification
- 5.3 Control of weeds: general
- 5.4 Herbicide resistance
- 5.5 Spraying with herbicides: precautions
- 5.6 Sources of further information and advice
6. Diseases of farm crops
- Abstract:
- 6.1 Introduction to plant disorders
- 6.2 Symptoms
- 6.3 Some important types of plant pathogens
- 6.4 Other disorders
- 6.5 The control of plant diseases
- 6.6 Fungicide resistance
- 6.7 Sources of further information and advice
7. Pests of farm crops
- Abstract:
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Insect pests
- 7.3 Other pests of crops
- 7.4 Types of pest damage
- 7.5 Methods of pest control
- 7.6 Classification of pesticides
- 7.7 Resistance
- 7.8 Integrated pest management
- 7.9 Sources of further information and advice
Part II: Crop husbandry techniques
8. Cropping techniques
- Abstract:
- 8.1 Introduction
- 8.2 Drainage
- 8.3 Irrigation
- 8.4 Warping
- 8.5 Claying
- 8.6 Tillage and cultivations
- 8.7 Control of weeds by cultivation
- 8.8 Crop management: key issues
- 8.9 Break crops and crop rotations
- 8.10 Sources of further information and advice
9. Sustainable crop management
- Abstract:
- 9.1 Introduction
- 9.2 The Common Agricultural Policy (CAP)
- 9.3 Sustainable agriculture
- 9.4 The development of Integrated Crop Management (ICM), Integrated Farm Management (IFM) and sustainable crop production
- 9.5 Food quality and safety in the food chain: farm assurance schemes
- 9.6 Wildlife and conservation
- 9.7 Key points
- 9.8 Sources of further information and advice
10. Precision farming
- Abstract:
- 10.1 Introduction
- 10.2 Data collection
- 10.3 Data interpretation
- 10.4 Auto-steering and controlled traffic farming
- 10.5 The technology
- 10.6 Sources of further information and advice
11. Organic crop husbandry
- Abstract:
- 11.1 Introduction
- 11.2 Achieving organic status
- 11.3 Rotations
- 11.4 Soil and plant nutrition
- 11.5 Weed control
- 11.6 Disease control
- 11.7 Pest control
- 11.8 Husbandry examples
- 11.9 Other systems
- 11.10 Organic farming and the environment
- 11.11 Sources of further information and advice
12. Plant breeding and seed production
- Abstract:
- 12.1 Introduction
- 12.2 Plant breeding methods
- 12.3 Target traits in breeding
- 12.4 Choosing the right variety
- 12.5 Seed quality
- 12.6 Seed production
- 12.7 Sources of further information and advice
Part III: The management of individual crops
13. Cereals
- Abstract:
- 13.1 Introduction
- 13.2 Cereal identification
- 13.3 Grain quality in cereals
- 13.4 Cereal growth, yield and inputs
- 13.5 Harvesting
- 13.6 Grain-drying methods
- 13.7 Moist grain storage
- 13.8 Cereal straw
- 13.9 Wheat
- 13.10 Durum wheat
- 13.11 Barley
- 13.12 Oats
- 13.13 Rye
- 13.14 Triticale
- 13.15 Maize for grain
- 13.16 Sources of further information and advice
14. Combinable break crops
- Abstract:
- 14.1 Introduction
- 14.2 Oilseed rape
- 14.3 Linseed and flax
- 14.4 Sunflowers
- 14.5 Soya beans
- 14.6 Evening primrose
- 14.7 Borage
- 14.8 Combinable pulses
- 14.9 Sources of further information and advice
15. Root crops
- Abstract:
- 15.1 Introduction
- 15.2 Potatoes
- 15.3 Sugar beet
- 15.4 Future trends
- 15.5 Sources of further information and advice
16. Industrial crops
- Abstract:
- 16.1 Introduction
- 16.2 Specific crops: Miscanthus
- 16.3 Short Rotation Coppice
- 16.4 Wetland crops
- 16.5 Crops for anaerobic digestion (AD)
- 16.6 Woodland biomass
- 16.7 Liquid biofuel crops
- 16.8 Lubricant oil crops
- 16.9 Fibre crops
- 16.10 Pharmaceuticals, neutraceuticals, essential oils and cosmetics
- 16.11 Carbohydrate crops
- 16.12 Sources of further information and advice
17. Fresh produce crops
- Abstract:
- 17.1 Growing fresh produce crops
- 17.2 Fresh peas
- 17.3 Broad beans
- 17.4 Green beans
- 17.5 Lettuce
- 17.6 Baby leaves and herbs
- 17.7 Cabbages
- 17.8 Broccoli
- 17.9 Cauliflowers
- 17.10 Brussels sprouts
- 17.11 Bulb onions
- 17.12 Leeks
- 17.13 Carrots
- 17.14 Edible swede and turnips
- 17.15 Strawberries
- 17.16 Sources of further information and advice
Part IV: Grassland and forage crops
18. Arable forage crops
- Abstract:
- 18.1 Crops grown for their yield of roots
- 18.2 Crops grown for grazing
- 18.3 Crops grown for ensiling
- 18.4 Sources of further information and advice
19. Introduction to grass production/characteristics of grassland and the important species
- Abstract:
- 19.1 Types of grassland
- 19.2 The nutritive value of grassland herbage
- 19.3 Identification of grasses
- 19.4 Identification of legumes
- 19.5 Grasses of economic importance
- 19.6 Forage legumes of economic importance
- 19.7 Herbs
- 19.8 Grass and legume seed mixtures
- 19.9 Sources of further information and advice
20. Establishing and improving grassland
- Abstract:
- 20.1 Establishing leys
- 20.2 Grassland improvement and renovation
- 20.3 Improving a sward by changing the management
- 20.4 Improving a sward by renovation
- 20.5 Fertilisers for grassland
- 20.6 Irrigation of grassland
- 20.7 Sources of further information and advice
21. Grazing management
- Abstract:
- 21.1 Introduction
- 21.2 Stocking rate or density
- 21.3 Principles of grazing management
- 21.4 Grazing systems
- 21.5 Strategies to minimise parasitism at grass
- 21.6 The energy yield from grass and forage – the Utilised Metabolisable Energy (UME) calculation
- 21.7 Sources of further information and advice
22. Conservation of grass and forage crops
- Abstract:
- 22.1 Introduction
- 22.2 Crops for silage making
- 22.3 The silage-making process
- 22.4 Factors affecting silage fermentation
- 22.5 Hay
- 22.6 Green-crop drying
- 22.7 Sources of further information and advice
Appendices
- Appendix 1. Soil texture assessment in the field
- Appendix 2. Nomenclature of crops
- Appendix 3. Nomenclature of weeds
- Appendix 4. Nomenclature of diseases
- Appendix 5. Nomenclature of pests
- Appendix 6. Crop seeds
- Appendix 7. Agricultural land classification (ALC) in England and Wales
- Defra land classification maps and reports
Description
Increased yields, markets, and profitability have led to changes in crop husbandry. Since its first publication in 1966, revised editions of Lockhart & Wiseman's Crop Husbandry Including Grassland have upheld and increased the book's good reputation. This ninth edition maintains its status as the standard textbook for many agricultural courses.
Part one covers the principles of crop production with chapters concerning plants, climate, soil management, fertilizers, manures, weeds, and diseases threatening farm crops. Part two surveys crop husbandry techniques. Environmental impact has been addressed in greater detail in this edition. This section looks at issues such as sustainable crop management, precision farming, and organic crop husbandry. The way these general techniques apply to individual crops is explained in part three. This part considers a range of cereals, combinable break crops, root crops, industrial crops, and fresh produce crops. Part four looks at the use of grassland and forage crops, with chapters considering arable forage crops, the characteristics of grassland, and the corresponding methods for establishing and improving grassland. This part also includes information regarding equine grassland management and conservation of grass and forage crops.
This ninth edition of Lockhart and Wiseman's Crop Husbandry Including Grassland is relevant for students throughout the United Kingdom and Europe. It is a useful reference book for agriculture National Diploma courses, Foundation Degrees, and BSc degrees, and is important for Masters level students entering agriculture from another discipline.
Key Features
- The previous edition has been widely expanded and remains the standard text for general agriculture, land management, and agri-business courses
- Includes new chapters on cropping techniques, integrated crop management and quality assurance, seed production and selection, and the influence of climate
- Discusses basic conditions for crop growth, how techniques are applied to particular crops, the influence of weather, and the use of grassland
Readership
Students throughout the UK and Europe. It is a useful reference book for agriculture National Diploma courses, Foundation Degrees and BSc degrees and is important for Masters level students entering agriculture from another discipline
Details
- No. of pages:
- 608
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Woodhead Publishing 2014
- Published:
- 15th July 2014
- Imprint:
- Woodhead Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781782423928
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781782423713
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Steve Finch Author
Steve Finch, is Principal Lecturer in Crop Production at the Royal Agricultural University, UK
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Agricultural College, UK
Alison Samuel Author
Alison M. Samuel was Senior Lecturer at the University of Plymouth, (Seale-Hayne Campus) UK
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Plymouth, UK
Gerry P. Lane Author
Gerry P. Lane was formerly a Principal Lecturer at the Royal Agricultural University, UK.
Affiliations and Expertise
Royal Agricultural College, UK