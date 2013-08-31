Local Community in the Era of Social Media Technologies - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781843346968, 9781780633619

Local Community in the Era of Social Media Technologies

1st Edition

A Global Approach

Authors: Hui-Lan Titangos
eBook ISBN: 9781780633619
Paperback ISBN: 9781843346968
Imprint: Chandos Publishing
Published Date: 31st August 2013
Page Count: 304
Table of Contents

List of figures and tables

List of abbreviations

About the author

Acknowledgements

Preface

Part 1: History: Never A Dull Moment

Chapter 1: Local community: a long view

Abstract:

A long process

In the era of social media technologies

Chapter 2: Santa Cruz Public Library, California: a brief review

Abstract:

Monterey Library Association: the first public library in California

Santa Cruz Library Association: the predecessor of SCPL

First head librarian: Minerva Waterman

Preserving Pacific West heritage: Hubert Howe Bancroft

Preserving Pacific West natural resources: John Muir

Chapter 3: The rise of local authors and content

Abstract:

Santa Cruz County history and Margaret Koch

Chinese Gold and Sandy Lydon

Hihn-Younger Archive and Stanley D. Stevens

Pathways to the Past

Chapter 4: Putting Davenport on the map

Abstract:

Librarian historian: Alverda Orlando

Davenport Cement Centennial

Lime Kiln Legacies

Urgency in history preservation

Part 2: The Era of Library 1.0

Chapter 5: Santa Cruz Public Library: community on the web

Abstract:

Full-text Local History Articles

SCPL Local History Gallery

Local online databases

Chapter 6: Shanghai Library: windows to the world

Abstract:

The opening of Shanghai

The Xujiahui Library: the first library in Shanghai

The Shanghai Library

Shanghai International Library Forum (SILF)

The Window of Shanghai (WoS)

Chapter 7: Oslo Public Library: digital efforts

Abstract:

History

The Deichman Digital Workshop (Deichmans Digitale Verksted)

Kinoteket (Cinematheque)

Traditional library services in digital form

Part 3: Present: Library 2.0

Introduction

Chapter 8: Santa Cruz Public Library: learning and using Library 2.0

Abstract:

Introducing a local community

Learning Library 2.0: 23 Things @SCPL

Chapter 9: Bibliotheca Alexandrina: carry forward capital of memory

Abstract:

Goals

Mission and vision statements

Digital projects

Open Knowledge10

Science and Technology11

Webcast

Digital Assets Repository (DAR)

Chapter 10: Oslo Public Library: rejuvenated OPAC

Abstract:

The Pode Project

Two phases

Experimentation with FRBR

Part 4: Social Media for Local Community

Chapter 11: Using social tools: Staff Picks in blogs

Abstract:

SCPL Staff Picks: publishing opportunity for librarians

Ideal Web 2.0 participatory environment

Second chance for non-bestsellers

Future means more improvement

Chapter 12: YouTube: the power of crowdsourcing

Abstract:

History

Reaching out to local communities

BAchannel

SCPL on YouTube

Chapter 13: Using social tools: RSS feeds

Abstract:

What is RSS?

RSS at BA, Shanghai Library, and SCPL

More extensive usage of RSS at Canton Public Library

Chapter 14: Using social networks: Pinterest

Abstract:

What is Pinterest?

People connecting

Content sharing

Simple designing

Real-life problem solving

Chapter 15: Using social sites: Twitter and Weibo

Abstract:

What is Twitter?

Twitter at SCPL and BA

Weibo at Shanghai Library

Chapter 16: Using social sites: Facebook and Renren

Abstract:

Facebook usage1

A brief history

Technical features

The concept of gift economy

Personal account vs. Facebook Page

Part 5: Future: Library 3.0 and Beyond

Chapter 17: Local needs vs. global resources

Abstract:

Implications of Web/Library 3.0 for libraries

The machine as human assistant: from Watson to Siri

More flexible and scalable resource usage in meeting increasing demand for library services

Stretching local resources through efficient usage of social media tools

Better integration with other online information sources: the Semantic Web

Better information evaluation, organization, and access

Crowdsourcing projects – the power of volunteering

Chapter 18: The librarian’s role as information manager

Abstract:

Findability: a priority in designing and managing well-linked information

Accuracy: a priority in evaluating information

User protection: a dilemma and an opportunity for information managers

Demystifying computer programming: let’s tweak some codes as needed

Chapter 19: The librarian’s role as teacher

Abstract:

Systematic and continuous training of staff members

Ongoing adult classes and other tutorials for the public as technologies advance

Chapter 20: The librarian’s role as leader

Abstract:

Provision of active links to new and future magazine articles with local content

Links to e-documents

Links to historical e-directories

Links to e-newspaper clippings

Links to e-directories for more local organizations

Links to promote local authors and publications

Leadership in local history, local value, and involvement

Chapter 21: The librarianâ€™s role as innovator in transforming the OPAC

Abstract:

What is the OPAC?

Development of the OPAC

Bookstore approach

BISAC approach

Pode approach: making OPAC “of the web”

Chapter 22: Technology, staff, and community

Abstract:

Technology

Staff

Community

Appendices

AppendixÂ 1: Sample titles on Santa Cruz available in the SCPL and LC catalogs

AppendixÂ 2: Staff Picks on the Readers Link page

Appendix 3: Historical documents at SCPL

Bibliography

Index

Description

Social media technologies can help connect local communities to the wider world. Local Community in the Era of Social Media Technologies introduces the experience of bringing a local community to the world. This book, with the model of Santa Cruz County, California, develops a truly global approach to the subject. The first section of the book covers the early efforts of recording the local Santa Cruz area, before moving on to deal with Library 1.0. The next section looks at the present situation with Library 2.0 and its benefits. The book ends with a discussion of future directions and the implications of Library 3.0 and beyond.

Key Features

  • Illustrates the potential for new developments through practical experience
  • Goes beyond digitization technology to include: integrating database management; using library professionals’ unique research skills; conferencing and publications; and rejuvenating Library 1.0 applications
  • Demonstrates how to effectively present local information to the world

Readership

Practitioners and students in Library and Information Science

Reviews

"The value...lies in its main key feature: the sharing of practical experiences of presenting local information to the world. It is intended for persons interested in embracing Web 2.0 technologies to improve the services they render to their individual communities."--Online Information Review,Vol 38, No. 5, 2014

About the Authors

Hui-Lan Titangos Author

Hui-Lan H. Titangos is Reference/Access Services Librarian at Santa Cruz Public Libraries. She holds a Graduate Certificate in Information Management and an MLIS from the University of California at Berkeley. Her previous experience includes working for The DIALOG Corporation, Pacific Neighbourhood Consortium, and Shanghai Filmmakers’ Association. She came to Santa Cruz in 1989 and fell in love with its landscape, and most of all, its people. She is the author of five working papers about Santa Cruz published in journals and publications, such as Library Management and Chinese Librarianship.

Santa Cruz Public Libraries, USA

