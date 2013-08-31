Local Community in the Era of Social Media Technologies
1st Edition
A Global Approach
Table of Contents
List of figures and tables
List of abbreviations
About the author
Acknowledgements
Preface
Part 1: History: Never A Dull Moment
Chapter 1: Local community: a long view
Abstract:
A long process
In the era of social media technologies
Chapter 2: Santa Cruz Public Library, California: a brief review
Abstract:
Monterey Library Association: the first public library in California
Santa Cruz Library Association: the predecessor of SCPL
First head librarian: Minerva Waterman
Preserving Pacific West heritage: Hubert Howe Bancroft
Preserving Pacific West natural resources: John Muir
Chapter 3: The rise of local authors and content
Abstract:
Santa Cruz County history and Margaret Koch
Chinese Gold and Sandy Lydon
Hihn-Younger Archive and Stanley D. Stevens
Pathways to the Past
Chapter 4: Putting Davenport on the map
Abstract:
Librarian historian: Alverda Orlando
Davenport Cement Centennial
Lime Kiln Legacies
Urgency in history preservation
Part 2: The Era of Library 1.0
Chapter 5: Santa Cruz Public Library: community on the web
Abstract:
Full-text Local History Articles
SCPL Local History Gallery
Local online databases
Chapter 6: Shanghai Library: windows to the world
Abstract:
The opening of Shanghai
The Xujiahui Library: the first library in Shanghai
The Shanghai Library
Shanghai International Library Forum (SILF)
The Window of Shanghai (WoS)
Chapter 7: Oslo Public Library: digital efforts
Abstract:
History
The Deichman Digital Workshop (Deichmans Digitale Verksted)
Kinoteket (Cinematheque)
Traditional library services in digital form
Part 3: Present: Library 2.0
Introduction
Chapter 8: Santa Cruz Public Library: learning and using Library 2.0
Abstract:
Introducing a local community
Learning Library 2.0: 23 Things @SCPL
Chapter 9: Bibliotheca Alexandrina: carry forward capital of memory
Abstract:
Goals
Mission and vision statements
Digital projects
Open Knowledge10
Science and Technology11
Webcast
Digital Assets Repository (DAR)
Chapter 10: Oslo Public Library: rejuvenated OPAC
Abstract:
The Pode Project
Two phases
Experimentation with FRBR
Part 4: Social Media for Local Community
Chapter 11: Using social tools: Staff Picks in blogs
Abstract:
SCPL Staff Picks: publishing opportunity for librarians
Ideal Web 2.0 participatory environment
Second chance for non-bestsellers
Future means more improvement
Chapter 12: YouTube: the power of crowdsourcing
Abstract:
History
Reaching out to local communities
BAchannel
SCPL on YouTube
Chapter 13: Using social tools: RSS feeds
Abstract:
What is RSS?
RSS at BA, Shanghai Library, and SCPL
More extensive usage of RSS at Canton Public Library
Chapter 14: Using social networks: Pinterest
Abstract:
What is Pinterest?
People connecting
Content sharing
Simple designing
Real-life problem solving
Chapter 15: Using social sites: Twitter and Weibo
Abstract:
What is Twitter?
Twitter at SCPL and BA
Weibo at Shanghai Library
Chapter 16: Using social sites: Facebook and Renren
Abstract:
Facebook usage1
A brief history
Technical features
The concept of gift economy
Personal account vs. Facebook Page
Part 5: Future: Library 3.0 and Beyond
Chapter 17: Local needs vs. global resources
Abstract:
Implications of Web/Library 3.0 for libraries
The machine as human assistant: from Watson to Siri
More flexible and scalable resource usage in meeting increasing demand for library services
Stretching local resources through efficient usage of social media tools
Better integration with other online information sources: the Semantic Web
Better information evaluation, organization, and access
Crowdsourcing projects – the power of volunteering
Chapter 18: The librarian’s role as information manager
Abstract:
Findability: a priority in designing and managing well-linked information
Accuracy: a priority in evaluating information
User protection: a dilemma and an opportunity for information managers
Demystifying computer programming: let’s tweak some codes as needed
Chapter 19: The librarian’s role as teacher
Abstract:
Systematic and continuous training of staff members
Ongoing adult classes and other tutorials for the public as technologies advance
Chapter 20: The librarian’s role as leader
Abstract:
Provision of active links to new and future magazine articles with local content
Links to e-documents
Links to historical e-directories
Links to e-newspaper clippings
Links to e-directories for more local organizations
Links to promote local authors and publications
Leadership in local history, local value, and involvement
Chapter 21: The librarianâ€™s role as innovator in transforming the OPAC
Abstract:
What is the OPAC?
Development of the OPAC
Bookstore approach
BISAC approach
Pode approach: making OPAC “of the web”
Chapter 22: Technology, staff, and community
Abstract:
Technology
Staff
Community
Appendices
AppendixÂ 1: Sample titles on Santa Cruz available in the SCPL and LC catalogs
AppendixÂ 2: Staff Picks on the Readers Link page
Appendix 3: Historical documents at SCPL
Bibliography
Index
Description
Social media technologies can help connect local communities to the wider world. Local Community in the Era of Social Media Technologies introduces the experience of bringing a local community to the world. This book, with the model of Santa Cruz County, California, develops a truly global approach to the subject. The first section of the book covers the early efforts of recording the local Santa Cruz area, before moving on to deal with Library 1.0. The next section looks at the present situation with Library 2.0 and its benefits. The book ends with a discussion of future directions and the implications of Library 3.0 and beyond.
Key Features
- Illustrates the potential for new developments through practical experience
- Goes beyond digitization technology to include: integrating database management; using library professionals’ unique research skills; conferencing and publications; and rejuvenating Library 1.0 applications
- Demonstrates how to effectively present local information to the world
Readership
Practitioners and students in Library and Information Science
Details
- No. of pages:
- 304
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Chandos Publishing 2013
- Published:
- 31st August 2013
- Imprint:
- Chandos Publishing
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781780633619
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781843346968
Reviews
"The value...lies in its main key feature: the sharing of practical experiences of presenting local information to the world. It is intended for persons interested in embracing Web 2.0 technologies to improve the services they render to their individual communities."--Online Information Review,Vol 38, No. 5, 2014
Ratings and Reviews
About the Authors
Hui-Lan Titangos Author
Hui-Lan H. Titangos is Reference/Access Services Librarian at Santa Cruz Public Libraries. She holds a Graduate Certificate in Information Management and an MLIS from the University of California at Berkeley. Her previous experience includes working for The DIALOG Corporation, Pacific Neighbourhood Consortium, and Shanghai Filmmakers’ Association. She came to Santa Cruz in 1989 and fell in love with its landscape, and most of all, its people. She is the author of five working papers about Santa Cruz published in journals and publications, such as Library Management and Chinese Librarianship.
Affiliations and Expertise
Santa Cruz Public Libraries, USA