Local Area Networks - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780932376794, 9781483297231

Local Area Networks

1st Edition

An Introduction to the Technology

Authors: John McNamara
eBook ISBN: 9781483297231
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 15th March 1985
Page Count: 165
Description

This concise book provides an objective introduction to local area networks - how they work, what they do, and how you can benefit from them. It outlines the pros and cons of the most common configurations so you can evaluate them in light of your own needs. You'll also learn about network software, with special emphasis on the ISO layered model of communications protocols.

Readership

Those intereted in basics of LANS, Data communications

Table of Contents


1 Introduction

2 Topologies and Access Methods

3 PBXs

4 Media

5 Physical Considerations

6 How Things Work

7 Operations and Maintenance

8 Protocols

9 Servers

10 Extending Local Area Networks

11 Administrative Considerations for Large Networks

12 Standards

Glossary

Index


About the Author

John McNamara

Affiliations and Expertise

data communication consultant

