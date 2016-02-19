Local Area Networks
1st Edition
An Introduction to the Technology
Authors: John McNamara
eBook ISBN: 9781483297231
Imprint: Digital Press
Published Date: 15th March 1985
Page Count: 165
Description
This concise book provides an objective introduction to local area networks - how they work, what they do, and how you can benefit from them. It outlines the pros and cons of the most common configurations so you can evaluate them in light of your own needs. You'll also learn about network software, with special emphasis on the ISO layered model of communications protocols.
Readership
Those intereted in basics of LANS, Data communications
Table of Contents
1 Introduction
2 Topologies and Access Methods
3 PBXs
4 Media
5 Physical Considerations
6 How Things Work
7 Operations and Maintenance
8 Protocols
9 Servers
10 Extending Local Area Networks
11 Administrative Considerations for Large Networks
12 Standards
Glossary
Index
About the Author
John McNamara
Affiliations and Expertise
data communication consultant
