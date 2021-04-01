Living with Chronic Illness and Disability, 4e - 4th Edition - ISBN: 9780729543583

Living with Chronic Illness and Disability, 4e

4th Edition

Principles for nursing practice

Authors: Esther Chang Amanda Johnson
Paperback ISBN: 9780729543583
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 1st April 2021
Page Count: 600
About the Authors

Esther Chang

Affiliations and Expertise

Director of Research, School of Nursing and Midwifery, Western Sydney University, NSW

Amanda Johnson

Affiliations and Expertise

Head of School, School of Nursing, Midwifery and Paramedicine NSW/ACT, Australian Catholic University; Adjunct Associate Professor , Western Sydney University, NSW.

