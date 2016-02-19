Living Systems as Energy Converters documents the proceedings of the European Conference on Living Systems as Energy Converters held in Pont-a-Mousson, France on October 18-22, 1976.

This book is organized into three main topics—energy in biological molecules; biological membranes as energy transducers; and energy in cells, organisms, and populations.

In these topics, this compilation specifically discusses the energetic evolution of complex networks of reactions; protein ß-structure and the molecular evolution of biological energy conversion; and structure and function of ATP synthase. The calcium transport in biological membranes; conversion of solar energy into energy-rich phosphate compounds; and energy conservation in photosynthetic electron transport of chloroplasts are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the direct conversion of radiant into electrical energy using plant systems; energy budgets in natural and agricultural ecosystems; and recycling of excess carbon dioxide from fossil energy conversion by plants.

This publication is intended for biologists and physical-chemists, including students concerned with the study of living systems as energy converters.