Living Systems as Energy Converters - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780720406290, 9781483163789

Living Systems as Energy Converters

1st Edition

Editors: R. Buvet M.J. Allen J.-P. Massué
eBook ISBN: 9781483163789
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st January 1977
Page Count: 358
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Living Systems as Energy Converters documents the proceedings of the European Conference on Living Systems as Energy Converters held in Pont-a-Mousson, France on October 18-22, 1976.

This book is organized into three main topics—energy in biological molecules; biological membranes as energy transducers; and energy in cells, organisms, and populations.

In these topics, this compilation specifically discusses the energetic evolution of complex networks of reactions; protein ß-structure and the molecular evolution of biological energy conversion; and structure and function of ATP synthase. The calcium transport in biological membranes; conversion of solar energy into energy-rich phosphate compounds; and energy conservation in photosynthetic electron transport of chloroplasts are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the direct conversion of radiant into electrical energy using plant systems; energy budgets in natural and agricultural ecosystems; and recycling of excess carbon dioxide from fossil energy conversion by plants.

This publication is intended for biologists and physical-chemists, including students concerned with the study of living systems as energy converters.

Table of Contents


Foreword

Conclusions of the European Conference on Living Systems as Energy Converters

Introduction

Living Systems as Energy Converters

Energy in Biological Molecules

Energy Conversion in the Context of the Origin of Life

Energetics of Coupled Biochemical Processes and of their Chemical Models

Energetic Evolution of Complex Networks of Reactions

The Energetics of Protein-Lipid Interaction

Iron-Sulfur Proteins and Energy Conversion Systems

Protein ß-Structure and the Molecular Evolution of Biological Energy Conversion

Structure and Function of ATP Synthase

Report on the Session on Energy in Biological Molecules

Biological Membranes as Energy Transducers

Biological Membranes as Energy Transducers

Model Systems Reconstructed from Bacteriorhodopsin

The Potential of H2 Production by Photosynthetic Preparations from Chloroplasts and Cyanobacteria

Energy Compartmentation in the Cell

Calcium Transport in Biological Membranes

Analysis of the Structure of the Photosynthetic Apparatus Based on Functional Experiments

On the Bioenergetic Mechanism of Photosynthesis Results by Pulse Methods

Conversion of Solar Energy into Energy-Rich Phosphate Compounds

Electron Transfer in Photosynthetic Systems: Energy Conservation in Photosynthetic Electron Transport of Chloroplasts

Report on the Session on Biological Membranes as Energy Transducers

Energy in Cells, Organisms and Populations

Energy and Materials Via Photosynthesis

Adaptation of Bioenergetic Processes in Relation to Various Environments and to the Size of the Organism

Direct Conversion of Radiant into Electrical Energy Using Plant Systems

Utilization of the Photosynthetic Apparatus of Green Plants and Algae for the Production of Gaseous Hydrogen

Hydrogen and Methane Production Through Microbial Photosynthesis

Energy Budgets in Natural and Agricultural Ecosystems

The Energy Budget in Solar Energy Conversion in Ecological and Agricultural Systems

Recycling of Excess Carbon Dioxide from Fossil Energy Conversion by Plants

Energy Accounting in Human Societies

Report on the Session on Energy in Cells, Organisms and Populations. Part I.

Report on the Session on Energy in Cells, Organisms and Populations. Part II.

Author Index

Details

No. of pages:
358
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1977
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9781483163789

About the Editor

R. Buvet

M.J. Allen

J.-P. Massué

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.