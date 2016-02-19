Living Systems as Energy Converters
1st Edition
Description
Living Systems as Energy Converters documents the proceedings of the European Conference on Living Systems as Energy Converters held in Pont-a-Mousson, France on October 18-22, 1976.
This book is organized into three main topics—energy in biological molecules; biological membranes as energy transducers; and energy in cells, organisms, and populations.
In these topics, this compilation specifically discusses the energetic evolution of complex networks of reactions; protein ß-structure and the molecular evolution of biological energy conversion; and structure and function of ATP synthase. The calcium transport in biological membranes; conversion of solar energy into energy-rich phosphate compounds; and energy conservation in photosynthetic electron transport of chloroplasts are also deliberated. This text likewise covers the direct conversion of radiant into electrical energy using plant systems; energy budgets in natural and agricultural ecosystems; and recycling of excess carbon dioxide from fossil energy conversion by plants.
This publication is intended for biologists and physical-chemists, including students concerned with the study of living systems as energy converters.
Table of Contents
Foreword
Conclusions of the European Conference on Living Systems as Energy Converters
Introduction
Living Systems as Energy Converters
Energy in Biological Molecules
Energy Conversion in the Context of the Origin of Life
Energetics of Coupled Biochemical Processes and of their Chemical Models
Energetic Evolution of Complex Networks of Reactions
The Energetics of Protein-Lipid Interaction
Iron-Sulfur Proteins and Energy Conversion Systems
Protein ß-Structure and the Molecular Evolution of Biological Energy Conversion
Structure and Function of ATP Synthase
Report on the Session on Energy in Biological Molecules
Biological Membranes as Energy Transducers
Biological Membranes as Energy Transducers
Model Systems Reconstructed from Bacteriorhodopsin
The Potential of H2 Production by Photosynthetic Preparations from Chloroplasts and Cyanobacteria
Energy Compartmentation in the Cell
Calcium Transport in Biological Membranes
Analysis of the Structure of the Photosynthetic Apparatus Based on Functional Experiments
On the Bioenergetic Mechanism of Photosynthesis Results by Pulse Methods
Conversion of Solar Energy into Energy-Rich Phosphate Compounds
Electron Transfer in Photosynthetic Systems: Energy Conservation in Photosynthetic Electron Transport of Chloroplasts
Report on the Session on Biological Membranes as Energy Transducers
Energy in Cells, Organisms and Populations
Energy and Materials Via Photosynthesis
Adaptation of Bioenergetic Processes in Relation to Various Environments and to the Size of the Organism
Direct Conversion of Radiant into Electrical Energy Using Plant Systems
Utilization of the Photosynthetic Apparatus of Green Plants and Algae for the Production of Gaseous Hydrogen
Hydrogen and Methane Production Through Microbial Photosynthesis
Energy Budgets in Natural and Agricultural Ecosystems
The Energy Budget in Solar Energy Conversion in Ecological and Agricultural Systems
Recycling of Excess Carbon Dioxide from Fossil Energy Conversion by Plants
Energy Accounting in Human Societies
Report on the Session on Energy in Cells, Organisms and Populations. Part I.
Report on the Session on Energy in Cells, Organisms and Populations. Part II.
Author Index
