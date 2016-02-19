Living Embryos
3rd Edition
An Introduction to the Study of Animal Development
Description
Living Embryos: An Introduction to the Study of Animal Development covers the growth of an animal embryo, specifically the sequence developmental events of an egg. This book addresses the mammalian embryo as a homograph and demonstrates early vertebrate development mechanisms.
Some of the topics covered in the book are the early embryology, development, and growth of the frog, mammals, chick, rabbit, arthropods, polychaetes, nematodes, molluscs, and tunicates. Other chapters deal with the formation of the nervous, muscular, and alimentary systems. These topics are followed by the analysis of the development of fishes. The discussion then shifts to the method of fertilization. The last chapters examine the formation of cleavage, cleavage geometry, embryonic membranes, and organization of the egg.
The book can provide useful information to embryologists, biologists, students, and researchers.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Sperms
Eggs
Further Contributions by the Mother
Number of Gametes
Fertilization
Cleavage and Organization of the Egg
Cleavage Geometry
Gastrulation
Presumptive or Fate Maps
The Early Embryology of the Frog
Nematodes
Polychaetes
Molluscs
Arthropods
Echinoderms
Tunicates
Vertebrate Embryology—Preamble
Development of Fishes
Development of the Chick
Comparisons and Mechanisms in Early Vertebrate Development
The Sequence of Developmental Events
Embryonic Membranes
The Development of Mammals
The Rabbit
Early Development of Other Mammals
Early Human Development
The Mammalian Embryo as a Homograft
Development of Organ Systems
The Heart and Vascular System
The Alimentary System
The Nervous System
The Muscular System
The Neural Crest
The Skin
Sense Organs—Preamble
The Eye
The Ear
The Nasal Organ
The Endocrine Glands
The Urinogenital System
Genes and Development
Life Cycles
Embryos and Evolution
Appendix 1—Sources of Material
Appendix 2—Methods
Appendix 3—Further Reading
Glossary
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 186
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1982
- Published:
- 1st January 1982
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483189727