An Introduction to the Study of Animal Development

Authors: Jack Cohen Brendan Massey
eBook ISBN: 9781483189727
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1982
Page Count: 186
Description

Living Embryos: An Introduction to the Study of Animal Development covers the growth of an animal embryo, specifically the sequence developmental events of an egg. This book addresses the mammalian embryo as a homograph and demonstrates early vertebrate development mechanisms. Some of the topics covered in the book are the early embryology, development, and growth of the frog, mammals, chick, rabbit, arthropods, polychaetes, nematodes, molluscs, and tunicates. Other chapters deal with the formation of the nervous, muscular, and alimentary systems. These topics are followed by the analysis of the development of fishes. The discussion then shifts to the method of fertilization. The last chapters examine the formation of cleavage, cleavage geometry, embryonic membranes, and organization of the egg.
The book can provide useful information to embryologists, biologists, students, and researchers.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Sperms

Eggs

Further Contributions by the Mother

Number of Gametes

Fertilization

Cleavage and Organization of the Egg

Cleavage Geometry

Gastrulation

Presumptive or Fate Maps

The Early Embryology of the Frog

Nematodes

Polychaetes

Molluscs

Arthropods

Echinoderms

Tunicates

Vertebrate Embryology—Preamble

Development of Fishes

Development of the Chick

Comparisons and Mechanisms in Early Vertebrate Development

The Sequence of Developmental Events

Embryonic Membranes

The Development of Mammals

The Rabbit

Early Development of Other Mammals

Early Human Development

The Mammalian Embryo as a Homograft

Development of Organ Systems

The Heart and Vascular System

The Alimentary System

The Nervous System

The Muscular System

The Neural Crest

The Skin

Sense Organs—Preamble

The Eye

The Ear

The Nasal Organ

The Endocrine Glands

The Urinogenital System

Genes and Development

Life Cycles

Embryos and Evolution

Appendix 1—Sources of Material

Appendix 2—Methods

Appendix 3—Further Reading

Glossary

Index

Details

No. of pages:
186
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1982
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483189727

About the Author

Jack Cohen

Brendan Massey

