Living Cities - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080252377, 9781483285733

Living Cities

1st Edition

A Case for Urbanism and Guidelines for Re-urbanization

Authors: Jan Tanghe
eBook ISBN: 9781483285733
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 13th February 2016
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
35.19
35.19
54.95
43.96
43.96
72.95
58.36
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

This book aims to demonstrate the new awareness concerning the urban environment in Europe. The authors believe that the unlimited outward expansion of our cities must be halted and that we should strive for "inner growth" within urban centres, and for a more human approach to city development. Contact between city dwellers should be encouraged to reduce the isolation of those living in sprawling communities and to remedy the evils resulting from the dispersion of urban functions. To achieve this the book puts forward a number of planning and design criteria which would solve more satisfactorily the problems of housing and living conditions in cities.

Readership

For planners, students of town planning and architecture, and local government decision makers.

Table of Contents

(partial) A positive choice in favour of the city cannot be made without a change in our way of life. Architecture and town planning: the mirror of society. We build as we are. Housing yesterday and today. Building and town planning in the future - keystones of a healthy community. From outward sprawl to inner growth. Examples of inner growth in Western Europe.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1984
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483285733

About the Author

Jan Tanghe

Reviews

"...interesting reading." --Whats New in Building

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.