Living Cities
1st Edition
A Case for Urbanism and Guidelines for Re-urbanization
Description
This book aims to demonstrate the new awareness concerning the urban environment in Europe. The authors believe that the unlimited outward expansion of our cities must be halted and that we should strive for "inner growth" within urban centres, and for a more human approach to city development. Contact between city dwellers should be encouraged to reduce the isolation of those living in sprawling communities and to remedy the evils resulting from the dispersion of urban functions. To achieve this the book puts forward a number of planning and design criteria which would solve more satisfactorily the problems of housing and living conditions in cities.
Readership
For planners, students of town planning and architecture, and local government decision makers.
Table of Contents
(partial) A positive choice in favour of the city cannot be made without a change in our way of life. Architecture and town planning: the mirror of society. We build as we are. Housing yesterday and today. Building and town planning in the future - keystones of a healthy community. From outward sprawl to inner growth. Examples of inner growth in Western Europe.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1984
- Published:
- 13th February 2016
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483285733
About the Author
Jan Tanghe
Reviews
"...interesting reading." --Whats New in Building