Liver Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 6-2
1st Edition
Description
For the surgical pathologist, this coverage of Liver Pathology presents practical information with ample discussion of differential diagnosis and use of special studies, where relevant, to engage pathologists in what you can do daily in practice. Topics include: Steatohepatitis: Histopathologic diagnosis; Regression and subclassification of cirrhosis; Autoimmune hepatitis and overlap syndrome; Liver transplant pathology: challenging diagnostic situations; Hepatocellular adenoma; Immunohistochemistry for the diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma; Histologic subtypes of hepatocellular carcinoma: diagnostics and clinical significance; Pediatric cholestatic disorders. Sanjay Kakar and Dhanpat Jain bring their expertise in liver pathology and lead a group of authors whose focus is on liver and GI pathology. The surgical pathologist has at hand in this issue the essential and most current aspects of liver pathology required for daily practice.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2013
- Published:
- 2nd July 2013
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455773657
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455773381
About the Authors
Sanjay Kakar Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of California, San Francisco
Dhanpat Jain Author
Affiliations and Expertise
Yale