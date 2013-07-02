Liver Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 6-2

For the surgical pathologist, this coverage of Liver Pathology presents practical information with ample discussion of differential diagnosis and use of special studies, where relevant, to engage pathologists in what you can do daily in practice. Topics include: Steatohepatitis: Histopathologic diagnosis; Regression and subclassification of cirrhosis; Autoimmune hepatitis and overlap syndrome; Liver transplant pathology: challenging diagnostic situations; Hepatocellular adenoma; Immunohistochemistry for the diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma; Histologic subtypes of hepatocellular carcinoma: diagnostics and clinical significance; Pediatric cholestatic disorders. Sanjay Kakar and Dhanpat Jain bring their expertise in liver pathology and lead a group of authors whose focus is on liver and GI pathology. The surgical pathologist has at hand in this issue the essential and most current aspects of liver pathology required for daily practice.