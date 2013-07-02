Liver Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455773381, 9781455773657

Liver Pathology, An Issue of Surgical Pathology Clinics, Volume 6-2

1st Edition

Authors: Sanjay Kakar Dhanpat Jain
eBook ISBN: 9781455773657
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455773381
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 2nd July 2013
Description

For the surgical pathologist, this coverage of Liver Pathology presents practical information with ample discussion of differential diagnosis and use of special studies, where relevant, to engage pathologists in what you can do daily in practice. Topics include: Steatohepatitis: Histopathologic diagnosis; Regression and subclassification of cirrhosis; Autoimmune hepatitis and overlap syndrome; Liver transplant pathology: challenging diagnostic situations; Hepatocellular adenoma; Immunohistochemistry for the diagnosis of hepatocellular carcinoma; Histologic subtypes of hepatocellular carcinoma: diagnostics and clinical significance; Pediatric cholestatic disorders. Sanjay Kakar and Dhanpat Jain bring their expertise in liver pathology and lead a group of authors whose focus is on liver and GI pathology. The surgical pathologist has at hand in this issue the essential and most current aspects of liver pathology required for daily practice.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9781455773657
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455773381

About the Authors

Sanjay Kakar Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of California, San Francisco

Dhanpat Jain Author

Affiliations and Expertise

Yale

