Description

Liver Disorders in Childhood, Third Edition presents the diagnosis, categorization, and treatment of liver disease in childhood.

The book provides a comprehensive account of disorders of the liver and biliary system in childhood. The major objective of this edition is to assist the clinician in earlier diagnosis and to highlight developments which allow better management of hepatobiliary disorders. The text begins with the discussion of the anatomy and physiology of the liver and the biliary tract. Subsequent chapters present liver disorders such as unconjugated hyperbilirubinaemia, intrahepatic disorders, viral infections of the liver, congenital or neonatal ascites, and liver tumors.

Pediatric hepatologists, pediatricians, physicians, clinicians, and medical researchers will find the book very useful.

Table of Contents


Preface to Third Edition

Preface to Second Edition

Preface to First Edition

1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Liver

2 Anatomy and Physiology of the Biliary Tract

3 Unconjugated Hyperbilirubinaemia

4 Hepatitis and Cholestasis in Infancy: Intrahepatic Disorders

5 Extrahepatic Biliary Atresia and Other Disorders of the Extrahepatic Bile Ducts Presenting in Infancy

6 Viral Infections of the Liver

7 Bacterial, Protozoal, Fungal and Helminthic Infections of the Liver

8 Fulminant and Severe Acute Liver Failure

9 Reye's Syndrome

10 Chronic Hepatitis

11 Autoimmune Chronic Active Hepatitis

12 Sclerosing Cholangitis

13 Cirrhosis and its Complications

14 Liver Disorders Caused by Drugs or Environmental Toxins

15 Inborn Errors of Metabolism Associated with Disordered Liver Function or Hepatomegaly

16 Genetic and Familial Structural Abnormalities of the Liver and Biliary System

17 Wilson's Disease

18 Indian Childhood Cirrhosis and Copper Toxicity or Copper Storage Disorders

19 Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (PIZZ) and Other Glycoprotein Storage Diseases

20 Hepatobiliary Lesions in Cystic Fibrosis

21 Liver and Gall Bladder Disease in Sickle Cell Anaemia

22 Disorders of the Portal and Hepatic Venous Systems

23 Liver Tumours

24 Disorders of the Gall Bladder and Biliary Tract

25 Liver Transplantation

26 Laboratory Assessment of Hepatobiliary Disease

Index

About the Author

Alex P. Mowat

