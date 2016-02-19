Liver Disorders in Childhood, Third Edition presents the diagnosis, categorization, and treatment of liver disease in childhood.

The book provides a comprehensive account of disorders of the liver and biliary system in childhood. The major objective of this edition is to assist the clinician in earlier diagnosis and to highlight developments which allow better management of hepatobiliary disorders. The text begins with the discussion of the anatomy and physiology of the liver and the biliary tract. Subsequent chapters present liver disorders such as unconjugated hyperbilirubinaemia, intrahepatic disorders, viral infections of the liver, congenital or neonatal ascites, and liver tumors.

Pediatric hepatologists, pediatricians, physicians, clinicians, and medical researchers will find the book very useful.