Liver Disorders in Childhood
3rd Edition
Description
Liver Disorders in Childhood, Third Edition presents the diagnosis, categorization, and treatment of liver disease in childhood.
The book provides a comprehensive account of disorders of the liver and biliary system in childhood. The major objective of this edition is to assist the clinician in earlier diagnosis and to highlight developments which allow better management of hepatobiliary disorders. The text begins with the discussion of the anatomy and physiology of the liver and the biliary tract. Subsequent chapters present liver disorders such as unconjugated hyperbilirubinaemia, intrahepatic disorders, viral infections of the liver, congenital or neonatal ascites, and liver tumors.
Pediatric hepatologists, pediatricians, physicians, clinicians, and medical researchers will find the book very useful.
Table of Contents
Preface to Third Edition
Preface to Second Edition
Preface to First Edition
1 Anatomy and Physiology of the Liver
2 Anatomy and Physiology of the Biliary Tract
3 Unconjugated Hyperbilirubinaemia
4 Hepatitis and Cholestasis in Infancy: Intrahepatic Disorders
5 Extrahepatic Biliary Atresia and Other Disorders of the Extrahepatic Bile Ducts Presenting in Infancy
6 Viral Infections of the Liver
7 Bacterial, Protozoal, Fungal and Helminthic Infections of the Liver
8 Fulminant and Severe Acute Liver Failure
9 Reye's Syndrome
10 Chronic Hepatitis
11 Autoimmune Chronic Active Hepatitis
12 Sclerosing Cholangitis
13 Cirrhosis and its Complications
14 Liver Disorders Caused by Drugs or Environmental Toxins
15 Inborn Errors of Metabolism Associated with Disordered Liver Function or Hepatomegaly
16 Genetic and Familial Structural Abnormalities of the Liver and Biliary System
17 Wilson's Disease
18 Indian Childhood Cirrhosis and Copper Toxicity or Copper Storage Disorders
19 Alpha-1 Antitrypsin Deficiency (PIZZ) and Other Glycoprotein Storage Diseases
20 Hepatobiliary Lesions in Cystic Fibrosis
21 Liver and Gall Bladder Disease in Sickle Cell Anaemia
22 Disorders of the Portal and Hepatic Venous Systems
23 Liver Tumours
24 Disorders of the Gall Bladder and Biliary Tract
25 Liver Transplantation
26 Laboratory Assessment of Hepatobiliary Disease
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 504
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1994
- Published:
- 25th February 1994
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483162584