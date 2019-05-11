Lithium-Ion Battery Chemistries
1st Edition
A Primer
Description
Lithium-Ion Battery Chemistries: A Primer offers a simple description on how different lithium-ion battery chemistries work, along with their differences. It includes a refresher on the basics of electrochemistry and thermodynamics, and an understanding of the fundamental processes that occur in the lithium-ion battery. Furthermore, it reviews each of the major chemistries that are in use today, including Lithium-Iron Phosphate (LFP), Lithium-Cobalt Oxide (LCO), Lithium Manganese Oxide (LMO), Lithium-Nickel Manganese Cobalt (NMC), Lithium-Nickel Cobalt Aluminium (NCA), and Lithium-Titanate Oxide (LTO) and outlines the different types of anodes, including carbon (graphite, hard carbon, soft carbon, graphene), silicon, and tin.
In addition, the book offers performance comparisons of different chemistries to help users select the right battery for the right application and provides explanations on why different chemistries have different performances and capabilities. Finally, it offers a brief look at emerging and beyond-lithium chemistries, including lithium-air, zinc-air, aluminum air, solid-state, lithium-sulfur, lithium-glass, and lithium-metal.
Key Features
- Presents a refresher on the basics of electrochemistry and thermodynamics, along with simple graphics and images of complex concepts
- Provides a clear-and-concise description of lithium-ion chemistries and how they operate
- Covers the fundamental processes that occur in lithium-ion batteries
- Includes a detailed review of current and future chemistries
Readership
Students and researchers of lithium-ion batteries and energy sources. Professionals in the battery industry (Sales, marketing, product management, executive leadership, engineering, operations, transportation, finance, quality and service). System, vehicle and application developers and integrators
Table of Contents
1. Introduction
2. Eletrochemistry Basics
3. Lithium-ion Battery Operation
4. Overview and Comparison of Different Lithium-Ion Chemistries
5. The Cathodes
6. The Anodes
7. The Inactive Materials
8. The Materials
9. Lithium-ion Cell Manufacturing
10. Next Generation and Beyond Lithium Chemistries
11. The Future and Energy Storage
Details
- No. of pages:
- 353
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2019
- Published:
- 11th May 2019
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128147795
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128147788
About the Author
John Warner
Dr John Warner is a sought-after and recognized battery industry expert and an experienced sales, business development, strategic marketing, and product management executive with nearly 30 years in the automotive and battery industries. Currently, Dr Warner serves as the founder and president at Warner Energy Consulting LLC and has led the sales and marketing functions for several major battery manufacturers and start-ups. Prior to his work in the battery industry Dr Warner worked with General Motors in a wide variety of leadership roles in program management, portfolio planning, strategy, and powertrain as well as another six years as an automotive product mechanical designer. Dr Warner also serves as the president for the global industry trade group NAATBatt International and he also serves as the Chair for the Society of Automotive Engineers (SAE) Battery Size Standardization Committee, Co-Chair for the SAE Bus Battery Safety committee, and Co-Chair for the SAE Advanced Battery Concepts Committee. He received his Doctor of Management, Organizational Leadership degree from the University of Phoenix, and his MBA, International Business and Leadership Studies and BA in Industrial Management from Baker College.
Affiliations and Expertise
Grand Blanc, MI, USA