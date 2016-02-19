Liquid State VIIIA
1st Edition
Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise: Liquid State, Volume VIIIA, deals with simple liquids because the theory is most developed for these liquids. The purpose of this treatise is to present a comprehensive treatment of physical chemistry for advanced students and investigators in a reasonably small number of volumes. An attempt has been made to include all important topics in physical chemistry together with borderline subjects which are of particular interest and importance. The book contains six chapters and begins with an introduction to intermolecular pair potential-energy functions, the principle of corresponding states, and the equation of state for dense liquids. It then discusses the static and dynamic structure of liquids, followed by separate chapters on the four main techniques in the theory of liquids: simulation studies, integral equation methods, lattice theories, and perturbation theories.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Foreword
Preface
Contents of Previous and Future Volumes
Chapter 1 / Introduction
I. Introduction
II. Intermolecular Pair Potential-Energy Functions
III. The Principle of Corresponding States
IV. Deviations from the Principle of Corresponding States
V. The Equation of State for Dense Liquids
References
Chapter 2 / Structure of Liquids
I. Characteristics of the Liquid State
II. Static Structure of Liquids
III. Dynamic Structure of Liquids
IV. Investigation of Liquid Structure by Radiation Scattering
References
Chapter 3 / Computer Calculations for Model Systems
I. Introduction
II. Computer Experiments in Classical Statistical Mechanics
III. Applications
References
Chapter 4 / Distribution Functions
I. Introduction
II. Statistical-Mechanical Properties in the Grand-Canonical Ensemble
III. Born-Green Approximation
IV. Kirkwood Approximation
V. Percus-Yevick and Convolution Hypernetted-Chain Approximations
VI. Numerical Results
VII. Ornstein-Zernike Relation
VIII. Scaled-Particle Theory
IX. Functional Techniques Applied to Inhomogeneous Fluids, Solids, and Mixtures
References
Chapter 5 / The Significant Structure Theory of Liquids
I. Introduction
II. The Significant Structure Model
III. Some Theoretical Discussion of the Significant Structure Model
IV. Comparison with Other Models
V. Thermodynamics of Liquids, Simple Classical Liquids, and Dense Gases
VI. Inorganic and Organic Liquids
VII. Molten Metals and Fused Salts
VIII. Water and Electrolyte Solutions
IX. Binary Mixtures
X. Liquid Hydrogen
XI. The Viscosity and Diffusion Coefficients of Liquids
XII. Thermal Conductivity of Liquids
XIII. Surface Tension of Liquids
XIV. The Dielectric Constant of Hydrogen-Bonded Liquids
XV. Two-Dimensional Liquids
References
Chapter 6 / Perturbation Theories
I. Introduction
II. Potentials with a Hard Core
III. Potentials with a Soft Core
IV. Application to Real Liquids
V. Summary
Special References
Author Index
Subject Index
