Liquid State VIIIA - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780122456084, 9780323150064

Liquid State VIIIA

1st Edition

Editors: Douglas Henderson
eBook ISBN: 9780323150064
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1971
Page Count: 446
Description

Physical Chemistry: An Advanced Treatise: Liquid State, Volume VIIIA, deals with simple liquids because the theory is most developed for these liquids. The purpose of this treatise is to present a comprehensive treatment of physical chemistry for advanced students and investigators in a reasonably small number of volumes. An attempt has been made to include all important topics in physical chemistry together with borderline subjects which are of particular interest and importance. The book contains six chapters and begins with an introduction to intermolecular pair potential-energy functions, the principle of corresponding states, and the equation of state for dense liquids. It then discusses the static and dynamic structure of liquids, followed by separate chapters on the four main techniques in the theory of liquids: simulation studies, integral equation methods, lattice theories, and perturbation theories.

Table of Contents


List of Contributors

Foreword

Preface

Contents of Previous and Future Volumes

Chapter 1 / Introduction

I. Introduction

II. Intermolecular Pair Potential-Energy Functions

III. The Principle of Corresponding States

IV. Deviations from the Principle of Corresponding States

V. The Equation of State for Dense Liquids

References

Chapter 2 / Structure of Liquids

I. Characteristics of the Liquid State

II. Static Structure of Liquids

III. Dynamic Structure of Liquids

IV. Investigation of Liquid Structure by Radiation Scattering

References

Chapter 3 / Computer Calculations for Model Systems

I. Introduction

II. Computer Experiments in Classical Statistical Mechanics

III. Applications

References

Chapter 4 / Distribution Functions

I. Introduction

II. Statistical-Mechanical Properties in the Grand-Canonical Ensemble

III. Born-Green Approximation

IV. Kirkwood Approximation

V. Percus-Yevick and Convolution Hypernetted-Chain Approximations

VI. Numerical Results

VII. Ornstein-Zernike Relation

VIII. Scaled-Particle Theory

IX. Functional Techniques Applied to Inhomogeneous Fluids, Solids, and Mixtures

References

Chapter 5 / The Significant Structure Theory of Liquids

I. Introduction

II. The Significant Structure Model

III. Some Theoretical Discussion of the Significant Structure Model

IV. Comparison with Other Models

V. Thermodynamics of Liquids, Simple Classical Liquids, and Dense Gases

VI. Inorganic and Organic Liquids

VII. Molten Metals and Fused Salts

VIII. Water and Electrolyte Solutions

IX. Binary Mixtures

X. Liquid Hydrogen

XI. The Viscosity and Diffusion Coefficients of Liquids

XII. Thermal Conductivity of Liquids

XIII. Surface Tension of Liquids

XIV. The Dielectric Constant of Hydrogen-Bonded Liquids

XV. Two-Dimensional Liquids

References

Chapter 6 / Perturbation Theories

I. Introduction

II. Potentials with a Hard Core

III. Potentials with a Soft Core

IV. Application to Real Liquids

V. Summary

Special References

Author Index

Subject Index


