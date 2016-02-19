Liquid Scintillation Counting
1st Edition
Recent Developments
Liquid Scintillation Counting: Recent Developments presents the Proceedings of the International Symposium on Liquid Scintillation Counting, held in Sydney, Australia, on August 20-22, 1973. It summarizes the current status of recent developments in Iiquid scintillation spectrometry. It looks at the important role of liquid scintillation spectrometry in universities, laboratories and institutes involved in agriculture, biomedical science, geophysics, and nuclear physics. Organized into 32 chapters, this volume begins with an introduction to the scintillation process in organic molecular systems and liquid scintillation counting. It then discusses the background of a coincidence-type liquid scintillation counter, which is divided into three components. The reader is also introduced to the basic concepts involved in mathematical modeling. This volume includes papers dealing with solubilizers, spark ignition system, radiocarbon dating, benzene synthesis, liquid scintillation chemicals, luminous bacteria, and stochastic multidimensional model for liquid scintillation spectrometer. This book is a valuable source of information for scientists, agriculturists, geophysicists, and nuclear physicists.
Towards an Understanding of the Scintillation Process in Organic Molecular Systems
A Triple Sample Liquid Scintillation Counter
A New Liquid Scintillation Counter for Measurement of Trace Amounts of 3H and 14C
A Low Background Liquid Scintillation for 14C
A Stochastic Model of the Liquid Scintillation Counting Process
Lesser Pulse Height Analysis in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Measurement of 125|, 131| and Other γ-Emitting Nuclides by Liquid Scintillation Counting
Surfactants Behave as Scintillators in Liquid Scintillation Counting
Spark Combustion of 3H and 14C Labeled Samples Suitable for Liquid Scintillation Counting
An Advanced Automatic Sample Oxidizer — New Horizons in Liquid Scintillation Sample Preparation
Application of Liquid Scintillation Spectrometers to Radiocarbon Dating
Purity of Benzene Synthesized for Liquid Scintillation 14C-Dating
The Purity of Commercial Liquid Scintillation Flours and the Effects of Impurities on Performance
Recent Advances in Sample Preparation
Suspension Counting of 14C in Soil, Soil Extracts and Plant Materials by Liquid Scintillation
Teflon Vials for Liquid Scintillation Counting of Carbon-14 Sample
Application of Glass Ampoules in the Assay of β-Radioactivity in Small Biological Samples
A Direct Technique for Counting 14C and 3H in Tissues
Quantitative Determination of Hormone Metabolites and Glycogen by Using a Liquid Scintillation Quenching Method
A Comparison of Phosphor Solutions for Counting Aqueous Samples of Steroid Hormones
Simultaneous Measurement of Fineness and Yellowness of Wool Samples
Data Processing for a Multi-User System with a Small Online Computer
Plutonium Analysis by Liquid Scintillation Techniques
Radioimmunoassay Measurement of the Secretion and Excretion Rates of Aldosterone in the Guinea Pig
Comments on Aspects of Absolute Activity Measurements Obtained by Liquid Scintillation Counting
Modern Techniques and Applications in Cerenkov Counting
Bioluminescence Measurements: Fundamental Aspects, Analytical Applications and Prospects
Bacterial Bioluminescence and its Application to Analytical Procedures
Use of Bioluminescence Procedures and Liquid Scintillation Spectrometers for Measuring Very Small Amounts of Enzymes and Metabolites
Choice of Counting Vial for Liquid Scintillation: A Review
Workshop Session
Closing Remarks
